ADVERTISEMENT

We've all had those moments where we wished we'd come up with the perfect comeback - you know, that brilliant zinger that hits you three hours later while you're in the shower! Well, get ready to feel both inspired and slightly jealous, because these folks actually managed to deliver their epic responses right on the spot. From clever clap-backs by Dukes to witty one-liners from bartenders that left everyone speechless, these are the kind of responses that make you want to stand up and slow clap. We've collected 30 of the most satisfying mic-drop moments that'll have you thinking, "Now, why couldn't I have thought of that?" Warning: Reading these might cause severe cases of comeback envy!