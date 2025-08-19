ADVERTISEMENT

Last summer, we saved up and headed out on an epic Northern Norway road trip. The Lofoten Islands have become quite internet famous lately, and after seeing them, we totally understand why.

Northern Norway had been on our list for a long time, so we finally packed up and spent ten days exploring the region by car. It rained, it was cold, and it tested our patience, but the scenery blew us away. These are the places that left the biggest mark on us and why you should spend your vacation above the Arctic Circle.

Festvågtind

A steep but rewarding hike that packs a big punch in just a few kilometers. From the summit, you’ll get a bird’s-eye view of Henningsvær, the intricate bridges that link the islands, and the rugged coastline stretching far into the distance. It’s one of the best spots to truly appreciate how wild and scattered the Lofoten Islands are.

This is one of those rare locations you see on the internet that is better in person.

Northern Norway is a road trip you’ll never forget. Jagged peaks, tiny fishing villages, and beaches that feel unreal, all in one drive. Every stop hits different, and that’s what makes this journey so special.

If you are planning your own trip or just want more details, we wrote out our whole free 10-day itinerary here.
    Hamnøy

    Hamnøy is the fishing village that everyone associates with Lofoten, and once you see it in person, you’ll understand why. The red cabins framed by sharp peaks and deep blue water look straight out of a painting. The best photo spot is from the bridge, but take time to wander the small harbor and take it all in. Staying here for a night or two lets you soak in the peaceful Arctic charm. We loved our stay here. It was a great base for exploring the area.

    Trolsketunga

    This hidden cliff ledge is one of Lofoten’s best-kept secrets. It feels like a miniature version of the famous Trolltunga hike in Southern Norway, but without the crowds. The trail is a bit tricky to find, weaving along cliffs and rugged terrain, but the payoff is a dramatic lookout that makes you feel like you’re standing on the edge of the world.

    Ryten

    Ryten is one of those hikes that leaves you speechless. The trail takes you steadily uphill until suddenly you’re standing above Kvalvika Beach, with turquoise water reflecting over golden sand below. On clear days, the sun makes the water look almost tropical, and the view from the top is unforgettable. The hike is long enough to feel like an adventure, but still manageable for most visitors with a good pace.

    Henningsvær

    Nicknamed the “Venice of the North,” Henningsvær is a lively fishing town full of charm. Its harbor is lined with colorful houses, local shops, and some of the best coffee spots in Lofoten. The town is also famous for the most scenic football field in the world. We stayed a 5-minute walk away and were lucky enough to see the northern lights from the field at night.

    Kvalvika Beach

    Tucked between steep cliffs and only reachable on foot, Kvalvika has a raw, untouched feel. The golden sand and clear Arctic water make it stand out from other beaches in Norway. Many hikers combine it with the Ryten trail, but it’s just as rewarding on its own. If you make the trek, give yourself time to hang out at the beach.

    Reine

    Often described as the most beautiful village in Norway, Reine is as charming as it is photogenic. Colorful wooden houses sit against a backdrop of towering granite peaks that seem to rise straight from the fjord. The town has cozy cafes, small shops, and plenty of spots to stop and take in the view. Give yourself time here, it’s easy to spend half a day just wandering around.

    Reinebringen

    The Reinebringen hike is one of the most famous in all of Norway, and for good reason. Nearly 2,000 stone steps lead you up to an unmatched view over Reine and the surrounding fjords. It’s a workout, but the reward at the top is one of the most iconic panoramas in the Arctic. If you’re lucky enough to catch a clear evening, this is one of the best sunset spots in the world. The stone stairs up to Reinebringen were actually built by a team of Nepalese sherpas that were flown in. When we hiked to Everse Base Camp, we were fortunate enough to meet one of these stone masons in person.

    Sakrisøy

    Just a short drive from Reine, Sakrisøy is a tiny island with a lot of character. Its bright yellow houses stand out against the landscape, making it one of the most photographed spots in the region. It’s quick to explore, but it’s a place you’ll want to stop for photos, wander the harbor, and maybe grab a bite from the small eateries nearby. There is a really cute little market close by that’s worth a stop.

    Skagsanden Beach

    Most people never imagine surfing in Norway, especially above the Arctic Circle. Lofoten Beach Camp, where you can rent surf gear, warm up in a sauna, or hang out at the laid-back restaurant and bar, is 100% worth a stop. We camped here for two nights, surfing and hanging out in the restaurant that looks out over the sea. We loved it here and can't wait to go back.

