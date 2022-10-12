This South African Photographer Stages Photos With A Deeper Meaning To Them (59 Pics)
Photography as an art form can be used very widely. One image is able to capture naturally occurring events, while others are staged to explore the taboo of more difficult subjects.
Justin Dingwall is a South African contemporary artist and commercial photographer who has gained recognition by challenging traditional beauty ideals and exploring their stigmas, especially in the African culture.
He is best known for his fine art series such as: "Rerouted", "Albus", "The seat at the table", and others.
However, his photography can best be described by his own words: “I do what I do for the love of new experiences. My imagery is not bound by language or culture. I want my work to speak for itself and for people to interpret it in their own way. I want people to be affected by my images… As long as someone is feeling something, I am achieving my goals.”
Justin’s latest project is called “Rerouted”, which was a collaboration with fashion designer Roman Handt. It explores the topic of our recent restrictions and how our movement can affect every aspect of our lives.
The artist shares on Instagram that: “Voyaging is largely how society progresses, as humans explore, learn, and find new pathways and livelihoods. We cannot move forward without travel.”
So as you have noticed, Justin’s photography has a deeper meaning within, and we invite you to immerse yourselves in his beautiful works of art, Pandas.
More info: behance.net | justindingwall.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
From series: "Rerouted".
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."
From series: "Fly by night".
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."
From series: "A seat at the table".
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
From series: "Fly by night".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "Albus".
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "Albus".
From series: "Rerouted".
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
From series: "Albus".
From series: "The changing winds".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "A seat at the table".
If the wheel stands for progress, whether industrial or civic, it's a good follow up to the picture before.
From series: "A seat at the table".
The pot dehumanizes him. I don't like this one. We dehumanize each other far too much.
From series: "Albus".
From series: "Rerouted".
From series: "Albus".
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
He's got this whole matador thing. It's written all over his face.
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
The camera should have zoomed in a bit more, in my opinion.
From series: "When will you return".
From series: "Albus".
Gorgeous. Makes me think of the Virgin Mary, or Elizabeth I.
From series: "Fly by night".
The gossamer represents fleeting contentment to me, because the dress brings to mind a wedding dress. I'd like to hear what someone from the artist's culture thinks of first.
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
From series: "Fly by night".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "The changing winds".
From series: "Fly by night".
The white ruffle signifying blindness is powerful, especially as she holds a bird. Too often we blind ourselves to nature.
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
Awesome. These should have been next to the matador earlier.
From series: "Affinity project".
I would like to be able to see the pages better, in case those specific ones have meaning that relates.
From series: "Fly by night".
From series: "Albus".
From series: "Rerouted".
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
From series: "Rerouted".
From series: "A seat at the table".
I don't feel the socks are necessary, but perhaps the artist wanted to bring attention to the toning down of the model's legs.
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
From series: "Beautiful terrible".
From series: "A seat at the table".
This i like. It showcases the model's skin difference, but in a dignified manner.
From series: "The changing winds".
From series: "A seat at the table".
He looks fierce in this one, and wary, like a wild animal.
From series: "A seat at the table".
I don't dislike this one as much as the one with only one pot. This one pulls me towards the possibility of manual labor.
From series: "Albus".
From series: "Rerouted".
The Rerouted ones feel sad to me, like an opportunity lost.
From series: "Albus".
From series: "When will you return".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "Rerouted".
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "A seat at the table".
The jewels hide our essence. The fruit signifies our essence. The two ideas are in conflict.
From series: "A seat at the table".
From series: "Rerouted".
Much more understated, but the same theme. I'll be interested to see what others make of this series particularly.
From series: "Rerouted".
From series: "Rerouted".
Here it feels like the model is accusing the invaders who promised better.
From series: "Rerouted".
This one makes me think of how badly Europe and America behaved towards all of Africa. Country after country, the same story. The red and pink wall feels like blood to me.
From series: "A seat at the table".
Oh, this one I really like. He's using the gems partly as armor, and partly incorporating them into his being.
All right, most of these photos I tried to interpret. They were all beautiful, even the ones I didn't like. Excellent work.
