Photography as an art form can be used very widely. One image is able to capture naturally occurring events, while others are staged to explore the taboo of more difficult subjects.

Justin Dingwall is a South African contemporary artist and commercial photographer who has gained recognition by challenging traditional beauty ideals and exploring their stigmas, especially in the African culture.

He is best known for his fine art series such as: "Rerouted", "Albus", "The seat at the table", and others. 

However, his photography can best be described by his own words: “I do what I do for the love of new experiences. My imagery is not bound by language or culture. I want my work to speak for itself and for people to interpret it in their own way. I want people to be affected by my images… As long as someone is feeling something, I am achieving my goals.”

Justin’s latest project is called “Rerouted”, which was a collaboration with fashion designer Roman Handt. It explores the topic of our recent restrictions and how our movement can affect every aspect of our lives.

The artist shares on Instagram that: “Voyaging is largely how society progresses, as humans explore, learn, and find new pathways and livelihoods. We cannot move forward without travel.”

So as you have noticed, Justin’s photography has a deeper meaning within, and we invite you to immerse yourselves in his beautiful works of art, Pandas.

#1

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

12points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
59 minutes ago

She is absolutely beautiful.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

From series: "Fly by night".
 
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."

justin_dingwall

11points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
55 minutes ago

hypnotising

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Intriguing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

10points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
35 minutes ago

reminds me of hollow knight lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

From series: "Fly by night".
 
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."

justin_dingwall

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Beak and turban, check.

0
0points
reply
#6

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I don't know what the TV signifies.

0
0points
reply
#7

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Danger noodle speaks loudly in this.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Is it wrong to think ice cream sundae?

0
0points
reply
#9

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

9points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
53 minutes ago

The flowers pull it together.

0
0points
reply
#10

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

9points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I'm getting a mixed message here.

0
0points
reply
#11

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

8points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Oh, he is so majestic.

0
0points
reply
#12

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

8points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
49 minutes ago

There should be a contrast.

-1
-1point
reply
#13

From series: "The changing winds".

justin_dingwall

8points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Hats off to the photographer, nice job

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

8points
POST
#15

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

7points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
48 minutes ago

This one I really like.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

7points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
50 minutes ago

If the wheel stands for progress, whether industrial or civic, it's a good follow up to the picture before.

0
0points
reply
#17

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

7points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
51 minutes ago

The pot dehumanizes him. I don't like this one. We dehumanize each other far too much.

0
0points
reply
#18

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

7points
POST
#19

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

7points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Remind me not to borrow her glasses.

-1
-1point
reply
#20

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

7points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Cool water effect.

0
0points
reply
#21

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
46 minutes ago

He's got this whole matador thing. It's written all over his face.

0
0points
reply
#22

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
47 minutes ago

The camera should have zoomed in a bit more, in my opinion.

-2
-2points
reply
#23

From series: "When will you return".

justin_dingwall

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
48 minutes ago

The dress doesn't seem right for this one.

-1
-1point
reply
#24

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

6points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Gorgeous. Makes me think of the Virgin Mary, or Elizabeth I.

-1
-1point
reply
#25

From series: "Fly by night".
 
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."

justin_dingwall

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
41 minutes ago

The gossamer represents fleeting contentment to me, because the dress brings to mind a wedding dress. I'd like to hear what someone from the artist's culture thinks of first.

0
0points
reply
#26

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
38 minutes ago

The shadow seems dominant to me.

0
0points
reply
#27

From series: "Fly by night".
 
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."

justin_dingwall

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Another depiction of balance.

0
0points
reply
#28

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Balance.

0
0points
reply
#29

From series: "The changing winds".

justin_dingwall

5points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Can't upvote enough, this one

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

From series: "Fly by night".
 
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."

justin_dingwall

5points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
43 minutes ago

The white ruffle signifying blindness is powerful, especially as she holds a bird. Too often we blind ourselves to nature.

0
0points
reply
#31

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Awesome. These should have been next to the matador earlier.

-1
-1point
reply
#32

From series: "Affinity project".

justin_dingwall

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I would like to be able to see the pages better, in case those specific ones have meaning that relates.

0
0points
reply
#33

From series: "Fly by night".
 
"The idea for these images started at a time when South Africa was focused on the issue of xenophobia, which was prominent in discourse all throughout the country. Many people were leaving their homes from outside South Africa’s borders and traveling to find a new place to fit in. For reasons of poverty, lack of work opportunities, etc.. they were looking to find a new “identity” in South Africa. Unfortunately, many local people refused to accept them and they were persecuted. At this stage especially, there was a violent reaction to the influx of foreigners. The media was filled with many violent altercations between the local communities and the foreigners. These people were unable to return to their home countries and were also not accepted in their new surroundings."

justin_dingwall

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Mother Nature.

0
0points
reply
#34

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Wow. This blows me away.

0
0points
reply
#35

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Does the dress represent luggage?

0
0points
reply
#36

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This is too convoluted for me.

0
0points
reply
#37

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
32 minutes ago

The background fits.

0
0points
reply
#38

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I don't feel the socks are necessary, but perhaps the artist wanted to bring attention to the toning down of the model's legs.

0
0points
reply
#39

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
29 minutes ago

The dress goes well with this.

0
0points
reply
#40

From series: "Beautiful terrible".

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
29 minutes ago

A little more zoom, again.

0
0points
reply
#41

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This i like. It showcases the model's skin difference, but in a dignified manner.

0
0points
reply
#42

From series: "The changing winds".

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I don't understand the meaning of the hats.

0
0points
reply
#43

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
25 minutes ago

He looks fierce in this one, and wary, like a wild animal.

0
0points
reply
#44

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I don't dislike this one as much as the one with only one pot. This one pulls me towards the possibility of manual labor.

0
0points
reply
#45

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This one would be too much with more color.

0
0points
reply
#46

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
33 minutes ago

The Rerouted ones feel sad to me, like an opportunity lost.

0
0points
reply
#47

From series: "Albus".
 
"The discourse about albinism is generally avoided as taboo in the South African context. When discussed, it is usually viewed as negative or as a sought-after “oddity” in fashion and art trends. Justin Dingwall, the photographer, and creator of the series Albus aims for an intimate perspective to foreground the perceptions surrounding albinism.
It began as an interest to capture something not conventionally perceived as "beauty"."

justin_dingwall

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
34 minutes ago

The vibrancy of the clothes is a strong contrast.

0
0points
reply
#48

From series: "When will you return".

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
20 minutes ago

She looks like an old-time opera singer.

0
0points
reply
#49

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Heartfelt.

0
0points
reply
#50

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I don't know about the blue corn.

0
0points
reply
#51

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
21 minutes ago

False promise.

0
0points
reply
#52

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
23 minutes ago

We impose our own restrictions.

0
0points
reply
#53

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
24 minutes ago

The jewels hide our essence. The fruit signifies our essence. The two ideas are in conflict.

0
0points
reply
#54

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
22 minutes ago

As regal as he is, it's glam and glitter.

0
0points
reply
#55

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Much more understated, but the same theme. I'll be interested to see what others make of this series particularly.

0
0points
reply
#56

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
16 minutes ago

If looks could kill.

0
0points
reply
#57

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Here it feels like the model is accusing the invaders who promised better.

0
0points
reply
#58

From series: "Rerouted". 
 
"This art series is a commentary on our current situation, and the unexpected roads we must navigate. It focuses on travel, and how restrictions on our movement affect every aspect of our lives. From visiting loved ones, going to and from work, and many other activities, travel forms a predominant part of life. Without it, we experience separation and loneliness, financial loss, and retrogression… society just stops."

justin_dingwall Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This one makes me think of how badly Europe and America behaved towards all of Africa. Country after country, the same story. The red and pink wall feels like blood to me.

0
0points
reply
#59

From series: "A seat at the table".
 
"I worked with the old saying “a seat at the table” to represent the idea of an opportunity to be heard, to be seen to have a voice and an opinion, and in this way to make a difference.
The images that I have created with Moostapha aim to start conversations about preconceived ideas and perceptions based on appearance and how what we see affects what we think."

justin_dingwall Report

1point
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Oh, this one I really like. He's using the gems partly as armor, and partly incorporating them into his being.

0
0points
reply

