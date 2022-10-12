Photography as an art form can be used very widely. One image is able to capture naturally occurring events, while others are staged to explore the taboo of more difficult subjects.

Justin Dingwall is a South African contemporary artist and commercial photographer who has gained recognition by challenging traditional beauty ideals and exploring their stigmas, especially in the African culture.

He is best known for his fine art series such as: "Rerouted", "Albus", "The seat at the table", and others.

However, his photography can best be described by his own words: “I do what I do for the love of new experiences. My imagery is not bound by language or culture. I want my work to speak for itself and for people to interpret it in their own way. I want people to be affected by my images… As long as someone is feeling something, I am achieving my goals.”

Justin’s latest project is called “Rerouted”, which was a collaboration with fashion designer Roman Handt. It explores the topic of our recent restrictions and how our movement can affect every aspect of our lives.

The artist shares on Instagram that: “Voyaging is largely how society progresses, as humans explore, learn, and find new pathways and livelihoods. We cannot move forward without travel.”

So as you have noticed, Justin’s photography has a deeper meaning within, and we invite you to immerse yourselves in his beautiful works of art, Pandas.

