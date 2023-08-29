 Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty | Bored Panda
Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty
Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty

ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
Back in March 2018, we had to rush Oliver to the emergency vet, he was hospitalized with IV fluids; his condition was critical.

Blood work and urine tests revealed high levels of glucose and ketone bodies; he was then diagnosed with Diabetes.

Three days later, Oliver was released from the vet hospital to continue treatment at home and has been on two shots of insulin a day ever since!

Over the last five years, he’s had some ups and downs, and checking his blood sugar level regularly is vital for his well-being.

Back in 2018 Oliver was diagnosed with diabetes

Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty

Oliver was hospitalized with IV fluids; his condition was critical

Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty

Three days later, Oliver was released from the vet hospital to continue treatment at home

Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty

Over the years, he’s had some ups and downs and checking his blood sugar level regularly is vital for his wellbeing

Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty

ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
ChangeOneLife Sanctuary
Change One Life; is a non-profit, volunteer-based Cat Rescue & small Cat Sanctuary located in the Canary Islands.

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Also on Bored Panda