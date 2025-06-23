Meet Baby Gibbon Miki, Who Was Injured And Abandoned By His Mother
Another sad and at the same time beautiful story from Skopje Zoo in Macedonia.
Baby Gibbon Miki from Skopje Zoo, who was abandoned and injured by his mother, is slowly recovering thanks to veterinarians and surrogate mother Zera Bekirovska, who takes care of him day and night, feeds him, changes diapers and sleeps with him because the baby gibbon requires full dedication from the mother, just like children. This is not the first experience as a surrogate mother for zookeeper Zera.
She has also raised the baby monkeys Luka, Dino and Delfina.
I'm glad someone is caring for orphans. On the other hand, I would have appreciated fewer pictures and more explanations about the care, future plans for integration into a group, etc. The Maryland Zoo has a series of clips about a baby chimp called Maisie that explain how the humans there cared for her, then successfully integrated her into a troupe. I learned a lot!
