“Death By Millennial”: 60 Posts Poking Fun At All The Things Millennials Are Supposedly Ruining
With 83.6K members, who affectionately refer to themselves as "executioners," the subreddit r/DeathByMillennial has become a hub for collecting evidence of and discussing how the media blames millennials for "killing" various aspects of society or for spreading general millennial hate.
From articles and opinion pieces to social media posts and the occasional meme, r/DeathByMillennial showcases just how wide the cultural phenomenon of scapegoating this generation has spread. It's a place where these "outcasts" can gather to debunk (and, of course, laugh at) the accusations thrown at them.
Whether or not you agree with this online community, it does provide enough material to allow you to rethink current generational tensions and societal shifts, so we invite you to continue scrolling and do just that!
2meirl4meirl
Damn Millennials, Killing The American Dream!
Millennials Are Killing Breakfast!!
Millennials Are Killing The Baby Industry
Doorbell? What’s A Doorbell?
Hostage Deal Edition: Death By Millennial
You Kids And Your Automatic Transmissions
B-But Millennials Are Killing The Industries!
Yes It's The Millenials Who Have Impacted The Housing Market Good Job
House plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids
Maniacal Laugh
If nobody wants to buy a certain house - for whatever kind of reason - should not the price drop? That is how it seems to work over here....
Millennials Are Killing The Living Industry (Shown To Me By A Friend Of A Friend)
Look at the date of the article. Nov 6, 2019. First case of COVID happened Nov 20. Last year, the CDC in the US announced that COVID caused an "Vietnam War" event in the millennial generation as it caused 61,000 deaths in 6 months in their generation. That was the most number of deaths from one cause for a group under the age of 44 since the baby boomers lost 58,000 to the Vietnam War. They've already lost more people for their age group versus both Gen X and the Baby Boomers when they were 18-44.
This Showed Up On My Newsfeed Today And I Couldn’t Agree More
But Ya Know, It’s The Snowflakes’ Fault
The Industry I’m Most Excited To Be Killing
We Didn’t Start The Fire, Millennial Edition
Think Of The Starving Divorce Lawyers
Why Aren’t Millennials Paying Hundreds Or Thousands Of Dollars On A Game That Takes Four Hours Or More To Play ??? It’s A Mystery!!
"Brand Promiscuity". How Titillatingly Boring
Boomer Doomer
Millennials Are Killing Cable!
Millennials Are Killing The Deadbeat Dad Industry
Mayonnaise Is Apparently A Very Sensitive Topic
Millennials Are Ruining Population Stability
Millennials Ruin Christmas
Death By Beard
Millennials Are Bad Mkay?
Media 😔
I Didn't Know It Was A Bad Thing To Get Financial Help From Your Family
I dont think they have a choice in the matter. If you don't get paid enough to survive and you have parents willing to help you cant afford to say no
You’ve Gouda Brie Kidding Me
Funny How That Works
Did They Finally Figure It Out?
Millennials Killing The Lightbulb Screwing Boomer Humor Industry
Millennials Kill Food Industry
The Poor Robbers :(
This Just In: Millennials Are Killing The Friend Industry
To Criticize Millennials
Idk Maybe Because It’s Cheaper
When Older People In The Us Shame Younger Folk For Wanting Change In The Presidential Office
Poor Boomers :'(
They should have 65 years of experience selling houses by the age 55!
Childless Millenials Make Lines At Disney World Unnecessarily Longer
Yes Please
Or Maybe Your “Beer” Just Sucks
Hard R
First Millennials Killed Milk And Now This
Killing Green Bean Casserole In Ky
Millennials Killing Secret Santa
I Used The One To Destroy The One
Black Panther Can't Stop Us
Always Doin’ It For The Gram
Millennials Killed The Rebel Fashion
It’s Funny Because It’s True
Millennials Don’t Want A Poor Family
Snowflakes Killing Motorcycle Sales
Fine China Industry? There’s A Whole Industry Of This Shit?
Millennials Are Killing Fry UPS
I Didnt See This On This Page Yet And It Belongs
the secret to eternal life is not being able to afford to die. Just imagine living an eternity in todays world.. This is what's appealing to us atheists about not having an ethereal life
A lot of these are stupid, and I guess that is why they are included here. If these are from real opinions, it seems that a lot of people live according to the idea that "Something new is happening! Millennials are killing the old ways". Most people, including most old people, I believe, say "Keep changing things!". Then there are the few how are completely rigid and scream bloody murder. All in all, the 60s, 70s, etc. was s**t times to grow up. I would rather have been growing up in "millennial society" for better or worse.