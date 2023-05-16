With 83.6K members, who affectionately refer to themselves as "executioners," the subreddit r/DeathByMillennial has become a hub for collecting evidence of and discussing how the media blames millennials for "killing" various aspects of society or for spreading general millennial hate.

From articles and opinion pieces to social media posts and the occasional meme, r/DeathByMillennial showcases just how wide the cultural phenomenon of scapegoating this generation has spread. It's a place where these "outcasts" can gather to debunk (and, of course, laugh at) the accusations thrown at them.

Whether or not you agree with this online community, it does provide enough material to allow you to rethink current generational tensions and societal shifts, so we invite you to continue scrolling and do just that!

2meirl4meirl

Sad Quokka
I'd rather the latter if I'm honest

Damn Millennials, Killing The American Dream!

Loverboy
Boomers seem to like to hate on the generation they raised, don't they?

Millennials Are Killing Breakfast!!

General Anaesthesia
I also quit smoking 25 times a day. Easy.

Millennials Are Killing The Baby Industry

Doorbell? What’s A Doorbell?

Ripley
Clearly denying dogs the opportunity to go completely mental.

Hostage Deal Edition: Death By Millennial

Loverboy
You know it's bad when the goal is 2k.

You Kids And Your Automatic Transmissions

Ripley
This wouldn't be because it's getting harder and harder to actually buy a car with a manual transmission, would it?/s

B-But Millennials Are Killing The Industries!

Yes It's The Millenials Who Have Impacted The Housing Market Good Job

Maniacal Laugh

Kobe (she)
If nobody wants to buy a certain house - for whatever kind of reason - should not the price drop? That is how it seems to work over here....

Millennials Are Killing The Living Industry (Shown To Me By A Friend Of A Friend)

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Look at the date of the article. Nov 6, 2019. First case of COVID happened Nov 20. Last year, the CDC in the US announced that COVID caused an "Vietnam War" event in the millennial generation as it caused 61,000 deaths in 6 months in their generation. That was the most number of deaths from one cause for a group under the age of 44 since the baby boomers lost 58,000 to the Vietnam War. They've already lost more people for their age group versus both Gen X and the Baby Boomers when they were 18-44.

This Showed Up On My Newsfeed Today And I Couldn’t Agree More

But Ya Know, It’s The Snowflakes’ Fault

The Industry I’m Most Excited To Be Killing

We Didn’t Start The Fire, Millennial Edition

Think Of The Starving Divorce Lawyers

Loverboy
Oh, so tragic. You mean I might not have a 3rd wife?

Why Aren’t Millennials Paying Hundreds Or Thousands Of Dollars On A Game That Takes Four Hours Or More To Play ??? It’s A Mystery!!

Loverboy
Country clubs are the stupidest s**t ever, there are places where the memberships cost more than my salary.

"Brand Promiscuity". How Titillatingly Boring

Boomer Doomer

Millennials Are Killing Cable!

Millennials Are Killing The Deadbeat Dad Industry

Mayonnaise Is Apparently A Very Sensitive Topic

Loverboy
I f*****g hate mayonnaise, I'd be happy to see it die.

Millennials Are Ruining Population Stability

Millennials Ruin Christmas

Death By Beard

Loverboy
I like men with beards, who gives a f**k

Millennials Are Bad Mkay?

Media 😔

I Didn't Know It Was A Bad Thing To Get Financial Help From Your Family

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
I dont think they have a choice in the matter. If you don't get paid enough to survive and you have parents willing to help you cant afford to say no

You’ve Gouda Brie Kidding Me

Olivia Lisbon
American cheese can barely be called cheese.

Funny How That Works

Did They Finally Figure It Out?

Loverboy
So you're saying that avocado toast and netflix isn't the cause? Impossible.

Millennials Killing The Lightbulb Screwing Boomer Humor Industry

Millennials Kill Food Industry

The Poor Robbers :(

Daria
Dunno, I'm a millennial and I prefer using cash. Maybe because robbery is less of an issue here where I live.

This Just In: Millennials Are Killing The Friend Industry

Loverboy
Not even a millennial but way to call me out.

To Criticize Millennials

Idk Maybe Because It’s Cheaper

When Older People In The Us Shame Younger Folk For Wanting Change In The Presidential Office

Poor Boomers :'(

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
They should have 65 years of experience selling houses by the age 55!

Childless Millenials Make Lines At Disney World Unnecessarily Longer

Loverboy
Disney world is fun and for all ages, I would love to go. F**k you

Yes Please

Or Maybe Your “Beer” Just Sucks

Hard R

First Millennials Killed Milk And Now This

Killing Green Bean Casserole In Ky

Loverboy
No but actually who doesn't like green bean casserole

Millennials Killing Secret Santa

Has It Already Begun, Comrade Millennial?

I Used The One To Destroy The One

Black Panther Can't Stop Us

Always Doin’ It For The Gram

Millennials Killed The Rebel Fashion

It’s Funny Because It’s True

Hphizzle
*Checks notes* crippling student loan debt , cost of living, etc.

Millennials Don’t Want A Poor Family

Snowflakes Killing Motorcycle Sales

Fine China Industry? There’s A Whole Industry Of This Shit?

New Nemo
Some of us still act like children because our parents where never there when we grew up.

Millennials Are Killing Fry UPS

Arik
Nope, it won't. It's perfect and avocado goes well with it👍

I Didnt See This On This Page Yet And It Belongs

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
the secret to eternal life is not being able to afford to die. Just imagine living an eternity in todays world.. This is what's appealing to us atheists about not having an ethereal life

Hey

Millennials Are Killing The Spelling Help On A Deserted Island Industry

Are Millennials Killing The Opera?

alwaysMispelled
Probably because why is Opera still an "industry"?

