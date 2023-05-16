With 83.6K members, who affectionately refer to themselves as "executioners," the subreddit r/DeathByMillennial has become a hub for collecting evidence of and discussing how the media blames millennials for "killing" various aspects of society or for spreading general millennial hate.

From articles and opinion pieces to social media posts and the occasional meme, r/DeathByMillennial showcases just how wide the cultural phenomenon of scapegoating this generation has spread. It's a place where these "outcasts" can gather to debunk (and, of course, laugh at) the accusations thrown at them.

Whether or not you agree with this online community, it does provide enough material to allow you to rethink current generational tensions and societal shifts, so we invite you to continue scrolling and do just that!