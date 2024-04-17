ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been to open meat markets in China? Hmmm, probably not. Let me show you what it looks like in one small city of Humen, which is located in Dongguan. These markets are usually open from early morning and are very crowded. Here, everyone can find whatever they want, and everything is very fresh—well, that's how it seemed and looked to me. Here the butchers will cut your meat the way you need it and how you like it, and you can always bargain.

Enjoy watching, and if you are very impressionable, then don't.

More info: yukophotography.com

#1

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#2

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#3

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#4

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#5

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#6

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#7

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#8

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

#9

Meat Street Market In Dongguan City

