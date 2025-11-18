Hoppy Gilmore’s Journey From Frail Rabbit To Affectionate, Dog-Like Companion

ADVERTISEMENT

Say hello to Hoppy Gilmore. Though many think he’s a Flemish Giant, he’s actually a mix of Silver Fox, New Zealand, and Rex, all meat breeds. Hoppy’s early life was rough; he was raised on a meat farm in tiny wire cages and treated as nothing more than livestock. Everything changed when Janna rescued him. At first, he was timid and frail, with patchy fur and the scars of neglect, but with love, care, and patience, he gradually began to thrive and amazed everyone around him.

Read on to learn the full story of Hoppy and hear directly from the loving person who rescued him.

More info: Instagram

Meet Hoppy Gilmore – yes, just like the movie

Gray rabbit with large ears standing on hind legs indoors, illustrating Hoppy Gilmore’s journey from frail rabbit to affectionate companion.

Bored Panda spoke with Janna to learn more about her bunny, Hoppy Gilmore, and how their beautiful friendship began. “Hoppy Gilmore’s story started when I rescued him from a former meat farm,” Janna recalls. “He was kept in wire cages and had never experienced comfort or affection before. I wanted to give him a chance to live a real life, to know what love feels like. That was the beginning of our friendship, and it changed both of us.”

Many people assume he’s a Flemish Giant, but he’s actually a mix of Silver Fox, New Zealand, and Rex, all meat breeds

Rabbit Hoppy Gilmore sitting on a wooden floor near lettuce, showing his journey to an affectionate, dog-like companion.

Hoppy’s early life was heartbreaking. He was raised on a meat farm, kept in wire cages, and treated as livestock rather than a living, breathing being

Brown rabbit sitting on a white towel indoors, highlighting the journey from frail rabbit to affectionate, dog-like companion.

At first, Hoppy was shy and unsure of everything, but as he began to trust her, Janna noticed some surprisingly dog-like behaviors. “He would wait for me at the door, follow me around the house, and even stay close when I wasn’t feeling well. That is when I realized he was acting more like a dog than a rabbit,” she says.

Everything changed when Janna rescued him for just $40

Woman holding a large rabbit outdoors, illustrating Hoppy Gilmore’s journey from frail rabbit to affectionate companion.

She brought him home to show him what love really feels like

Brown rabbit sitting on a patterned surface with an American flag in the background, showing dog-like affectionate behavior.

When asked what she loves most about Hoppy’s personality, Janna’s answer was simple: “I love how affectionate he is. You can see how thankful he is by the way he flops and binkies. He is just so joyful to be here.” Every small gesture, from his playful jumps to his comforting presence, has shown just how special he truly is.

At first, Hoppy was scared and fragile. He didn’t know how to navigate smooth floors, his fur was patchy, and his body bore the marks of neglect

Rabbit with dog-like companion traits relaxing on a sandy beach near the ocean under a cloudy sky.

But with patience, care, and endless affection, he slowly began to heal – and surprise everyone around him

Young woman smiling next to Hoppy Gilmore the rabbit outdoors, showing his affectionate and dog-like companion nature.

Reflecting on the bigger message of Hoppy’s story, Janna shared some heartfelt advice: “The best breed is rescued. I would say adopt, rescue, or volunteer if you have the capacity. There are so many animals that need homes. I hate that a breeder profited off Hoppy, but I didn’t want him to end up with someone who would continue that cycle. Giving animals a second chance is one of the most rewarding things you can do. Hoppy rescued me far more than I rescued him.”

Hoppy didn’t just recover – he flourished

Rabbit wearing a harness in a garden patch outside Market Square, showing Hoppy Gilmore’s dog-like companion traits.

Frail rabbit Hoppy Gilmore sitting next to a blue beach chair on sandy shore, showing dog-like affectionate behavior.

Rabbit wearing a harness on a leash sitting on the beach by the ocean, showcasing an affectionate, dog-like companion.

Rabbit wearing a harness indoors, showcasing Hoppy Gilmore’s journey from frail rabbit to affectionate, dog-like companion.

Rabbit wearing a harness sitting among vibrant flowers with a church steeple and clear blue sky in the background.

He started acting more like a dog than a rabbit: waiting by the door when Janna comes home, following her from room to room, and even sensing when she’s unwell, staying close to comfort her

Smiling woman lying on floor next to a relaxed rabbit, showing Hoppy Gilmore’s affectionate, dog-like companion side.

Brown rabbit sitting on a light wooden floor beneath hanging denim and lace clothing in a bright boutique setting.

Rabbit sitting on wicker chair with red cushion, showcasing affectionate dog-like companion traits in cozy indoor setting.

Gray rabbit Hoppy Gilmore lying on wooden floor with green lettuce, showing affectionate dog-like companion behavior.

Gray rabbit resting on carpet near water bottle and indoor pet enclosure, showing Hoppy Gilmore’s affectionate, dog-like companion traits.

Gray rabbit wearing a harness and leash indoors on a colorful rug, showing the transformation to affectionate dog-like companion.

Rabbit and dog companion interacting in a cozy living room highlighting Hoppy Gilmore’s dog-like affectionate journey.

Gray rabbit lying on a wooden floor with a carrot balanced on its head, showing a dog-like companion's affectionate nature.

Rabbit named Hoppy Gilmore sitting on a couch, showcasing his journey from frail to affectionate dog-like companion.

Gray rabbit outdoors near tree, capturing Hoppy Gilmore’s journey from frail rabbit to affectionate, dog-like companion.

Rabbit exploring mossy yard outdoors, showcasing Hoppy Gilmore’s journey from frail rabbit to affectionate, dog-like companion.

Close-up of Hoppy Gilmore the rabbit exploring autumn leaves, showing his affectionate and dog-like companion nature.

Brown rabbit wearing a festive red bow with kiss me text, showing affection like a dog in a cozy indoor setting.

Gray rabbit sitting in a pet carrier inside a car, highlighting the journey from frail rabbit to affectionate companion.

Woman holding large gray rabbit under blooming pink flowers, showcasing the affectionate dog-like companion transformation.

Once a rabbit destined for slaughter, Hoppy now enjoys a life full of trust, warmth, and happiness

Young woman holding Hoppy Gilmore, a large affectionate rabbit, inside a rustic antiques shop with string lights overhead.

Gray rabbit with harness sitting on grass in a sunny yard, showcasing Hoppy Gilmore’s journey as an affectionate companion.

Gray rabbit with a harness sitting among green plants and orange flowers, showing a dog-like companion behavior.

Hoppy’s story shows that even the saddest beginnings can transform into something truly beautiful

Young woman smiling and holding large affectionate rabbit in an apple orchard on a sunny day, showing companion bond.

Affectionate dog-like rabbit sitting indoors near an American flag with a marathon medal in front of it.

