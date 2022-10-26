Maizz Visual Estudio Designs And Produces Pasos De Luz: An Audiovisual Night Experience At The Mayan Ruins Of Dzibilchaltun, Yucatan
Maizz Visual, a 3D motion graphics and experiences studio from Mexico City has produced a unique show at the Mayan ruins of Dzibilchaltun, Yucatan. Pasos de luz, which means Light Steps in English, is open to the public as a permanent experience that makes the visitors walk at night through the archeological site landmarks. Visitors must walk about 1 mile through nature and Mayan palaces to discover the 5 video mapping shows, monumental lighting all along the tour as well as mystic music and sounds. The tour passes through some of the main landmarks of the area: Sacbé, Cenote, Central Plaza, Chapel, Pyramid, and the House of the 7 Dolls, and is designed to be visited in groups of approximately 30 to 50 people.
The narrative, supervised by the National Institute of Anthropology and History, focuses on Dzibilchaltún, its history, importance and significance, its historical inhabitants, as well as interesting facts about the Mayan culture.
Pasos de Luz is open to the public of all ages from Tuesday to Sunday, from 20:00 to 22:00
More info: en.maizz.mx
It's beautiful! How is it created? I would love to see what materials you used and how you put them together. I would also love to visit. On a side note, the link you've included at the top to the Maizz Visual website is not working.
Thanks a lot!! we did all 3d motion...cinema4d mostly..i guess too late to edit link to project...donno why not working properly... ;(.
It's beautiful! How is it created? I would love to see what materials you used and how you put them together. I would also love to visit. On a side note, the link you've included at the top to the Maizz Visual website is not working.
Thanks a lot!! we did all 3d motion...cinema4d mostly..i guess too late to edit link to project...donno why not working properly... ;(.