“Most Ridiculous Thing”: Massive Outrage After Marvel Reveals The New Black Panther Is White
Actor Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in a ceremonial outfit, highlighting Marvel Black Panther character controversy.
Movies&TV, News

“Most Ridiculous Thing”: Massive Outrage After Marvel Reveals The New Black Panther Is White

It’s going to be the comic book controversy of the summer. The first issue of the new six-part Marvel Knights Black Panther series, called The World To Come, has just dropped.  

The much-anticipated new series by Marvel titans Christopher Priest, Joe Quesada, Richard Isanove, and Richard Starkings reveals a stunning detail about the successor to the main character, T’Challa.

Highlights
  • The newest comic in the latest Marvel Knights Black Panther series reveals a white character
  • The son of T’Challa from a previous love interest, Ketema, has come for the throne of Wakanda
  • Netizens have various responses, some suggesting that people are past hot-button race issues
  • The cultural significance of the Black Panther franchise is once again a topic of social media conversation

The story begins with the passing of T’Challa as an old man, and then flashes back to the events that led to his passing. At the very end, we see that his long-lost son, Ketema, is actually white.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Comic book controversy that stuns the Marvel universe

    Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther seated on throne, representing massive outrage over new Black Panther casting.

    Image credits: Disney / Marvel Studios / imdb

    Black Panther movie poster featuring main characters in futuristic African city with Marvel Studios logo.

    Image credits: imdb

    The much-anticipated release and subsequent major spoiler of the new series have the internet on fire.

    Many people claimed to be confused. 

    “So T’Challa walked in the joint years ago like ‘Where the white women at?!'” one person asked.

    Another said: “God no. Dude he wasn’t white in the comics either…. What is this?” Others said, “Methinks Disney/Marvel be stirring the pot.”

    Cast and crew of Black Panther posing on the red carpet, amid massive outrage over new Black Panther being white.

    Image credits: Sama Kai / Winston Duke / Getty Images

    Yet another said, “If this is true it’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen.”

    But other comments online were more relaxed and seemed to want people to chill out over the whole thing. 

    One person said: “It’s a comic book people chill out. There’s a larger story at least let it play out.” 

    This person said: “Imagine being mixed and seeing all of y’all acting insane over a biracial kid….. like, chill.” 

    And still others noted that “it’s a fictional character so it shouldn’t matter, right?”

    The issue of race is central to the success of the Black Panther franchise

    Close-up of angry white male character in comic art style, related to Marvel Black Panther controversy and outrage.

    Image credits: Marvel

    But there is no escaping the issue of race. When the first film Black Panther was released in 2018, the media lauded the film for breaking down Hollywood’s racial barriers.

    A review in Time Magazine at the time said: “It’s a movie about what it means to be black in both America and Africa—and, more broadly, in the world. Rather than dodge complicated themes about race and identity, the film grapples head-on with the issues affecting modern-day black life.”

    The BBC said: “Having a plot based around a black superhero with a predominantly black cast is a first for Marvel, but the film builds on this concept in a massive way.”

    Tweet discussing the first appearance of Ketema, a Caucasian son of T'Challa, sparking Marvel Black Panther outrage.

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    Another article written in Vox about the first Black Panther movie called it “a cultural phenomenon that sparked conversation all over social media.

     “The conversation about the film has evolved from discussions about the importance of representation into something grander: a rather groundbreaking celebration of black culture,” the Vox article said.

    “Wakanda got gentrified”: Netizens’ comments ranged from supportive to cheeky

    Comic scene showing Black Panther in combat with a man, highlighting intense action and dynamic dialogue in Marvel storyline.

    Image credits: Marvel

    Some netizens were caught off guard with the decision to include a caucasian in the Black Panther storyline, and had cheeky suggestions for other race-swapping roles.

     “Tell me it’s Will Ferrell!” said one person.

    Another said they’re “waiting for Brad Pitt to play Martin Luther King.”

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over the new Black Panther character revealed as white.

    Image credits: EndymionYT

    Tweet showing user Flash expressing outrage after Marvel reveals the new Black Panther is white, sparking massive controversy.

    Image credits: YellowFlashGuy

    “Why not? Let’s talk about the Little Mermaid… Why get offended?” another asked.

    “Wakanda got gentrified,” another person said.

    And still others suggested to Marvel: “Please make Thor chinese.”

    According to Comicbookmovie.com, the story shows in the flashback that Storm is murdered in the Race War. To preserve his legacy, he has a child with an old flame named Monica Lynne. The boy, named Ketema, grows up resenting his father, which leads to him challenging his father for the rule of Wakanda.

    “I’ve been typing to work with him since day one”: Black Panther director says Denzel Washington is in

    Man dressed as Black Panther character, sparking massive outrage over new White Black Panther reveal by Marvel.

    Image credits: spideyforyou / X

    The third movie in the film series could be coming out soon, according to writer and director Ryan Coogler, and legend Denzel Washington will likely be in it.

    Recently, Coogler gave a podcast interview discussing his desire to get Washington on board. 

    “I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” Coogler said

    Tweet by user Penguin reacting with disbelief and laughter to a meme about the new Black Panther controversy.

    Image credits: habib_sammouh

    Man photoshopped in a Black Panther suit crossing arms, illustrating outrage over new Black Panther being white.

    Image credits: milkduds8701

    On the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony, Coogler said he wrote a role specifically for Washington because: “I think he’s the greatest living actor. And in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time, and I was surprised when he mentioned it. But it’s not like it’s not true.”

    Washington did, in fact, let it slip last year during an interview on an Australian morning news show that he would be making a trip to Wakanda in the near future.

    Black journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates played an important role in the first Black Panther film

    Mural of Black Panther character with woman playing drums in foreground, highlighting Black Panther controversy.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment / YouTube

    Black Panther character in superhero suit standing outdoors with mountains and fire in background, sparking massive outrage.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment / YouTube

    Ta-Nehisi Coates, the Black activist and journalist from the U.S., played an integral role in writing the first Black Panther film. According to an interview with Vice, the inclusion of Coates on the project was a perfect pairing. 

    “Ta-Nehisi Coates is not just a self-described comics fan but the premier writer on blackness and anti-blackness in America. Meanwhile Black Panther is not just king of Wakanda, an Afrofuturist African nation, but also the first black superhero to appear in mainstream American comics,” the article said.

    Black Panther and two allies walking confidently in futuristic setting, highlighting Marvel's new Black Panther character reveal.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment / YouTube

    Black Panther character in a dark suit with silver necklace stands in a high-tech environment, sparking massive outrage online.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment / YouTube

    The article continued: “Some may point to Marvel’s efforts to represent blackness on the page, but Coates remains one of only two black writers working at Marvel Comics, and the institution has drawn fire in the last year for its handling of black issues.”

    Netizens have mixed reactions to the fact that T’Challa’s son is white 

    Tweet about fans reacting to Ryan Gosling possibly being cast as the new Black Panther causing massive outrage.

    Image credits: APlusOpinions

    Tweet discussing outrage and humor about race swapping characters in Marvel's new Black Panther reveal.

    Image credits: nerdfamouspc

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing opinion about the new Black Panther character causing massive outrage online.

    Image credits: ulfricsteve

    Tweet expressing outrage over the new white Black Panther character revealed by Marvel in the comics.

    Image credits: MyTimeToShineH

    Tweet discussing outrage over Marvel revealing the new Black Panther as white, sparking massive controversy online.

    Image credits: imonalist

    Image credits: Cadenation1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning the casting of the new Black Panther as white, sparking massive outrage.

    Image credits: joeescobarr

    Tweet by Kyle Marcus commenting on Marvel's shrinking fan base amid outrage over new Black Panther casting.

    Image credits: KyleMarcus_

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage about Marvel’s new Black Panther being portrayed as a white character.

    Image credits: Clealxth

    User Jon Del Arroz replying to a tweet, commenting on the Black Panther controversy with humor and critique.

    Image credits: jondelarroz

    Tweet discussing inclusivity and reactions to the new White Black Panther character in Marvel, sparking massive outrage.

    Image credits: joshgresty

    Screenshot of a social media reply downplaying the massive outrage after Marvel reveals the new Black Panther is white.

    Image credits: path1_one

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Well, if it doesn't follow the comic books, I can understand the frustration, as there are few enough black superheroes. On the other hand, if people think it's okay and/or a positive thing to have a black actress playing Anne Boleyn, who was a *real* white person, then they can't complain if it works the other way. Either we have people portrayed accurately as they originally were, or we ignore ethnicity completely, but you can't have it both ways.

    Savahax
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    If Isaac Newton can be black, why not? It's both just equally unrealistic TV

    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I find this hilarious. Whenever white characters get race-swapped and we complain, they always call us racists. Now lets see if the other side is as tolerant as they want us to be.

