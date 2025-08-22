ADVERTISEMENT

At the turn of the 20th century, the Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand), stood at a cultural crossroads. In the decades before, they saw devastating land loss, disease, and policies that aimed at forceful assimilation into colonial culture. The population was in rapid decline, with many even predicting extinction. But, in true Māori fashion, these indigenous people showed what they were made of. They saw the rise of a new generation of leaders that aimed to preserve and strengthen their culture. These photos capture those who were the bridge to the future of the Māori people, the keepers of tradition, and the survivors who fought with dignity.