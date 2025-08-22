32 Powerful Portraits Of Māori Life A Century Ago
At the turn of the 20th century, the Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand), stood at a cultural crossroads. In the decades before, they saw devastating land loss, disease, and policies that aimed at forceful assimilation into colonial culture. The population was in rapid decline, with many even predicting extinction. But, in true Māori fashion, these indigenous people showed what they were made of. They saw the rise of a new generation of leaders that aimed to preserve and strengthen their culture. These photos capture those who were the bridge to the future of the Māori people, the keepers of tradition, and the survivors who fought with dignity.
Susan, Rotorua
Maori Man With A Tattoed Face
Maori Chief With Tattoed Face Wearing Peacock Feather
Young Māori Woman
Two Māori Women Outside Huriwhenua Meeting House, Ranana
Femme Maori (Maori Woman) With Tattoo On Chin
Two Unidentified Maori Women
Portrait Of Mairie, Wearing Kahu Kiwi (Kiwi Feather Cloak), Hei Tiki (Neck Pendant) With Albatross Feather In Hair
Maori Woman And Child
Maori Woman Preparing Flax
Three Māori Women At Parinui, 1902
In looking at these faces, it is impossible to ignore the profound connection between person and culture. The intricate lines of the tā moko (traditional tattoos) are not mere decoration; they are a visual language of genealogy, identity, and social standing. Each portrait is so much more than a picture of an individual as it captures an ancestral history that was being fiercely protected against the pressures of a changing world.
Extended Family Group
Maori Woman With Tattoed Chin And Underlip
Maori Chief Holding A Taiaha
Portrait Of Two Maori Women
In Maoriland - Under The Ferns
Maori Cooking In The Boiling Springs
Carved Maori House
Portrait Of Maori Woman With Facial Moko (Tattoo); Seated In Front Of House, Holding Pipe
Portrait Of Two Maori Women
Portrait Of A Maori Woman, Maggie Papakura; Standing Inside A Marae
Ranana Meeting House
The strength seen in these portraits was forged in community. Beyond the individual gaze, these images also offer a window into the daily rhythms of village life. We see the weaving of flax, the preparation of food, the gathering at the marae (meeting grounds). It was in these shared moments, big and small, that Māori culture was lived, taught, and passed on, ensuring its survival for generations to come.