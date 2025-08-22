ADVERTISEMENT

At the turn of the 20th century, the Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand), stood at a cultural crossroads. In the decades before, they saw devastating land loss, disease, and policies that aimed at forceful assimilation into colonial culture. The population was in rapid decline, with many even predicting extinction. But, in true Māori fashion, these indigenous people showed what they were made of. They saw the rise of a new generation of leaders that aimed to preserve and strengthen their culture. These photos capture those who were the bridge to the future of the Māori people, the keepers of tradition, and the survivors who fought with dignity.

#1

Susan, Rotorua

Young Māori woman with traditional Tā moko facial tattoo and carved pendant, dressed in woven Māori cloak from a century ago.

Josiah Martin Report

    #2

    Maori Man With A Tattoed Face

    Elderly Māori man with traditional facial moko tattoo and curly hair wearing a woven cloak in a historic portrait.

    French National Library Report

    #3

    Maori Chief With Tattoed Face Wearing Peacock Feather

    Portrait of a Māori elder with traditional facial moko and a feather crown, representing Māori life a century ago.

    French National Library Report

    #4

    Young Māori Woman

    Portrait of a young Māori woman from a century ago wearing traditional clothing and a feather in her hair.

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    #5

    Two Māori Women Outside Huriwhenua Meeting House, Ranana

    Two Māori women in traditional dress pose with a carved wooden figure, capturing Māori life a century ago.

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    #6

    Femme Maori (Maori Woman) With Tattoo On Chin

    Sepia portrait of Māori man wearing traditional cloak and scarf, representing Māori life a century ago.

    French National Library Report

    #7

    Two Unidentified Maori Women

    Two Māori women in traditional clothing and jewelry, captured in powerful portraits of Māori life a century ago.

    Arthur James Iles Report

    #8

    Portrait Of Mairie, Wearing Kahu Kiwi (Kiwi Feather Cloak), Hei Tiki (Neck Pendant) With Albatross Feather In Hair

    Portrait of a young Māori woman in traditional attire, showcasing Māori life and culture from a century ago.

    The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle Report

    #9

    Maori Woman And Child

    Māori woman with traditional facial tattoo and feathers carrying a child wrapped in a woven cloak in a powerful portrait.

    National Park Service Report

    #10

    Maori Woman Preparing Flax

    Māori woman twisting flax with child sitting beside her in a traditional setting, showcasing Māori life a century ago.

    National Park Service Report

    #11

    Three Māori Women At Parinui, 1902

    Three Māori women in traditional clothing standing outdoors near thatched huts in a powerful portrait of Māori life a century ago.

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    In looking at these faces, it is impossible to ignore the profound connection between person and culture. The intricate lines of the tā moko (traditional tattoos) are not mere decoration; they are a visual language of genealogy, identity, and social standing. Each portrait is so much more than a picture of an individual as it captures an ancestral history that was being fiercely protected against the pressures of a changing world.

    #12

    Extended Family Group

    Group portrait of Māori life showing multiple generations in traditional and early 20th-century clothing outdoors near a thatched building

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    #13

    Maori Woman With Tattoed Chin And Underlip

    Portrait of a Māori woman with traditional moko kauae facial tattoo and feathers in her hair, showcasing Māori life history.

    Burton Bros. Report

    #14

    Maori Chief Holding A Taiaha

    Māori elder with traditional facial tattoo and ceremonial cape holding a carved staff in a powerful vintage portrait.

    French National Library Report

    #15

    Portrait Of Two Maori Women

    Two Māori girls in traditional clothing posed with carved wooden panels in a powerful portrait of Māori life.

    The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle Report

    #16

    In Maoriland - Under The Ferns

    Two Māori women wearing traditional cloaks, sitting outdoors surrounded by native New Zealand foliage in a historic portrait.

    Arthur Iles Report

    #17

    Maori Cooking In The Boiling Springs

    Māori women cooking at boiling springs in Whakarewarewa New Zealand in a historic portrait of Māori life.

    The Trustees of the British Museum Report

    #18

    Carved Maori House

    Woman standing inside a carved Māori house surrounded by intricate woodwork and traditional Māori art from a century ago

    Iles Photo Report

    #19

    Portrait Of Maori Woman With Facial Moko (Tattoo); Seated In Front Of House, Holding Pipe

    Elderly Māori man sitting wrapped in a patterned cloak, smoking a pipe in a sepia-toned historic portrait.

    The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle Report

    #20

    Portrait Of Two Maori Women

    Two Māori women in traditional dress posing indoors surrounded by woven textiles, representing Māori life a century ago.

    The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle Report

    #21

    Portrait Of A Maori Woman, Maggie Papakura; Standing Inside A Marae

    Māori woman in traditional attire framed by intricate carved wooden panels representing Māori life a century ago.

    Iles Photo Report

    #22

    Ranana Meeting House

    Group portrait of Māori men, women, and children in traditional clothing in front of a meeting house from a century ago.

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    The strength seen in these portraits was forged in community. Beyond the individual gaze, these images also offer a window into the daily rhythms of village life. We see the weaving of flax, the preparation of food, the gathering at the marae (meeting grounds). It was in these shared moments, big and small, that Māori culture was lived, taught, and passed on, ensuring its survival for generations to come.
    #23

    Kumete Whakairo

    Two Māori individuals in traditional attire beside a carved wooden drum, capturing Māori life a century ago.

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    #24

    Taumarunui Girls

    Four barefoot young Māori women in traditional early 20th century clothing pose outdoors against a wooden fence in a rural setting.

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    #25

    Maori Family, Te Taurua, Rotorua

    Group portrait of Māori people wearing traditional cloaks outside a historic rural dwelling, reflecting Māori life a century ago.

    Josiah Martin Report

    #26

    Photo Of Maggie Papakura And Friends, Rotorua

    Five Māori women and a baby sitting outside a building, showcasing powerful portraits of Māori life a century ago.

    Jones & Coleman Report

    #27

    Young Maori Visitors To The Centennial Exhibition In 1940, With Their Teacher

    Group portrait of Māori life from a century ago showing children and adults in traditional and formal attire outdoors.

    Godber, Albert Percy Report

    #28

    Two Maori Women Guides, Eileen And Pipi, Outdoors In Front Of Te Puia (A Maori Pa Or Fortress)

    Two Māori women standing under a large carved wooden archway showcasing Māori life and culture a century ago.

    Frederick George Radcliffe Report

    #29

    Māori Children At Taumarunui

    Group portrait of Māori children standing outdoors in traditional and early 20th-century clothing capturing Māori life a century ago

    Partington, William Henry Thomas Report

    #30

    Opening Of The Maori Parliament In The 1890s

    Large historical group portrait of Māori people, men, women, and children, gathered outside a wooden building with flags.

    Ruby Keedwell Report

    #31

    Maori Woman Wearing The Traditional Costume Made Of Flax Fibre

    Māori woman in traditional woven cloak sitting outdoors among native plants in a powerful portrait of Māori life.

    Burton Bros. Report

    #32

    Maori Family Standing Outside A Whare Thatched With Palm Fronds At Rangiahua, 1918

    Portrait of a Māori family standing in front of a traditional thatched house, showcasing Māori life a century ago.

    Godber, Albert Percy Report

