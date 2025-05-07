Mangrove Action Project has announced entries for the 11th annual Mangrove Photography Awards and you might want to participate!

From threats to stories, photographers continue to share their fascinating photos of Mangrove. This year, there will be a few changes, in order to reflect the rich diversity of mangrove environments, photographers can now enter specialized subcategories. Additionally, there will be two new awards, The Emirates Award and the Arabian Gulf Award, to celebrate photographers and conservation efforts in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region.

The competition is open to photographers of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels. A winner will receive a $500 cash prize which will be selected for each category, with one exceptional photographer crowned Mangrove Photographer of the Year, receiving a cash prize of $750.

If you're passionate about the project and want to participate, this is your chance!

More info: photography.mangroveactionproject.org

#1

"Adaptation Of Bengal Tiger" By Arijit Das, India

Tiger leaping between muddy banks surrounded by dense mangrove trees in stunning mangrove photography awards entry.

Mangroves and Wildlife, Winner, 2021.

    #2

    "Mangrove Crab Fisher" By Enrico Marone, Brazil

    Man covered in mud lying among mangrove roots capturing unique nature moments for mangrove photography awards entries.

    Overall Winner, 2019.

    #3

    "A Brave Livelihood" By Musfiqur Rahman, Bangladesh

    Man with bright orange beard collecting leaves in a dense mangrove forest with sun rays shining through foliage, mangrove photography.

    Overall winner, 2021.

    #4

    Broken Mangrove By Dhany Darmansyah Saragih, Indonesia

    Person standing among dense mangrove roots in a forest, showcasing nature for mangrove photography awards entries.

    Mangroves and Threats, Runner up, 2021.

    #5

    "Dancing Mudskipper" By Leo Liu, Taiwan

    Mudskipper fish displaying open mouths on muddy shore in a mangrove habitat, featured in mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Runner up, 2021.

    #6

    "Eye Contact" By Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn, Thailand

    Close-up of a fish peeking above water in a mangrove habitat, featured in Mangrove Photography Awards entries.

    Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year, Winner, 2023.

    #7

    "Hope" By Sergio Izquierdo, Guatemala

    Child holding a turtle underwater among mangroves, showcasing stunning nature photography for mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and People, Highly commended, 2023.

    #8

    "Friends At The Edge" By Jillian Morris, Bahamas

    Underwater shot of sharks swimming among mangrove roots with diverse fish, showcasing mangrove photography awards highlights.

    Mangroves and Underwater, Highly commended, 2024.

    #9

    "Mud Bath Ritual" By Johannes Panji Christo, Indonesia

    Person covered in mud with mangrove leaves on head, captured in a striking mangrove photography scene.

    Mangroves and People, Winner, 2024.

    #10

    "Mangroves At Dawn" By Melodi Roberts, USA

    Mangrove trees reflected in calm water with a white bird flying above, showcasing mangrove photography awards quality.

    Mangroves and Landscape, Runner up, 2021.

    #11

    "Sinking Sundarbans" By Supratim Bhattacharjee, India

    Young girl in green dress standing by turbulent waters and mangrove debris in a powerful mangrove photography awards image.

    Mangrove Photographer of the Year 2024.

    #12

    "The Theatre Of Plastic" By Emanuele Biggi, Malaysia

    Hermit crab in a shell among mangrove roots with plastic pollution, featured in mangrove photography awards entries.

    Mangroves and Threats, Winner, 2023.

    #13

    "Welcome Grinn" By Jenny Stock, Cuba

    Underwater mangrove scene with a crocodile swimming among roots, showcasing nature for mangrove photography awards entries.

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Winner, 2020.

    #14

    "Behind The City" By Shyjith Kannur, Uae

    Aerial view of lush mangrove forests with calm waterway at sunset, showcasing nature’s beauty for mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Landscapes, Highly commended, 2022.

    #15

    "Dawn’s Serenade" By Aaron Ruy G. Musa, Philippines

    Solitary mangrove tree standing in calm water under a purple sky, captured in stunning mangrove photography.

    Mangroves and Landscape, Highly commended, 2023.

    #16

    "Dreamlife Of Mangroves" By Melodi Roberts, USA

    Small mangrove trees reflecting in calm water under a clear sky, showcasing nature's beauty for mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Landscapes, Runner up, 2022.

    #17

    "Flamingo" By Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles

    Two birds flying over lush mangrove trees along a calm waterway in vibrant mangrove photography landscape.

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2022.

    #18

    "Gathering" By Shyjith Onden Cheriyath, Uae

    A large flock of flamingos gathered in a mangrove wetland, showcasing nature’s beauty for mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2023.

    #19

    "Livelihood" By Rajesh Dhar, India

    Aerial view of a person casting a large net in green water near muddy mangrove area, showcasing mangrove photography.

    Mangroves and Humans, Highly commended, 2022.

    #20

    "Mangrove Hunter" By Samuel Bloch, India

    Heron camouflaged among dense mangrove roots in a low-light setting, showcasing mangrove photography awards winner.

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2021.

    #21

    "Honey Hunters" By Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, Bangladesh

    Person wearing protective gear working with bees in a dense mangrove forest, showcasing nature for mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Humans, Winner, 2022.

    #22

    "Séphora The Clam Diver" By Kris Pannecoucke, Democratic Republic Of The Congo

    Woman harvesting shellfish in water near a wooden boat, captured in a striking mangrove photography awards image.

    Mangroves and People, Winner, 2023.

    #23

    "To Be Continuing" By Alex Cao, Vietnam

    Aerial view of mangrove rows with a small boat navigating shallow water in a peaceful mangrove photography scene.

    Mangroves and Landscapes, Highly commended, 2022.

    #24

    "Mud-Ring Feeding" By Mark Ian Cook, USA

    Three dolphins swimming and splashing in green water surrounded by mangrove mud in a mangrove photography scene

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Winner, 2024.

    #25

    "Nature And Space" By Jeff Thamert, USA

    Mangrove tree at night with a bright rocket launch arcing in the sky, showcasing mangrove photography awards winners.

    Mangroves and Threats, Runner up, 2024.

    #26

    "Symbiosis" By Giacomo D'orlando, Indonesia

    Clothes hanging on a bamboo rack over water in a mangrove forest, showcasing everyday life in mangrove photography.

    Mangroves and Conservation Stories, Winner, 2024.

    #27

    "A Rare And Occasional Encounter" By Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles

    Underwater view of a colorful fish among mangrove roots, showcasing nature for mangrove photography awards entries.

    Mangroves and Underwater, Runner up, 2021.

    #28

    "Attachment" By Puttarat Horwang, Indonesia

    Underwater view of vibrant mangrove trees and coral showcasing stunning nature in mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Underwater, Highly commended, 2023.

    #29

    Foraging Bottlenose Dolphins By Mark Ian Cook, Us

    Dolphins swimming near mangrove roots in dark water, showcasing stunning natural beauty in mangrove photography awards.

    Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2022.

    #30

    "Source Of Little Water" By Meharab Hossain, Bangladesh

    Aerial view of people collecting water in cracked soil near mangrove area, showcasing mangrove photography awards themes.

    Mangroves and Conservation, Highly commended, 2022.

    #31

    "The Window View - A Coexistence" By Sreekumar Krishnan, India

    A large flock of flamingos in a mangrove area with urban buildings in the background, showcasing mangrove photography.

    Mangroves and Threats, Highly commended, 2023.

