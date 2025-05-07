Mangrove Action Project has announced entries for the 11th annual Mangrove Photography Awards and you might want to participate!

From threats to stories, photographers continue to share their fascinating photos of Mangrove. This year, there will be a few changes, in order to reflect the rich diversity of mangrove environments, photographers can now enter specialized subcategories. Additionally, there will be two new awards, The Emirates Award and the Arabian Gulf Award, to celebrate photographers and conservation efforts in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region.

The competition is open to photographers of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels. A winner will receive a $500 cash prize which will be selected for each category, with one exceptional photographer crowned Mangrove Photographer of the Year, receiving a cash prize of $750.

If you're passionate about the project and want to participate, this is your chance!

More info: photography.mangroveactionproject.org | Instagram | Facebook | Instagram