Mangrove Photography Awards Open For Entries, Highlighting Stunning Past Winners (31 Pics)
Mangrove Action Project has announced entries for the 11th annual Mangrove Photography Awards and you might want to participate!
From threats to stories, photographers continue to share their fascinating photos of Mangrove. This year, there will be a few changes, in order to reflect the rich diversity of mangrove environments, photographers can now enter specialized subcategories. Additionally, there will be two new awards, The Emirates Award and the Arabian Gulf Award, to celebrate photographers and conservation efforts in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region.
The competition is open to photographers of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels. A winner will receive a $500 cash prize which will be selected for each category, with one exceptional photographer crowned Mangrove Photographer of the Year, receiving a cash prize of $750.
If you're passionate about the project and want to participate, this is your chance!
More info: photography.mangroveactionproject.org | Instagram | Facebook
"Adaptation Of Bengal Tiger" By Arijit Das, India
Mangroves and Wildlife, Winner, 2021.
"Mangrove Crab Fisher" By Enrico Marone, Brazil
Overall Winner, 2019.
"A Brave Livelihood" By Musfiqur Rahman, Bangladesh
Overall winner, 2021.
Broken Mangrove By Dhany Darmansyah Saragih, Indonesia
Mangroves and Threats, Runner up, 2021.
"Dancing Mudskipper" By Leo Liu, Taiwan
Mangroves and Wildlife, Runner up, 2021.
"Eye Contact" By Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn, Thailand
Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year, Winner, 2023.
"Hope" By Sergio Izquierdo, Guatemala
Mangroves and People, Highly commended, 2023.
"Friends At The Edge" By Jillian Morris, Bahamas
Mangroves and Underwater, Highly commended, 2024.
"Mud Bath Ritual" By Johannes Panji Christo, Indonesia
Mangroves and People, Winner, 2024.
"Mangroves At Dawn" By Melodi Roberts, USA
Mangroves and Landscape, Runner up, 2021.
"Sinking Sundarbans" By Supratim Bhattacharjee, India
Mangrove Photographer of the Year 2024.
"The Theatre Of Plastic" By Emanuele Biggi, Malaysia
Mangroves and Threats, Winner, 2023.
"Welcome Grinn" By Jenny Stock, Cuba
Mangroves and Wildlife, Winner, 2020.
"Behind The City" By Shyjith Kannur, Uae
Mangroves and Landscapes, Highly commended, 2022.
"Dawn’s Serenade" By Aaron Ruy G. Musa, Philippines
Mangroves and Landscape, Highly commended, 2023.
"Dreamlife Of Mangroves" By Melodi Roberts, USA
Mangroves and Landscapes, Runner up, 2022.
"Flamingo" By Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles
Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2022.
"Gathering" By Shyjith Onden Cheriyath, Uae
Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2023.
"Livelihood" By Rajesh Dhar, India
Mangroves and Humans, Highly commended, 2022.
"Mangrove Hunter" By Samuel Bloch, India
Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2021.
"Honey Hunters" By Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, Bangladesh
Mangroves and Humans, Winner, 2022.
"Séphora The Clam Diver" By Kris Pannecoucke, Democratic Republic Of The Congo
Mangroves and People, Winner, 2023.
"To Be Continuing" By Alex Cao, Vietnam
Mangroves and Landscapes, Highly commended, 2022.
"Mud-Ring Feeding" By Mark Ian Cook, USA
Mangroves and Wildlife, Winner, 2024.
"Nature And Space" By Jeff Thamert, USA
Mangroves and Threats, Runner up, 2024.
"Symbiosis" By Giacomo D'orlando, Indonesia
Mangroves and Conservation Stories, Winner, 2024.
"A Rare And Occasional Encounter" By Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles
Mangroves and Underwater, Runner up, 2021.
"Attachment" By Puttarat Horwang, Indonesia
Mangroves and Underwater, Highly commended, 2023.
Foraging Bottlenose Dolphins By Mark Ian Cook, Us
Mangroves and Wildlife, Highly commended, 2022.
"Source Of Little Water" By Meharab Hossain, Bangladesh
Mangroves and Conservation, Highly commended, 2022.
"The Window View - A Coexistence" By Sreekumar Krishnan, India
Mangroves and Threats, Highly commended, 2023.