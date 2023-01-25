“‘Go Get Another Offer’ – Okay!”: Employee Is Mad Newcomer Gets Paid 20% More, Maliciously Complies With Boss’s Suggestion

Recently, a person shared an incident from a former job he had last summer on the Malicious Compliance subreddit. “I’d been working at an office for about three years,” said Inertzero. As the office was starting to come back to a hybrid schedule, the author caught COVID, which made him very tired for the next month.

Exhaustion led to burnout, but despite it, Inertzero kept believing he was in the right position career-wise. “Then my manager starts telling me about how he’s working on hiring someone who used to work there before I did.”

Apparently, this new employee was asking for a twenty or more percent higher salary than what Inertzero had been making. Not only did it upset the author, but made him request what seemed like a fair bump in pay too.

The manager refused an exhausted employee a bump in pay and told him to go get another job offer to which he maliciously complied

