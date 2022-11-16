Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Store Manager Gets Fired For False Accusations, The Entire Team Walks Out
30points
Other5 hours ago

Austėja Akavickaitė and
Liucija Adomaite

Redditor PladBaer, husband to a woman who was recently fired from her job as a store manager for a beauty supply chain, turned to the Antiwork community to share her story. “My wife got terminated at 1:00pm Central daylight time. They claimed that she was stealing time when she corrected her and her employees’ missed time clock punches.”

According to the author, his wife was a model employee who had not only “successfully taken bottom 10 stores and made them number one” but also “has never taken a vacation, has run multiple stores at once as a direct manager, and has trained probably the better part of 65% of the retail employees in this region of the country.”

So imagine the shock when one day, the company received an anonymous tip about her ill behavior. Not only was she stealing time, according to the complaint, it was also mentioned that some of the employees were “hooking up and spending time in the back room.”

After the company took these accusations seriously, little did it know how it would resonate with the entire team. Scroll down for the full story below.

After receiving an anonymous tip about the model manager stealing time, this company fired her, causing a tremendous stir in the entire team

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

Later, the author of the post added an update from his wife who was fired where she shared more details and her own thoughts about the whole situation

Credits: PladBaer

And this is what people commented about this incident

Austėja Akavickaité
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
