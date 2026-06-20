Man Is Perpetually Hungry, Overworked And Doesn’t See A Dime Of His Money, Realizes Fiancée Is the Problem

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Moving in together is supposed to be one of the exciting milestones of a relationship. For some couples, it brings them closer. For others, it simply brings out the truth.

But for one guy, moving in with his fiancée felt more like walking into a trap.

Sharing his story online, he said his partner suddenly started monitoring his finances, diet, and even sleep schedule. He had to beg for $4 cold medicine while she was making secret Amazon purchases.

After getting a much-needed reality check from hundreds of strangers online, he put together a meticulous escape plan that reads almost like a thriller.

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A man said that his fiancée started monitoring his finances and diet as soon as he moved in with her

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He said she controls every little thing and every little habit

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / pexels (not the actual photo)

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Does living together before marriage affect relationship outcomes?

For many couples, moving in together feels like a natural next step. A way to save money, spend more time together, and test the waters before making it official. If there is one thing living together almost always does is show you exactly who you are dealing with.

Between 50 and 65% of Americans believe that living together before marriage improves their odds of a successful relationship.

Spending habits, financial boundaries, and attitudes toward control are not that easy to mask once two people are living under the same roof.

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A 2021 study found that people in long-term relationships reported finances as the biggest source of conflict in 40% of their disagreements.

Another study from Kansas State University reported that “arguments about money (are) by far the top predictor of divorce.”

For the author of this story, moving in together was never supposed to be a compatibility test. It was a practical decision. He wanted to save money, but ended up being in a toxic situation.

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“Living together before marriage can offer valuable insights into a partner’s habits, preferences, and how well they manage everyday challenges,” says Laura Caruso, licensed therapist and relationship expert.

“It’s an opportunity to practice working together as a team. The day-to-day logistics — like finances, chores, and routines — help to identify any major differences that could impact the relationship long-term.”

Experts also consistently recommend discussing finances before moving in together.

Recognizing the patterns of control is essential for personal safety

Control can show up in many forms in a relationship — emotional manipulation, isolation from friends and family, or constant criticism. One of its most prevalent and damaging forms is financial control.

A survey found that over 9 million people in the UK alone have had their money monitored, exploited, or sabotaged by an intimate partner. It affects all income brackets, genders and age groups.

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So what does it actually look like?

Experts use the term coercive control. It’s a pattern in which one partner uses money, daily rules, and decision-making to maintain dominance.

“As soon as coercion is involved then the goal shifts from practical to personal, from functional to emotional. Coercion is an emotional power move,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow.

The boundary between a financially organized household and a controlling one can be difficult to identify. One partner taking the lead on finances isn’t inherently a problem. But when it turns into monitoring every purchase, blocking access to shared funds, or penalizing a partner for spending, something more troubling is at work.

Those on the receiving end often find themselves seeking permission for basic necessities.

Studies show that over time, this dynamic can impact the confidence and independence of the person being monitored.

It can also trap victims as they lack the financial means to leave and support themselves.

Experts recommend talking with people outside of your relationship to help strengthen your perspective and remove doubts.

“There is a good reason you are forbidden to discuss the relationship with your friends and family — because the (controlling partner) understands that their own behavior is wrong and is afraid you will leave them if you get feedback and support,” says Christine Scott-Hudson, a licensed psychotherapist from Santa Barbara, California.

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Some experts also recommend working with a professional agency that can help you create an exit strategy that’s safe for you. It may involve access to money, accommodations, transport, and the placement of legal protections.

Ultimately, living together before marriage is not a guaranteed predictor of relationship success, but it can offer valuable insight into compatibility and shared life goals. What it almost always does is accelerate the truth — for better or worse.

The man gave some more info in response to the comments

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In an update, the man said he has now devised a plan to make things right

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He clarified some doubts and provided more info in the comments

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In a final update, the man said his plan to escape was successful

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Check out what netizens thought about the whole situation

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