Man Asks The Internet If He Is A Jerk After He Sends His Girlfriend Too Many Flowers And Upsets Her Sisters’ Spouses
33points
Relationships, Valentines day4 hours ago

Man Asks The Internet If He Is A Jerk After He Sends His Girlfriend Too Many Flowers And Upsets Her Sisters’ Spouses

Justin Sandberg and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Valentine’s Day can be filled with such a diverse range of emotions. Ideally, it’s romance and love, but often enough it’s a time of loneliness and maybe even some jealousy. But sometimes it can be a holiday full of disappointment and terror, as one or maybe both parts of the couple remember, too late, that the special day is coming up.

Recently, a more conscientious internet user asked if he was in the wrong for giving his girlfriend regular bouquets of roses. And on Valentine’s Day, almost by accident, he really outdid himself. By itself, this sounds at worst harmless, but his actions seem to have upset his girlfriend’s relatives.

Getting flowers and other gifts on special occasions is a time-tested way to show your significant other that you care

Image credits: StudioLucky (not the actual photo)

So when a man sent his girlfriend a lovely bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day, he thought nothing of it

While his gift was very thoughtful, it ruffled a few feathers with her immediate family

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Flower-PowerRanger

Commentors were united in proclaiming that OP was not a jerk and that his girlfriend’s family should really relax

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Why can't the husbands and gf's mum be happy for their sister/daughter who received such lovely flowers? Yes the husbands are Aholes but it's really none of any one's business what the gift is and how big or expensive. Just be happy for others ... And if you can't afford quality flowers then the alternatives are one rose, chocolates, a bottle of wine, whatever.

