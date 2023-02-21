Man Asks The Internet If He Is A Jerk After He Sends His Girlfriend Too Many Flowers And Upsets Her Sisters’ Spouses

Valentine’s Day can be filled with such a diverse range of emotions. Ideally, it’s romance and love, but often enough it’s a time of loneliness and maybe even some jealousy. But sometimes it can be a holiday full of disappointment and terror, as one or maybe both parts of the couple remember, too late, that the special day is coming up.

Recently, a more conscientious internet user asked if he was in the wrong for giving his girlfriend regular bouquets of roses. And on Valentine’s Day, almost by accident, he really outdid himself. By itself, this sounds at worst harmless, but his actions seem to have upset his girlfriend’s relatives.

Getting flowers and other gifts on special occasions is a time-tested way to show your significant other that you care

Image credits: StudioLucky (not the actual photo)

So when a man sent his girlfriend a lovely bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day, he thought nothing of it

While his gift was very thoughtful, it ruffled a few feathers with her immediate family

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Flower-PowerRanger

Commentors were united in proclaiming that OP was not a jerk and that his girlfriend’s family should really relax