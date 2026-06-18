ADVERTISEMENT

Not every agreement needs to be written by a lawyer and signed in triplicate. In many cases, a handshake is enough, especially when you’re dealing with someone you’ve known and trusted for years.

But as Reddit user Legal-Importance7999 recently learned, even the people you consider family can become surprisingly unpredictable when money enters the picture.

After spending eight months helping build a project car with his buddy, he thought they would split the profit when it was sold. Instead, he was offered pennies while his “friend” planned to use most of the cash to take his girlfriend on a luxury trip.

RELATED:

This man had just lost his friend

Image credits: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And he was trying to run off with a lot of money, too

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Legal-Importance7999

People had a lot to say about the guy getting backstabbed

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days later, he shared an update on the situation

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Legal-Importance7999

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone thinks the guy did the right thing by not settling for $500

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT