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Not every agreement needs to be written by a lawyer and signed in triplicate. In many cases, a handshake is enough, especially when you’re dealing with someone you’ve known and trusted for years.

But as Reddit user Legal-Importance7999 recently learned, even the people you consider family can become surprisingly unpredictable when money enters the picture.

After spending eight months helping build a project car with his buddy, he thought they would split the profit when it was sold. Instead, he was offered pennies while his “friend” planned to use most of the cash to take his girlfriend on a luxury trip.

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    This man had just lost his friend

    Image credits: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And he was trying to run off with a lot of money, too

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    Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Legal-Importance7999

    People had a lot to say about the guy getting backstabbed

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    A few days later, he shared an update on the situation

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Legal-Importance7999

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    Everyone thinks the guy did the right thing by not settling for $500

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