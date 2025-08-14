Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Can’t Use Friend’s BF As An ATM Anymore As He’s Tired Of Getting Called Broke
Woman smiling and holding a cup while chatting with a friend, illustrating tiredness of being used as an ATM.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Can’t Use Friend’s BF As An ATM Anymore As He’s Tired Of Getting Called Broke

Sometimes the most powerful moves in relationships aren’t loud and dramatic. And a story shared on r/PettyRevenge by Reddit user Dudesnation proves that you can make people stop walking all over you without making a scene.

This college student had a girlfriend, a steady part-time job, and everything seemed fine—until her best friend entered the picture.

She mocked his “cheap” life while simultaneously freeloading off him and even tried to shame him for not paying hundreds of dollars for a trip she and his girlfriend had secretly planned. But, as she soon found out, that was the last straw.

    Although not without challenges, this guy was making ends meet

    Image credits: Mike Jones / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But then, the girl he was seeing made a friend who turned out to be a freeloader

    Image credits: Sam Lion / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Liza Bakay / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    People aren’t paying back their friends pretty often

    Generally, people don’t like to talk about money, even with those closest to them. A recent survey found less than 2 in 5 (38 percent) Americans are comfortable discussing their bank account balances with family and close friends, a smaller percentage than those who would feel comfortable discussing details of their love life (47 percent), weight (71 percent), political views (78 percent), religious views (81 percent), or health (81 percent).

    Which might be one of the reasons why so many end up in similar situations to our Redditor’s.

    While lending money to a friend or covering a group purchase is generous, it can also have unintended consequences. People who have done so with the expectation of being paid back have lost money (42 percent), harmed the relationship with the person (24 percent), damaged their credit score (9 percent), and even gotten into a physical altercation (4 percent).

    Compared to other generations, millennials (ages 28-43) are most likely to have been burned—nearly two-thirds (62 percent) who lent money and/or paid for a group expense with the expectation of being paid back experienced a negative outcome as a result. That’s more than 53 percent of Gen Zers (ages 18-27), 54 percent of Gen Xers (ages 28-43), and 51 percent of baby boomers (ages 60-78).

    Harvard-trained etiquette expert Sara Jane Ho says, “If you want to confront a friend who never pays you back, you can … send them friendly reminders via email or in person, saying, ‘By the way, do you have the $100 that I lent you last week?'”

    And if they continue to ignore your requests for months, it’s safe to say they aren’t planning to pay you back, and you’ll have to eat the cost. However, while you might have lost money, you hopefully gained some useful knowledge about this person going forward.

    Because of this, Ho believes that we should only lend as much as we are willing to lose.

    People were happy for him for finding the strength to set boundaries

    College
    money
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Girlfriend is equally to blame -I wouldn’t trust her either . Before she met you , how can you be sure she and bestie didn’t rip men off all the time. I’d be careful .. she could be biding her time, secure your trust and then start asking for loans etc

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
