Guy Thinks GF’s Son Is A Free Babysitter, Left Shocked After He Finally Snaps: “He Is Not My Responsibility”
Family, Relationships

Personal and family responsibilities don’t always align. Take university student and Reddit user Kb10131, for example. Recently, he had planned to spend the entire weekend preparing one of his assignments, but, at the very last minute, his stepfather told him he had to babysit his stepbrother. The guy tried to object but didn’t receive any sympathy, so he snapped and blurted out everything he thought was wrong with the situation. This led to a tense standoff, and now he’s wondering if there was a better way to handle the predicament.

    Many parents rely on family for unpaid childcare

    Young man looking down with headphones around his neck, illustrating a guy annoyed at being a free babysitter.

    Image credits: pvproductions/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, as this story shows, they might not always be available, so if you don’t plan ahead, it can lead to heated arguments

    Young man explains why he told girlfriend’s son is not his responsibility after babysitting conflict.

    Man frustrated as guy thinks girlfriend’s son is a free babysitter, leading to a shocking snap over responsibility.

    Guy thinks girlfriend's son is free babysitter, shocked reaction after he finally snaps about responsibility boundaries.

    Text on a white background saying someone is stressed and cannot babysit because they need to focus on university work.

    Text excerpt showing frustration about being expected to babysit an 11-year-old while needing to focus on university work.

    Text message about refusing to be responsible for girlfriend's son and suggesting alternative caretakers.

    Man in green sweater looking away with crossed arms, reflecting on being mistaken as a free babysitter for girlfriend's son

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a guy annoyed about being seen as a free babysitter for his girlfriend's son.

    Text about guy snapping after being treated like a free babysitter for his girlfriend's son expressing frustration.

    Couple arguing about boyfriend thinking girlfriend’s son is a free babysitter, leading to a shocked reaction after snapping.

    Text message expressing frustration about being forced to take responsibility for girlfriend’s son as a free babysitter.

    Image credits: kb10131

    Most of those who read what happened said the student did nothing wrong when setting his boundaries

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing boundaries when being asked to babysit a girlfriend’s son unexpectedly.

    Screenshot of a detailed Reddit comment discussing frustration over being treated as a free babysitter for a girlfriend’s son.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing guy thinking girlfriend's son is free babysitter and finally snapping about responsibility.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing childcare and responsibility, related to a guy thinking GF's son is a free babysitter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy thinking his girlfriend’s son is a free babysitter and snapping over responsibility.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy who thinks his girlfriend’s son is a free babysitter and oversteps boundaries.

    Comment discussing how boyfriend is not a free babysitter and is shocked after he finally snaps about responsibility.

    Reddit comment explaining boundaries and frustration of being treated as a free babysitter in a family situation.

    Comment discussing a guy assuming his girlfriend’s son is a free babysitter and finally snapping about responsibility.

    Commenter explains why guy feels entitled to free babysitting, highlights importance of setting boundaries with disrespectful partners.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a stepfather setting boundaries about babysitting his girlfriend's son.

    Comment discussing mom using boyfriend as free babysitter and risking relationship by ignoring child's boundaries.

    Reddit comment explaining why a guy wrongly assumes responsibility for his girlfriend’s son and is shocked after setting boundaries.

    Commenter supports guy setting boundaries, saying GF's son is not his responsibility or free babysitter.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing assumptions about babysitting and responsibility for a girlfriend's son.

    Comment discussing expectations around babysitting and responsibility for girlfriend's son, emphasizing he is not the stepbrother's duty.

    Man looks shocked and frustrated after realizing he is not responsible for his girlfriend’s son or free babysitting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising someone to move out ASAP, related to a guy and his girlfriend's son conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy assuming GF's son is a free babysitter and being called out for it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating a guy snaps saying his girlfriend's son is not his responsibility.

    Text post discussing someone being expected to be a free babysitter for a girlfriend’s son and setting boundaries.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing babysitting and responsibility in a relationship conflict about GF's son.

    Comment explaining why the guy is wrong to treat girlfriend’s son as a free babysitter and not his responsibility.

    Screenshot of a comment discussion where a user reacts to a situation about a guy thinking his girlfriend’s son is a free babysitter.

    Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend who treats his girlfriend’s son like a free babysitter and is rightly called out.

    Reddit comment criticizing a guy for assuming GF’s son is a free babysitter and causing tension by not planning ahead.

    Reddit comment discussing boundaries and frustration when guy treats girlfriend’s son like a free babysitter unfairly.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing respect and boundaries related to babysitting responsibilities.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing frustrations about last-minute babysitting requests and setting responsibility boundaries.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing expectations around babysitting and family responsibilities in a relationship conflict.

    Text comment discussing a guy standing up against being treated like a free babysitter for his girlfriend's son.

    Reddit comment criticizing parents for expecting instant obedience and treating girlfriend’s son like a free babysitter.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a guy snapping after being treated like a free babysitter for his girlfriend's son.

    Text conversation screenshot showing advice about setting boundaries for babysitting responsibilities with girlfriend's son.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing frustration about being treated as an unpaid babysitter for a lazy man’s child.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing boundaries about babysitting and handling responsibility for a girlfriend's son.

    Screenshot of online comment explaining boyfriend not responsible for girlfriend’s son or free babysitting duties.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy who thinks his girlfriend's son is a free babysitter and snaps.

    Comment on Reddit explaining frustration over being treated as a free babysitter by girlfriend's son.

    Reddit user explains frustration when guy treats girlfriend's son as free babysitter, emphasizing he is not responsible for the child.

    Comment about stepchildren not being free babysitters, emphasizing responsibility and boundaries in blended families.

    But some believe he should’ve been more accommodating

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy thinking his girlfriend's son is a free babysitter and finally snapping.

    Comment on Reddit discussing a guy's reaction to being seen as a free babysitter for his girlfriend's son.

    Comment discussing expectations of living rent-free and helping out as a free babysitter in a blended family situation.

    Comment discussing a guy expecting free babysitting from his girlfriend’s son and being shocked when told it’s not his responsibility.

    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow the YTAs are unhinged!! So the first born son of the woman who has only been dating a guy for what maaaybe 3-4 years is getting basically kicked out for the "new" younger son.... W*f

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the mother moved them in, he's within his rights to tell them to suck a duck. If they are in boyfriends house, best off moving out. YTAs assuming free food and rent are clearly very greedy scuzzbags.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
