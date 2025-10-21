“She Rejected Me Thrice”: Lady Calls Out Bestie As He Starts Dating Another Girl After Her Rejection

ADVERTISEMENT

The great Spanish playwright Lope de Vega wrote a play called “The Dog in the Manger” about a lady constantly searching for a new love interest, all while keeping her bestie in the friend zone. The story, unfortunately, is completely typical of both the 17th century, when the play was written, and today.

In the play we’ve described, everything ends happily with the two friends marrying – but this is romantic fiction after all, and real life is often much more complicated. Like this story by the user u/HungrySprinkles193, which we invite you to read today. So, ladies and gentlemen, it’s actually “The Dog in the Manger” reimagined!

Sometimes, relationships between people are just like the classical plot of “The Dog in the Manger,” and the situation repeats itself over and over

The author of the post is a young man whose bestie, “Chloe,” had been rejecting all of his romantic hints for years

The man didn’t hide his feelings, but Chloe just kept leaving him in the friend zone

In fact, the author had been rejected thrice by her, but she kept giving him flirty hints at the same time

The man finally got fed up with the emotional rollercoaster and decided to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend

When Chloe discovered this, she ended up being completely dramatic, and called the author out

Turns out, the woman had always considered her friend as a backup option and nothing more

The author believes this was the right decision, so he took his story online, seeking support

The Original poster (OP) is a 24-year-old man who has had a best friend for five years. Her name is “Chloe,” and she’s a year younger. They’d always had a wonderful relationship, and our hero occasionally dropped unambiguous hints that he wouldn’t mind turning their friendship into something more serious.

Well, each time, Chloe outright rejected the guy. However, just a couple of days would pass before she’d return with blatant flirting and suggestive jokes. The original poster would try again, and then the same thing would happen… Basically, it was like a bad, cheap rom-com.

After yet another iteration of this cycle, she realized something was wrong with the situation and decided to move on. The author reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, with whom he’d once broken up on good terms, and they decided to try to build their relationship once more. Need I even mention that Chloe, upon learning this news, got absolutely dramatic?

The woman tried to accuse the OP of being vile and said she’d always loved him, but he reasonably retorted that he’d actually tried to take their relationship to the next level three times. After several theatric pauses from Chloe, our hero finally figured out the truth – that he’d never been a choice for her, but was merely a backup option. So, the man decided to take his story online, just to vent about it.

“Unfortunately, this happens quite often – when a person keeps a friend not even on the friendzone, but simply views them as a backup option in case their relationship with someone else doesn’t work out,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case. “Of course, such mind games seem completely unfair to the friend.”

The expert is confident that such behavior on the woman’s part is at the very least unethical, and her attempts to ruin the bestie’s renewed relationship with his ex are simply a big red flag. So, in fact, the original poster’s worry that their friendship is likely over is in vain.

“Basically, this man learned an important life lesson – if you’ve been friend-zoned for years and constantly mind-gamed at the slightest hint of a romantic relationship, you should seriously reconsider this kind of friendship,” Irina Matveeva sums up reasonably.

Most people in the comments also agreed that the original poster simply discovered Chloe’s true colors in time. On the other hand, one responder rightly noted that the early 20s are the perfect time to learn these important life lessons and practice recognizing red flags. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this viewpoint?

Many commenters agreed with the man, claiming that he was 100% right and Chloe had actually revealed her true colors

Reddit conversation about rejection and standing firm after lady calls out bestie dating another girl post rejection.

Online conversation about drama and red flags in 20s, reflecting on rejection and dating after a breakup.

Reddit conversation about a lady calling out her bestie after rejection and him dating another girl afterward.

Reddit conversation showing a user calling out bestie after she rejected him thrice and he started dating someone else.

Screenshot of a conversation about rejection and dating after a friend starts seeing someone new.

Screenshot of a comment thread where users discuss blocking a bestie after rejection and drama involving new dating news.

Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing a woman calling out her bestie after rejection and new dating news.

Online comments showing a woman calling out her bestie after rejection, as he starts dating another girl.

Conversation screenshot discussing blocking and self-care after rejection in a complex friendship and dating situation.

Online conversation discussing rejection and moving on after a friend starts dating another girl following rejection.

Online comment thread discussing drama after a lady calls out bestie dating another girl following her rejection thrice.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing emotional impact and rejection in a friendship involving a bestie dating another girl.

Alt text: Online discussion about rejection, drama, and bestie starting to date another girl after rejection.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about rejection and dating after being called out by a bestie.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a lady calls out her bestie after rejection and his new relationship.