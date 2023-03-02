Man Doesn’t Trade Spots With Child Waiting Behind Him For The Last Spot On A Ride, Sparks A Discussion Online

Adults tend to be more lenient with kids and nicer to them, allowing them to eat the last candy or to cut in line for ice cream. But some people think that this is unnecessary and teaches children that they can get whatever they want, so it will only create problems in the future.

This man didn’t want that and he also wanted to be the last one to experience what it’s like to drive a F1 car, so the tears of the children behind him didn’t change his mind. Surprisingly, a lot of people considered him fair and weren’t mad that he made a child cry.

A man was the last in line to be able to go on a drive in an exhibition and as he waited fair and square, he got in the car

The viral video capturing the situation now has 10.3 million views and is the only video on the myrightmiddletoe TikTok account. It shows a man standing in line to go on a F1 test drive. It’s just a stationary car in front of a screen that creates an illusion of participating in a race.

A sign said that the exhibit closed at 4:55 PM and the man in the video was told he would be the last one taking the ride that day. Although the sign warned people to consider the closing time before joining the line, there was a girl waiting after him.

The girl’s parent asked the man to let her daughter go on the ride instead, but he had been waiting in the line before the girl and he wanted to try out the experience as much as her, so he refused. The video then showed the man trying out the F1 car and the girl standing behind it, crying.

The video attracted like-minded people as the majority of comments were applauding the man for his behavior, saying that they would do the same and that children need to learn that life won’t give them things just because they asked.

Despite a girl waiting behind him and asking if they could switch places

Various resources online will support the statement and will encourage parents to treat children as adults. Belly Belly says that it helps build mutual respect, develop social skills, and teach them about consent.

Thuy Yau, a mom passionate about parenting, personal development and psychology, adds even more reasons to treat children as adults and stop saying “kids will be kids” to excuse their behavior.

She says that such treatment teaches kids responsibility, they do more than expected and they learn to believe in themselves, which increases their self-esteem, value and the importance of their actions. Another point that is related to the story, as it was mentioned in the comments of the video, is that “kids will understand that you can’t always get what you want.”

Kellie Rastegar, who is also a mom and who runs a highly successful social platform for working mothers, explains why parents sometimes are reluctant to stop treating their kids as children: “The issue that comes with treating your children as adults is the fear that we are destroying our children’s beautiful innocence. And that we deny them the chance to feel the extreme joys of adolescence.”

She agrees that there must be balance and parents should not “not expose them to unnecessary realities that could cripple their childhood. But [they] must also ensure they are simultaneously prepared for the particular challenges of our modern age.”

The man went on the last ride that day and the girl was seen crying to most probably her dad

While there are benefits to treating children as adults, as Kallie said, you can’t drop all the unfairness of the world on your child. Linda Inmon, Extension specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, reminds parents that “children do not have the ability to perform complex reasoning, and they don’t always know how to handle a challenging situation or how to communicate their feelings.”

Learning takes time and every life stage has its expected achievements: “Children naturally want to please adults and follow in the footsteps of their mentors. We have to remember to allow children to accomplish this within their own timeframe as we provide guidance along the way.”

Do you think the girl in the video learnt a life lesson or was unnecessarily traumatized? Do you think the man was selfish or was it only fair for him to take the ride as he was also waiting in the line like everyone else? Do you agree with people in the comments who approved of the man’s actions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

But people’s hearts weren’t touched by the tears and they believed that the man had every right to deny the kid a ride