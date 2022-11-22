Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Tired Of Always Being Forced To Babysit His Aunt’s Kids, This Guy Solves Everything By Drinking A Beer
32points
Parenting5 hours ago

Tired Of Always Being Forced To Babysit His Aunt’s Kids, This Guy Solves Everything By Drinking A Beer

Jonas Grinevičius and
Gabija Palšytė

Nobody really enjoys being forced to do something they don’t want to. Especially if they’re surprised by it! It’s a nasty feeling having your expectations dashed by someone else’s selfishness.

Though there are plenty of folks out there who are great with kids and love babysitting, you can’t lump everyone into the same category. For some people, it’s a chore and they’d rather not do it all the time. Sometimes is fine. Always is not.

Redditor u/lookoka went viral on r/pettyrevenge after sharing how he got out of babysitting his aunt’s children. He’s the de facto babysitter in the family, but this time, his mom promised him that he wouldn’t have to do it. Wanting to carve out a bit of freedom for himself, he got out of his duty the only way that he could think of at the drop of a hat—by drinking a beer. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words, as well as how the internet reacted.

It turns out that this ‘excuse’ is far more popular than you’d think. When you’ve finished the story and shared your opinions on it, you might want to check out Bored Panda’s earlier post about a guy who also got out of babysitting kids in a similar way.

It’s essential to have clear boundaries with everyone, including your relatives, in order to have a healthy relationship with them

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)

A guy shared how he got out of babysitting his relative’s children when they suddenly sprung this duty on him at a family gathering

Image credits: Diva Plavalaguna (not the actual photo)

Image credits: lookoka

Babysitting shouldn’t be something that gets dumped on one member of the family all the time. Well, unless they’re actually completely fine with that. The point is, you should never take babysitters for granted. Even if they are related to you by blood.

Clearly, the OP thought that he was backed into a corner, that’s why he decided to drink a beer. Being the lightweight that he is, he couldn’t babysit anyone, meaning his dad took over. Does drinking solve all problems? Obviously, not.

The family needs to have an open and honest discussion about who fairly distributing the babysitting duties from now on. That way, they’ll be able to avoid further arguments and awkward situations down the line.

A parenting blogger we spoke to a while back explained that there are very clear limits when asking for help. She told Bored Panda that boundaries within families are essential. Some relatives might take on extra duties just to avoid having awkward conversations.

“I think when establishing boundaries with family members, being clear and using good communication are the best routes. You wouldn’t want a family member to misinterpret your actions for rudeness or lack of appreciation for their help with childcare. I would hope that close family members can communicate freely about expectations for child care, but I know that personalities differ and some would rather take on an extra burden and avoid conflict,” the founder of the Walking Outside in Slippers blog, Samantha Scroggin, explained to us during an earlier interview.

“Some families are very close, and the aunts and uncles and grandparents are practically other parents to the kids. Others are more distant. Once again, I think good communication is important to set the ground rules and ensure everyone is comfortable with the babysitting expectations,” she said, adding that it’s a relief to get a helping hand from time to time. But it’s vital to not overuse this privilege.

Here’s what some people thought about the family drama after it went viral online

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Join the conversation
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lengths that some people will go to just to avoid saying: No, sorry, can't do this.

1
1point
reply
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It blows my mind that some people assume a child free person will always be willing to babysit their kids, especially if they're family. Seriously. Those kids are YOUR responsibility, no one owes you free babysitting, ffs. And I'm a mom! Also, this guy needs to just come out and say that he won't be her designated babysitter - some people need to be hit over the head with bluntness. And I don't mean a bat. Necessarily. 😂

0
0points
reply
