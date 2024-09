ADVERTISEMENT

Your value in the workforce and a company can be different, so you need to spend some time with the same employer to learn how the business operates and the true size of your contribution.

When the Reddit user we’re focusing on today reached that point, they asked their superior for a raise. Their main bargaining chip was that they could cover for two other positions simultaneously, something no one else in the department was capable of.

And while the boss reassured them that it wouldn’t be needed ever again, they didn’t take any action to enact the change, so it was only a matter of time before their words came back to bite them in the butt.

Companies go out of their way not to give you a raise

Share icon

Image credits: drazenphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But this one may have gone a little too far

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: TheMurderedGirdle

People who read the story had a lot of reactions to it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT