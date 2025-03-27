This Duo Has Created A Luxury Handbag Solely To Carry Eggs, As A Commentary On High PricesInterview With Artist
Comedy writer and filmmaker Deanna Director, in collaboration with engineer and designer Billy Hiller, has taken eggs to couture levels. In response to today’s prices, this creative duo created a luxury handbag to exclusively carry eggs.
This comedic fashion has taken the internet by storm, and to push the matter further, they even went to a Channel store to showcase their creation. Now, we just have to wait until this iconic brand makes an official offer—because nothing says high fashion like well-accessorized eggs.
This isn’t Deanna and Billy’s first viral sensation. Billy was the mastermind behind the Ace Ventura rhino butt costume that took New York Comic Con by storm. Meanwhile, Deanna has a knack for turning brilliantly absurd ideas into reality, with past work for Taco Bell, Hershey’s, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. She’s also a frequent collaborator with Improv Everywhere, where her original concepts have received more than 15 million views.
More info: deannadirector.com | Instagram | Instagram
Meet Deanna and Billy, who took the spike in egg prices to a whole new level
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Today’s egg prices are so high that this creative duo decided they had become a luxury item
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
“As soon as that thought hit, we combined luxury + eggs, leading us to our Chanel eggcessory,” shared Deanna
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Using an egg carton as a base, they designed a unique Chanel-inspired egg purse
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
They even took their creation to a Chanel store to show it off
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
“We received such a positive response from the sales associates and manager at the Chanel store on Fifth Avenue,” Deanna wrote
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
“Two different galleries said they’d reach out to us at the Affordable Art Fair in NYC, where we initially took the egg Chanel for a test run”
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
What do you think of this purse, and the hilarious commentary on egg prices?
Image credits: deannabillyprojects
Here is what people on Instagram had to say:
Image credits: iamsamlim
Image credits: snachwithzach
Image credits: darapollak
Image credits: leahknauer
Image credits: jaymeesire
So out of curiosity, how much ARE egg prices where people live? I live in southwest France and at the store yesterday eggs were €3,87 a dozen ($4.17 - US, ₤3.23 - British).
A lady near us keeps chickens and sells their eggs for £3.00 a dozen, so I guess we're lucky!
So out of curiosity, how much ARE egg prices where people live? I live in southwest France and at the store yesterday eggs were €3,87 a dozen ($4.17 - US, ₤3.23 - British).
A lady near us keeps chickens and sells their eggs for £3.00 a dozen, so I guess we're lucky!
20
2