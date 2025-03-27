ADVERTISEMENT

Comedy writer and filmmaker Deanna Director, in collaboration with engineer and designer Billy Hiller, has taken eggs to couture levels. In response to today’s prices, this creative duo created a luxury handbag to exclusively carry eggs.

This comedic fashion has taken the internet by storm, and to push the matter further, they even went to a Channel store to showcase their creation. Now, we just have to wait until this iconic brand makes an official offer—because nothing says high fashion like well-accessorized eggs.

This isn’t Deanna and Billy’s first viral sensation. Billy was the mastermind behind the Ace Ventura rhino butt costume that took New York Comic Con by storm. Meanwhile, Deanna has a knack for turning brilliantly absurd ideas into reality, with past work for Taco Bell, Hershey’s, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. She’s also a frequent collaborator with Improv Everywhere, where her original concepts have received more than 15 million views.

More info: deannadirector.com | Instagram | Instagram

    Meet Deanna and Billy, who took the spike in egg prices to a whole new level

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Today’s egg prices are so high that this creative duo decided they had become a luxury item

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    “As soon as that thought hit, we combined luxury + eggs, leading us to our Chanel eggcessory,” shared Deanna

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Using an egg carton as a base, they designed a unique Chanel-inspired egg purse

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    They even took their creation to a Chanel store to show it off

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    “We received such a positive response from the sales associates and manager at the Chanel store on Fifth Avenue,” Deanna wrote

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    “Two different galleries said they’d reach out to us at the Affordable Art Fair in NYC, where we initially took the egg Chanel for a test run”

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    What do you think of this purse, and the hilarious commentary on egg prices?

    Image credits: deannabillyprojects

    Here is what people on Instagram had to say:

    Image credits: iamsamlim

    Image credits: snachwithzach

    Image credits: darapollak

    Image credits: leahknauer

    Image credits: jaymeesire

