Trans Teen Is Not Accepted By His Parents, Brother Welcomes Him To His House, His GF Is Furious

There’s no stronger bond than the one we share with our siblings. Of course, not everybody is lucky enough to have a brother or sister who they could always count on, know that they will always be there for them, support them or give them a shoulder to cry on.

This Reddit user proved this right – he welcomed his baby brother into his house and didn’t even doubt this decision despite his girlfriend’s protests, which created drama about it.

Siblings are the closest people to us, thus most of the time we are going to prioritize them if they need our help

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Man shares that his teen brother is trans and when he came out to their parents, they didn’t take it well and became simply unbearable

Image credits: Norbu GYACHUNG (not the actual photo)

The teen then asked to move in with the man and he happily agreed, but when his girlfriend found out, she was irritated

Image credits: mourrningglory

She said it will be uncomfortable for her, but despite her protests, the man stated that his loyalties lie with his brother

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared his story online, asking the judges of Reddit if he was being a jerk for telling his girlfriend that he prioritizes his baby brother after he welcomed him to move in despite her protests. The post caught a lot of netizens’ attention and collected more than 9.5K upvotes and 2.5K comments.

The original poster (OP) starts his story by sharing that his 17-year-old brother is trans and when he came out to his parents, they didn’t take it well at all. While they didn’t kick him out, they were deadnaming him, continued booking him hair extensions and lash appointments and didn’t let him wear a male uniform. It became so bad that he took the train and asked to move in with OP.

OP welcomed him, but his girlfriend wasn’t too excited. In fact, she stated that she will not move in if his brother is there. Despite his explanation that the house is big and there’s a place for everyone, she kept saying that she’s uncomfortable with OP’s brother being near her and her son. Finally, he told her that his loyalties lie with his baby brother, who is homeless and vulnerable, unlike a grown woman with a high income and home of her own.

Community members stood by the author and gave him the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge. “NTA – you should be proud of yourself for standing by your brother and accepting him for who he is, you’re doing what your parents have failed to do and your brother will always love and respect you for that,” one user wrote. “Honestly, your GF doesn’t sound very nice. You are NTA, and your little brother is so lucky to have you supporting him,” another added.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the story and he kindly agreed to share the reason he chose to prioritize his little brother over his girlfriend, the future of finding a living arrangement that satisfies everybody and if there was something he would have done differently.

“I mean, Will’s my little brother, he is still a child, I can’t just let him wander the streets because my girlfriend decides she doesn’t want him around,” OP stated. He adds that his girlfriend still wants to be involved very much, but is adamant that she doesn’t want Will nearby. “And because of my refusal – we’ve been distant.”

Speaking about the future of their living situation, OP noted that his brother is going to live with him until he is ready to leave. He emphasized that they have a couple of good universities nearby, so he imagines that he could stay while he studies. “Nico can wait if she wishes to still move in.”

Finally, the only thing OP shared that looking back now, he would do differently was probably to get his brother to inform him that he was coming sooner, so he could at least make his girlfriend aware of it.

And what do you guys think about this situation? Was the OP right to prioritize his little brother? What’s your opinion about this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors backed the man up and applauded him for looking out for his brother

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)