22 Low-Effort Garden Finds For Anyone Whose Thumb Is More Beige Than Green
There's a constant battle that rages within every person with a backyard: the desire for a lush, green, Pinterest-worthy oasis versus the desire to remain on the couch in an air-conditioned slumber. We all dream of a vibrant garden, a place to unwind and host friends, but the dirt, sweat, and looming threat of back pain often win the day.
But what if you could have the glory without all the grueling work? We've dug through the digital garden shed to find the best low-effort products that will make your outdoor space look incredible. These are the cheat codes for a better garden, designed for the person who wants maximum curb appeal with minimum effort.
Review: "I have the most beautiful balcony in the building. I didn’t pay too much attention for the size and they’re small but looks really cute hanging in the balcony with my flowers and spices. Loved it!" - Claudia
Review: "Been trying all sorts of seeds to make my grass look presentable - I have finally found what i have been looking for. This is an excellent formula for growth of new grass. Till the soil. Throw down the batter. Mix it into the soil a bit. Tamp it down. Water. Enjoy." - Mrmustrd
Using Grampa's Weeder Means You Can Finally Pluck Those Annoying Dandelions Without Your Knees Making That Snap, Crackle, And Pop Sound
Review: "I love good, simple, effective tools like Grampa's Weeder. Very well made. Feels solid, and built like "they used to build things," like you really did dig it out of your grandpa's shed. Works very well on all kinds of weeds. I used it flawlessly in flower beds and in the lawn. Also impressed with their customer service who exemplify a small, family-owned business. Easy 5 stars." - Jason Peters
Now Your Plants Can Finally Communicate Their Passive-Aggressive Needs Back To You With These Funny Plant Markers
Review: "I purchased a few sets of these to give to my friends who garden and have a sense of humor. They are really cute, and sure to bring a smile!" - Bama Girl
You Can Now Give Your Favorite Houseplant The 'Parent Trap' Treatment By Making It An Identical Twin With Keiki Cloning Paste
Review: "Dabbed the goop on the nodes, waited 6 weeks and BAM! Leaves started showing up. A new sprout appeared on about 90% of the nodes the paste was put on, which is wild because it was over 40 nodes. I was a bad plant owner and left the pothos in too small of a pot for too long of time, causing it to lose a load of leaves. But now I’m a good plant owner because it’s coming back to life." - Jamie
Review: "This wooden pathway is good as the page described. It is easy to install. I put a layer wood stain on it and hope it will last a long time." - J. K. Harris
You Can Now Go Full Wolverine On Your Garden Beds With These Claw Gardening Gloves For Planting
Review: "I bought a house with LOTS of landscaping, River rock, lava rock. These gloves make pulling weeds and planting so much easier. Easier to dig and easier on the manicure!!!" - Teresa Scott
Is your inner landscape artist awakened yet? If you're already picturing yourself lounging in your soon-to-be-gorgeous yard, we're on the right track. But don't put down your metaphorical trowel just yet. We've tackled the basics, and now we're moving on to the gadgets and gizmos that add some real personality.
Hanging Up A Hammock Chair Is The Ultimate Commitment To The Fine Art Of Doing Absolutely Nothing In A Suspended, Cocoon-Like State
Review: "This hanging chair is soooo nice, a definite game changer for relaxing outside. My friends are always dubious at first, but the second they sink into it, they love it. I'm a big woman but the chair feels really secure, and so comfortable. The pocket isn't very useful since the chair is fabric and hugs the body very tightly, but I guess it's a nice thought. All in all, a great purchase that I love!" - Ray
Finding Out All The Dirty Little Secrets Your Plants Have Been Keeping Is Now Possible With A Soil Ph Meter
Review: "This item is a miracle! It has made such a difference in my watering habits. Very easy to use and read. The meter works when used in ground or in pots. This will help keep down my extreme water bills!" - Kit Kat
Review: "This is a really cute outdoor pet house and our two ferals love it. They will only go inside it when it's extremely cold but they like to sit on the roof or top level." - AD
Review: "I used these glow-in-the-dark stones to decorate the sides of the top of my sidewalk where I have two solar lights. I mixed a container of blue with a multi-color container to get a bright, but matching effect that goes with our stone house with blue shutters. The stones are beautiful." - Pixie Wright
Review: "This bird bath is perfect. It’s a nice heavy plastic that can be filled with sand and it sits very elegant. I’m very pleased with this birdbath. I would recommend." - Customer
Review: "Absolutely LOVE these lights. I bought them for our new house. My husband was skeptical. It took a year to get them up because we were so busy with many projects on our farm. But we recently got around to placing them. My family is calling our home, the party house! What an amazing transformation!! The length was almost exactly what we needed! I will probably get more asap! I highly recommend them!!" - Crystal Engels
You Can Now Give Your Patio The Deep Clean It Deserves By Literally Flossing Between The Pavers With A Crack Weeder Tool
Review: "I haven’t had time to mess with this Brock walk since the pandemic started. I was just letting it go back to nature. Got this tool to do my sidewalk, it did great so I thought I’d try to bring the bricks back from the dead. This is 90 minutes in (Of course, it will never get this bad again so will be quick work in the future) and I’m halfway home. Anyway, took what would have been a couple of awful days into a 3 hour job. Can’t say enough about this little miracle worker." - Deb Hutchinson
We're rounding the final turn on this garden path. Your space is about to be weed-free, stylish, and the envy of every bird and squirrel on the block. The last few finds on our list are the finishing touches, the little details that will tie the whole beautiful, low-effort dream together.
Review: "This is my first bloom of the pack. I scattered about 1 handful of seeds in my little flower patch and this is my first bloom. I am looking forward to many more in the comming weeks!" - michael bujanda
Review: "My 18 month old loves his playhouse! We build a paver base for it to sit on so it’s sturdy. It took my husband a few hours to put together and he said it was pretty easy and straight forward. We are really happy with our purchase!" - Alexandra Price
Let The Sun Pay The Light Bill For Your Garden's Nightly Rave With These Flumy Solar Lights
Review: "These Flumy Solar Lights are a fantastic addition to my yard! They look great, adding a charming firefly-like glow to my garden and patio. The lights are easy to set up, and since they’re solar-powered, they’re eco-friendly and hassle-free. Plus, they’re waterproof, making them perfect for any weather. Overall, a stylish and functional choice for outdoor decor!" - Fatiha Reza
That Garden Frog That's Been Looking Like A Sad, Sun-Bleached Ghost Can Finally Get Its Glow-Up With Outdoor Color Restorer For Garden Statues
Review: "Very easy to use. Brought life back into my items!" - Carrie
Review: "Love this pool, perfect for my family. I like that’s it’s wide and shallow. I don’t have to worry about my 4 year old and we can all get in together." - Julie Hyatt
Review: "This is a wonderful set. Easy to organize all the tools in the box. The color is same as picture that is beautiful. The weight is not heavy, so it’s convenient for carrying. I recommend this product." - Griffin
Giving Your Windows A Once-Over With An Electric Window Vacuum Feels Like Driving A Tiny Zamboni Across The Glass
Review: "Before and after pics. It’s so satisfying to vacuum all that dirty water up and the results are clearly evident. It’s like before glasses and after I put my glasses on 🤣. Trust me you need this. So worth the $" - Amber Toomey
Your Garden Can Finally Pay Tribute To Its Feline Overlord With A Solar Kitty Garden Statue That Graciously Accepts Sunbeam Offerings All Day To Bless The Yard With A Gentle Glow All Night
Review: "Looks great and weight is good so that it does not fall over in the wind. Stays lit about 9-10 hours for me. Whole family enjoys looking outside at night to see it." - LisaK