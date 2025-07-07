“I’m Worried”: Woman Dreads Birthday Celebration After Learning Her BF’s Sister Will Be There

ADVERTISEMENT

Birthdays only come once a year. Rightly so, you’d want to spend this special day exclusively with people you like being around.

But what if you had no choice but to include someone whose presence you couldn’t stand? This was a problem a woman had to deal with when her partner invited his loud, thunder-stealing sister to her birthday dinner.

It made her dread the mere thought of celebrating, as she battles anxiety. Scroll down to see how this story plays out.

Birthdays are typically celebrated with people whose company we enjoy

Image credits: syda_productions / freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman, however, had to deal with her boyfriend’s sister, whom she didn’t like

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

It came to a point where she didn’t want her future sister-in-law’s presence during her birthday dinner

Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

It made her wonder whether she let her “pettiness” get the better of her

Image credits: gixxerjessss

Self-absorbed individuals have what experts refer to as an “impotent personality”

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

We’ve all encountered that one annoying person who exhibits the same behaviors as the boyfriend’s sister in the story. They’re the ones who believe their voice, opinions, and sentiments matter more than anyone else’s.

While it is understandable to quickly point to a narcissistic personality disorder as a reason, experts say it isn’t always necessarily the case. According to child and adult psychiatrist Dr. Christine BL Adams, these people have an “impotent personality.”

In her article for Psychology Today, Dr. Adams explained that self-absorbed behaviors may be rooted in parenting flaws where children are overindulged. Children aren’t subjected to limits or boundaries because their moms and dads believe they are “incapable and fragile.”

“(Parents) emotionally condition their children so that the children expect the job of fulfilling their desires will be done by other people, not by themselves,” she wrote, adding that the same associational learning approach is what people do to train their dog to sit, roll over, or beg.

As Dr. Adams further explains, such a parenting approach may lead a person to develop a value system with inflated self-worth. They will see themselves as “overly valued” despite not putting much effort.

Dealing with a self-absorbed person requires setting clear boundaries and being candid about your own feelings. And according to licensed marriage and family therapist Shane Birkel, LMFT, there may be instances where doing it in front of the person may be necessary.

“So when you’re with that person, you continue to have a voice and say what you need and want even if they’re not happy about it,” Birkel told MindBodyGreen.

In the story, the woman set her boundaries by telling her boyfriend that she did not want his sister at the birthday dinner. She also avoided confrontation and let her partner handle the situation, which prevented unnecessary tensions.

Many readers sided with the author, with some sharing unsolicited advice

However, some thought she was blowing the issue out of proportion

Image credits: gorynvd / freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman shared several updates, first saying everything had been sorted out

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

In another set of updates, she expressed how happy she was that her day turned out well

Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

She also shared how her boyfriend apologized for his initial reaction

Image credits: gixxerjessss