Bakhoum’s landscapes are ephemeral dreamscapes conjured from the artist’s rich imagination, one might even associate these impressions with stage design due to their almost idyllic yet seemingly natural impression. Her art renders the significance of time-honored classical training and skill in dessin and painting, a practice increasingly rare amongst today’s fast-changing and experimental contemporary art scene.

Katherine Bakhoum brings us a new stellar output in her traditionally classical style of painting. This time Bakhoum reverts to a predominant focus of her artistic oeuvre in the portrayal of the various cultural facets of the orient, which she has now accomplished in oil for the first time. Bakhoum’s artistic style is a marriage of her multicultural upbringing, which saw her spend her childhood years in Egypt, before moving to her also-native France later on.

