When we think of Victorian London, we usually picture grand buildings, fancy carriages, and well-dressed ladies and gentlemen. But photographer Adolphe Smith showed us the other side. These are the cramped streets of the East End where most people lived paycheck to paycheck, if they were lucky enough to have paychecks at all. These 32 photographs capture London when it was the world's biggest city but also home to some of its worst poverty. You'll see children playing in dirty streets, families in crowded caravans, and workers doing backbreaking jobs just to survive. These images remind us that behind all that Victorian prosperity was a whole other world that most people preferred to ignore.

#1

"Hookey Alf" Of Whitechapel

Group of London’s poorest people in the 1800s, including women, children, and men in worn clothing inside a small space.

John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #2

    Street Doctor

    Man in 1800s London selling cough lozenges on street while women in period clothing observe, showing poorest living conditions.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #3

    Old Furniture

    Victorian-era women and a man outside a London shop, depicting how London’s poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #4

    A Convict's Home

    London's poorest in the 1800s outside a soup kitchen with people and a dog on a street scene.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #5

    London Cabmen

    Victorian-era horse-drawn carriage on cobblestone street showing how London's poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #6

    The Crawlers

    Elderly woman in 1800s London, wrapped in worn clothing, sitting against a wall showing poorest living conditions.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #7

    Recruiting Sergeants

    Group of Victorian-era men in uniform standing on a London street, showing how London's poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #8

    Dealers In Fancy-Ware

    Street scene depicting how London's poorest lived in the 1800s with a family and street vendors outside a building.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #9

    Cast-Iron Billy

    Two men in 1800s London attire standing by a horse-drawn carriage that reflects London's poorest living conditions.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #10

    Workers On The "Silent Highway"

    Two working-class men on a dock in 1800s London, showing how London's poorest really lived with industrial buildings behind.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #11

    Italian Street Musicians

    Group of London’s poorest children and a man performing street music in the 1800s Victorian neighborhood street scene.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #12

    The Independent Shoe-Black

    London's poorest in the 1800s with a boy shining shoes on a city street beside a brick wall.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #13

    London Boardmen

    Victorian man representing London's poorest living in the 1800s, standing on a street with a sign and cane.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #14

    “Strawberries. All Ripe! All Ripe!” - The Street Fruit Trade

    London's poorest woman selling goods from a horse-drawn cart on a 1800s urban street with brick houses in the background

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #15

    Black Jack

    Man in worn clothes sitting on a donkey cart, illustrating how London's poorest really lived in the 1800s

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #16

    Public Disinfectors

    Victorian London poor workers in 1800s, two men pulling cart, one man standing nearby in historic urban setting.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    London's East End wasn't solely a place of misery, though. It was also a community where people survived by sticking together. These images continue to show that human spirit that somehow thrived even in the city's darkest corners, proving that poverty might crush dreams, but it couldn't crush the human heart.
    #17

    Street Advertising

    Two men posting vintage advertisements on a brick wall, depicting life of London's poorest in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #18

    The Water-Cart

    Man riding a horse-drawn cart on a London street, illustrating how London's poorest lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #19

    Halfpenny Ices

    Group of London’s poorest buying food from street vendor by wooden cart in 1800s, showing how they really lived.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #20

    November Effigies

    Victorian street scene with London’s poorest riding a donkey cart and a woman playing a drum in 1800s London.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #21

    The Wall Worker

    Three men smoking pipes outside a London pub, representing how London's poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    www.flickr.com Report

    #22

    "Tickets" The Card-Dealer

    Man painting signs in a modest room showing how Londons poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #23

    The Cheap Fish Of St-Giles

    Street scene showing London’s poorest people in the 1800s gathered around a small market table near a wooden cart.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #24

    The Street Locksmith

    Street scene with London’s poorest men working and selling tools in a 1800s cobblestone market setting.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #25

    London Nomades

    London's poorest family outside a wooden caravan home in the 1800s, showing how London's poorest really lived.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #26

    An Old Clothes Shop, Seven Dials

    Two women and a child in a small overcrowded living space showing how London's poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    www.flickr.com Report

    #27

    The Temperance Sweep

    Man in worn clothes holding brooms, standing against wall, illustrating how London's poorest lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #28

    Covent Garden Flower Women

    Victorian street vendors selling flowers on a London sidewalk, illustrating how London's poorest lived in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #29

    Caney The Clown

    Man sitting outside barred window repairing chair while woman inside tends plants, showing how London's poorest lived in 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #30

    The Dramatic Shoe-Black

    Four Victorian-era Londoners, including a boy, gathered around a street vendor’s cart showing how London's poorest really lived in the 1800s.

    www.flickr.com Report

    #31

    Covent Garden Labourers

    London's poorest workers in the 1800s carrying baskets and crates in a crowded urban outdoor market scene.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

    #32

    The Sellers Of Shell-Fish

    London's poorest people gathered around a street vendor cart, showing daily life in the 1800s.

    John Thomson/Adolphe Smith Report

