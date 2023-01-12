Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lithuanian Dancer Performed A Gravity-Defying Dance Routine In Support Of Ukraine (15 Pics)
Art, Social Issues

Lithuanian Dancer Performed A Gravity-Defying Dance Routine In Support Of Ukraine (15 Pics)

Last summer, to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, a dancer in Vilnius, Lithuania performed a stunning vertical dance routine, ‘Dance of Freedom’.

‘Dance of Freedom’ is a manifesto for liberty. The gravity-defying performance was created specifically for the unveiling of the mural ‘Do Peremogi’ – ‘Till victory’ –, painted on the wall of Moscow House.

The Moscow House is a controversial construction project originally intended as a Russian business and cultural center, now due to be demolished in 2023.

Immerse yourself in the pure movement of vertical dancer Inga Briazkalovaitė with this video of ‘Dance of Freedom’.

Organizers: Arts Agency Artscape, Arts Laboratory Kiaurai sienas, Dance School CODA.

Video: Andrius Švitra, Šarūnas Černiauskas.

Photo: Alda Eikevičiūtė.

Fresco ‘Do Peremogi’: Arts Laboratory Kiaurai sienas, Robot Muralist (Estonia), Olena Tytarenko, Tetiana Drobotia, Iryna Byla (Ukraine).

Watch this Lithuanian performer defy gravity to with her spectacular ‘Dance of Freedom’ for Ukraine (video)

Visually, the performance is a powerful expression of Ukraine’s spirit – a reminder of its citizens’ courage and resilience

It also expresses the potent message that art has the power to transcend borders and bring people together. The event aimed to both honor the defenders of freedom in Ukraine, and to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Moscow House was transformed into a unique vertical dance stage

It was done by a creative team consisting of artist and co-initiator of the neo-fresco project ‘Do Peremogi’, Lina Šlipavičiūtė, vertical dancer Inga Briazkalovaitė, and arts agency Artscape.

The impressive mural of a young Ukrainian woman in national costume is based on a photograph taken by Ukrainian photographer Olena Tytarenko

The portrait is of a young volunteer called Tatyana, working in Zaporizhzhya at that time. The photoshoot took place not in a studio, but in a workshop where Ukrainian volunteers made ‘ežiai’ (’hedgehogs’) anti-tank defenses and other equipment to be sent to the front.

Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine has already lasted for more than 10 months

The mural is a symbol of Ukraine as a united country and depicts the country’s determination to defend its freedom, its land, and its people – all day, every day, for all time.

