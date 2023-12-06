ADVERTISEMENT

Discomfort has got to be one of the weirdest feelings to understand. Sure, everyone experiences reality in this vessel that we call a body differently. But discomfort is on a whole other level in terms of feelings. Where does it begin? Where does it end? Is it pain, or is it unease, or anxiety, or embarrassment?

Same applies to very peculiar places on this planet. Mostly architecture and interiors, but physical locations nonetheless. Locations featured in the Liminal Space Instagram page which is all about the odd, the eerie, and the uncomfortable.