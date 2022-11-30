34 “Easy Home Hacks You’ll Wish You Tried Earlier,” As Shared By This TikToker (New Posts)
Having a clean, tidy, and cozy home feels absolutely amazing! There’s nothing like sitting back and relaxing with a good book and a cup of tea in your very own slice of heaven. But let’s be very honest here for a second: many of us Pandas deeply loathe cleaning. We’d rather munch on some bamboo and have a two-hour nap.
So when it comes to tips and tricks that make cleaning easier and potentially even fun, we’re all ears. Melbourne mom Chantel Mila, aka @mama_mila_, has a long-running TikTok video series where she features brilliant life and home hacks. Honestly, they’re a life changer (and we’re low-key jealous we didn’t think of them first). Scroll down for her very best advice on keeping a tidy and happy home, and upvote the tricks that you found useful, dear Pandas. Do you have anything to add from your own experience? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Chantel, from southeastern Australia, is an organizational expert, interior stylist, and a mom of 2 who creates fabulously stylish, fun, and energetic TikToks about cleaning, styling, and DIY.
Mama Mila shares on her YouTube channel that she hopes to help people make their home a place that they’ll love with all their hearts.
“I truly believe a clean and organized home is a form of self-care and I love sharing tips + tricks to help you achieve a beautiful, clean space for you to relax at the end of the day,” she writes.
Chantel shares a bit of everything. From simple home hacks and cleaning tips to cool room transformations, as well as how to wrap Christmas gifts. The latter tutorials are jaw-dropping and definitely worth checking out, too.
It’s absolutely fantastic that Mama Mila has so much enthusiasm. However, it would be naive to say that all of us are equally thrilled about keeping our homes clean and tidy. After a long day at work, school, or university, few folks feel energetic about doing chores. Most want to have a lie-down in front of the telly.
The more disciplined of us might find enough energy to push past the exhaustion and start working dinner, do some exercise, and focus on our hobbies or side hustles.
But in our personal experience, there are very few people who prioritize their household chores. Seriously, when we’ve got such a massive backlog of (un)enjoyable tasks already, why would we start by washing the dishes or vacuuming the floor? Of course, a clean home should be non-negotiable!
Previously, certified relationship and self-love coach Alex Scot shared some tips with Bored Panda on how to make doing chores more pleasurable at home. The secret is to divide them up if you’re in a relationship. It’s unfair if one person always does the lion’s share of the work at home.
“Divvying up house chores is a necessity. If one partner consistently does the majority of the work, typically it leads to that partner feeling like a nanny,” she said.
It’s often best to take a look at what chores you don’t mind doing and which ones you absolutely loathe. For instance, yours truly hates, hates, hates doing anything related to dust; however, I actually enjoy washing the dishes.
“I don’t mind cleaning toilets but I hate vacuuming, so my partner is the one who vacuums and I’m the one that cleans the bathroom. For any chores that both partners don’t want to do, take turns alternating. This will vary from couple to couple but the goal here is to keep communication open, fair, and realistic for each other’s schedules,” relationship coach Alex told us previously.
Meanwhile, parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, the founder of Walking Outside in Slippers, told Bored Panda a while ago that keeping the house clean is a moving target if you have kids.
“For me personally, an at least somewhat clean house is tremendously important to my mental health. A tidy house helps me feel more in control of my life, and able to handle the curveballs that often come our way as busy parents,” she told us.
According to the blogger, it’s useful to create a small mental task list and to try and complete it by the end of the day. "The tasks could be as simple as emptying the dishwasher or putting away a load of laundry. Maybe most importantly, I invest in a professional housekeeping service once a month. That helps keep the house in a manageable state to the point that I can keep the house from getting totally out of control in-between visits. That said, I think parenting comes with a certain degree of clutter to be expected,” she said.
"My house is always a little bit chaotic because we all have big personalities and are a loud and busy bunch. But I stress to my kids the importance of us being kind to one another. Kindness and love are at the root of a happy home for me, even when things get crazy and we slip up and say things we don't mean,” mom and blogger Samantha told us earlier.