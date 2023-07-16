We are a certified NGO in Romania, FureverHome Romania cat rescue.

With over 300 rescued cats and 52 dogs, we are daily overwhelmed, the entire work is done just by the two of us, two siblings who started this from our own pocket, and because of the many requests to rescue sick and injured animals, we have become overwhelmed and in over our heads.

We have little to no support and we struggle daily with buying dry food, vet bills, recovery food, meds for the sick cats, and many other expenses.

With the help of our volunteers, we’re active on several social media where we post almost daily.

Any support you could give would make a big difference for our animals.

More info: fureverhome-romania.org

Life in a cat sanctuary