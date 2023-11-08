ADVERTISEMENT

Teen drinking is always an important topic. And it’s no smaller when it comes up within the family. Sometimes it can even cause major trouble for family dynamics.

Recently, a Reddit user turned to the r/AITA community to ask if she was wrong for giving her teen daughter a glass of wine after she got into a fight over it with her husband, who has a tragic past related to alcohol.

More info: Reddit

Teen drinking is no joke and should always be dealt with carefully, especially when it comes to talking about it with teens themselves

Share

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

While watching a movie together, this woman’s daughter asked to have a glass of wine and she allowed it just this once

Share

Share

Image credits: Dazzling_Noise_8886

Dad saw the daughter drinking the wine and got into a fight over it with the mom, who allowed it

The story started when a woman, the OP, was having a glass of wine while watching a movie with her daughter. Suddenly, the daughter asked if she could try some wine. And even though the OP is strict when it comes to alcohol and children, she didn’t think that one glass of wine could hurt a 16-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the husband and father came into the room and saw his daughter drinking wine, he lost his mind. He shouted at his wife about why she let her daughter have wine and that she could easily get addicted to it.

The woman apologized to her husband, but it seemed to her that he hadn’t forgiven her. This made her become the OP for a post about this situation, where she asked who was a jerk here.

Some statistics show that the father might be at least partially right in this situation. For example, back in 2021, it was reported that people aged 12-20 drank 3.4% of all alcohol consumed in the United States. And while the number might seem insignificant at first glance, when you understand that these are children, it sounds more scary.

Share

Image credits: JESHOOTS.com (not the actual photo)

And alcohol consumption causes a lot of deaths for people younger than 21. It includes not only overdoses on the beverages but also deaths from things caused by drinking: car crashes, homicides, falls, and so on. Not only that, but also, starting to drink alcohol at a young age can increase the possibility of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

So, maybe there was some weight to the father’s reluctance to give alcohol to his teen daughter. And some folks online agreed. These people agreed that the OP should have consulted the father before making such an important decision related to their child.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there were some others who were of a whole different opinion. They said that the OP didn’t do anything wrong. In fact, she kind of did a good service to her daughter because not denying alcohol will make her relationship with it better.

Summing it up, let’s say that if the OP came to Reddit looking for a definitive answer to who was the jerk in the situation, she did not find that, as the commenters had as divided opinions as the couple did.

Folks online did not provide the OP with a definitive answer – every commenter had their own take on teen drinking

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim Douglas (not the actual photo)

Share

Image credits: Jill Burrow (not the actual photo)