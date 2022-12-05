Woman Wants To Know If She Was Wrong For Not Leaving Her Mother-In-Law Anything To Eat After She Said She Wasn’t Hungry

Chances are, you’ve heard tales about difficult in-laws, specifically mothers-in-law, at least once or twice. There are plenty of jokes and movies lambasting women who feel threatened by their son’s partners, and at this point, it truly feels like a common practice.

Perhaps this is due to some of them refusing to acknowledge or understand that their offspring are adults who are capable of making their own decisions without their involvement, or maybe it’s a simple attachment issue – whatever it is, it’s never fun and can, frankly, make your life a living hell.

It’s relatively easy to tackle such obstacles when you and your spouse are on the same page; you might restrict communication or cut off the culprit entirely, but when your loved one sides with their clearly manipulative mother – this is when things can get a little trickier.

Image credits: stu_spivack (not the actual photo)

“AITA for not leaving my mother-in-law anything to eat after she said she wasn’t hungry?” – this internet user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether she’s indeed a jerk for failing to leave her mother-in-law some food despite her saying that she wasn’t hungry. The post managed to garner over 10K upvotes as well as 1.8K comments discussing the situation.

Image source: throwaway7mr

The woman began her post with a brief introduction and explained that her family practices intermittent fasting, meaning they don’t eat anything after 5 p.m. However, it was then noted that she is not as restrictive during her period because her appetite tends to increase at that time.

Recently, the woman was craving a chicken sandwich, and to be polite, she asked her mother-in-law whether she also wanted one. She declined, and since the author’s husband doesn’t eat at that time, she only made one. After “gobbling” it up in no time, her MIL returned to the kitchen to find the plate empty, and for some reason, the woman thought that it’d be a great idea to hit the post’s creator with a snarky comment.

She exclaimed, “You’re done so fast?!” to which the author, slightly embarrassed, replied that it was her favorite. Some odd mind games took place later, as the author’s mother-in-law decided to berate her for not offering anyone a bite, even though she had clearly told her that she wasn’t hungry earlier.

Image source: throwaway7mr

The woman continued bashing her poor daughter-in-law for not thinking to store some in the fridge in case someone did get hungry. She offered to make a new one, but quickly remembered that they were all out of chili, so she opted to go and buy some. Needless to say, her MIL said not to bother – however, the author insisted.

She went to several convenience stores and simply couldn’t find any. When the woman phoned her husband to ask what she should do, he advised her to go to a nearby store.

When she finally got home and brought it to her mother-in-law, the woman refused to eat it, claiming that she doesn’t eat takeout. She was adamant that she didn’t want it and that she didn’t want anything else either as she wasn’t hungry. She had just smelled the chili and simply wanted a bite earlier.

Image source: throwaway7mr

Image credits: Colin and Sarah Northway (not the actual photo)

The post’s author told her to let her know if she needed anything and ate that sandwich too.

Surprise, surprise, the next morning the couple woke up to find the MIL gone; she texted the man, saying that she wouldn’t be putting her foot in their house ever again due to the amount of “disrespect” the daughter-in-law showed her. Turns out, the woman did get hungry eventually and went to snack on the sandwich but couldn’t find it.

Weirdly enough, the woman’s husband was furious that she ate that sandwich and even demanded that she apologize. It goes without saying that the author lashed out, resulting in the man grabbing his jacket and leaving.

What do you think about this bizarre situation?

Fellow community members shared their thoughts on this situation

Image credits: Eric.Ray (not the actual photo)