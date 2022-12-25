We don't know about you, but we love it when random fascinating facts catch us off guard at times. For the most part, a lot of us tend to enjoy and are entertained by surprising or strange tidbits of information from the fields of science, history, and even some like pop culture.

Here is a collection of some random and entertaining trivia that can pique your interest if you've happened to turn into the family's glorified quiz master and are getting ready for the holiday weekend full of family gatherings. It's also perfect to use at your upcoming dinner party (holidays aside).

A page on Instagram called ‘Did You Know?’ collects and shares interesting and unusual facts that are guaranteed to surprise you in one way or another. And if this post isn't enough, we urge you to check out our previous post sharing some of the best facts from the page!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | DidYouKnowFacts.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#2

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#3

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

22points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want it, how much is it, I’ll report back with my findings

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#5

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#6

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

20points
POST
MissMePhoenix
MissMePhoenix
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember this exact moment!! I thought it was so awesome, like literally awe-some lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#8

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#9

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#10

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

17points
POST
Zara the Lemur Queen
Zara the Lemur Queen
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello how are you? Good how about you? I'm good. Here's your mail. Thanks man.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

15points
POST
ItsJess
ItsJess
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is pretty common knowledge.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

15points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Y’all this is really random but it’s 11:11 and it’s also almost Christmas. So I guess make a wish

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

14points
POST
ItsJess
ItsJess
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a pretty cool factoid (micro was one of my favorite subjects in college) but it's not exclusive to influenza; viruses in general have a coating called a capsid that protects the material inside while allowing it to attach to the host cell and replicate/infect.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

14points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwww, that's so sweet!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

13points
POST
Stephen Musial
Stephen Musial
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially that one with the beak.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

13points
POST
Winter
Winter
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes sense. Character relations often leak into relations amongst actors. Same reason actors playing love interests often fall in love for real.

0
0points
reply
#18

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

13points
POST
Nunya Bidness
Nunya Bidness
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More evidence to support Dog worship.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#20

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

12points
POST
ItsJess
ItsJess
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What I can't figure out is how people climbed on and got them going. It's not like a "normal" bike where you can stand with it propped between your legs and push off ..

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

12points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve been there! Was such a blast, their cusine is great!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

11points
POST
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have it!!! Any other useless-muscle-havers out there?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

11points
POST
Nunya Bidness
Nunya Bidness
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beauty pageant smile is a sad smile.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

11points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s because everyone’s on their phones all the time.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#27

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

10points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog calls them the basement steps. He won't even look down there.

0
0points
reply
#28

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

10points
POST
Kermit
Kermit
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm such a big day dreamer

2
2points
reply
#29

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

10points
POST
#30

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

10points
POST
spirit wolf
spirit wolf
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me whike I go have my moment with Matthew de Clermont.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

10points
POST
#32

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
#34

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
#35

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
Nunya Bidness
Nunya Bidness
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or they could just make them in the USA again. You know, have regulated labor and environmental practices and such.

3
3points
reply
#36

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
#37

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
#38

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that’s legitimately crazy and awesome and I want one.

0
0points
reply
#39

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

9points
POST
#40

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And on the internet it’s the wonderful, sometimes useless “/s”

1
1point
reply
#41

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A $50 bet, per Snopes. For the curious, here is a list of the 50 words that appear in Green Eggs and Ham: a, am, and, anywhere, are, be, boat, box, car, could, dark, do, eat, eggs, fox, goat, good, green, ham, here, house, I, if, in, let, like, may, me, mouse, not, on, or, rain, Sam, say, see, so, thank, that, the, them, there, they, train, tree, try, will, with, would, you.

2
2points
reply
#42

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
spirit wolf
spirit wolf
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guilty as charged. But there has been so many deaths in my life this year.

1
1point
reply
#43

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
#44

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
#45

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
#46

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

8points
POST
#47

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#48

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It explains why so many of us have low self esteem from what happened to us during childhood.

0
0points
reply
#49

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#50

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
#52

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
#53

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
#54

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
#55

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

7points
POST
Kermit
Kermit
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's true! I cheat alot now!!!🤫🤫🤫

1
1point
reply
#56

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

6points
POST
#57

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

6points
POST
#58

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

6points
POST
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh, and we’re using the same raven picture as the other one. nice.

0
0points
reply
#59

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

6points
POST
BarBeeGirl
BarBeeGirl
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today is a good day to test this theory

1
1point
reply
#60

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know

didyouknowblog Report

6points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Learn-New-Facts-Did-You-Know