Marcos Carrasquer, a Spanish-born artist, sparks conversations through his socially charged artwork. His pieces are typically complex and multi-layered, revealing new details with each glance. While his work often addresses serious themes, Carrasquer uses humor to soften their impact.
He describes the central theme of his work as the human condition, explaining: “An anachronistic interpretation of our existence, I mean anachronistic because I use elements of the present mixed with historical or art historical references in the same image because I think everything is connected.”
There's no better way to understand his work than by seeing it for yourself — so dive in and let us know what you think!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Marcos shared more about himself.
“I am a Spanish artist, born in the Netherlands and living in Paris. I finished art school in Rotterdam and I am represented by @galeriepolaris in Paris.”
He added to this by telling us what drew him into the world of artistry.
“The magic of representing on paper things your eyes observe. I remember being in kindergarten and we had to represent a human figure and feeling that utter frustration of not being able to do with my hands what my mind desperately tried to dictate. This frustration has been the motor ever since.”
We wanted to know more about Marcos’ creative process, to which he replied: “I write down ideas for paintings. I have a list, so to say, and then I start directly, without preliminary sketches. I start with a figure, build it up a bit, and then add another figure or element in the painting.
The thing is, I have time to think about the composition or the concept of the painting. It develops, it is organic. I have fun thinking about new details in the painting while working. Even if I wanted to, I can’t make an elaborate sketch and work from that, I need to improvise on the spot and enjoy surprising myself while working.”
When it comes to what the audience takes away, Marcos said he hopes to provoke thought in people. As he put it: “I guess being touched in the nervous system, feeling a bit shook up. It has to be a strong image, even a punch in the face sometimes. But formal aspects are also important: color, composition, form.
Lastly, Marcos added: “Yes, that painting is glorious, that painting a thing, a face, a shoe, or whatever is realer, or at least often stronger or more idiosyncratic than the thing itself seen by the eyes. An egg painted by Velázquez is the quintessence of an egg, you know.
P.S. I have a solo show at Galerie Polaris in Paris from May 24 until July 25 if you’re interested.”
From the artist's description: "There’s only one explanation for the disappearance of the unicorns: they overslept. As a result, these beautiful creatures missed Noah's Ark and drowned in the deluge. No need to say cockroaches and rodents were amongst the first to climb the ark."