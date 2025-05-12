Marcos Carrasquer, a Spanish-born artist, sparks conversations through his socially charged artwork. His pieces are typically complex and multi-layered, revealing new details with each glance. While his work often addresses serious themes, Carrasquer uses humor to soften their impact.

He describes the central theme of his work as the human condition, explaining: “An anachronistic interpretation of our existence, I mean anachronistic because I use elements of the present mixed with historical or art historical references in the same image because I think everything is connected.”

There's no better way to understand his work than by seeing it for yourself — so dive in and let us know what you think!

