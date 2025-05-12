Marcos Carrasquer, a Spanish-born artist, sparks conversations through his socially charged artwork. His pieces are typically complex and multi-layered, revealing new details with each glance. While his work often addresses serious themes, Carrasquer uses humor to soften their impact.

He describes the central theme of his work as the human condition, explaining: “An anachronistic interpretation of our existence, I mean anachronistic because I use elements of the present mixed with historical or art historical references in the same image because I think everything is connected.”

There's no better way to understand his work than by seeing it for yourself — so dive in and let us know what you think!

#1

A humorous art of contradiction showing a man wrapped in foil with social tensions in a cluttered room setting.

carrasquermarcos Report

kennedynetasha
DetriMentaL (It/That)
DetriMentaL (It/That)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is that a thermal blanket? Is this a blackout/loadshedding statement? The toilet rolls and unplugged appliances may be the giveaway.. Weakling (laughs in South African)

In an interview with Bored Panda, Marcos shared more about himself. 

“I am a Spanish artist, born in the Netherlands and living in Paris. I finished art school in Rotterdam and I am represented by @galeriepolaris in Paris.”

He added to this by telling us what drew him into the world of artistry.

“The magic of representing on paper things your eyes observe. I remember being in kindergarten and we had to represent a human figure and feeling that utter frustration of not being able to do with my hands what my mind desperately tried to dictate. This frustration has been the motor ever since.”
    #2

    Painting of hands with words love and power & greed tattooed, depicting humorous layers and social tensions in art of contradiction.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #3

    Feet with painted nails roasting marshmallows by the fire while taking a selfie and reading a book, illustrating humorous social tensions.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    kennedynetasha
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The artist made that marshmallow look intentionally erotic.. Or I'm just hungry

    We wanted to know more about Marcos’ creative process, to which he replied: “I write down ideas for paintings. I have a list, so to say, and then I start directly, without preliminary sketches. I start with a figure, build it up a bit, and then add another figure or element in the painting. 

    The thing is, I have time to think about the composition or the concept of the painting. It develops, it is organic. I have fun thinking about new details in the painting while working. Even if I wanted to, I can’t make an elaborate sketch and work from that, I need to improvise on the spot and enjoy surprising myself while working.”
    #4

    Chaotic supermarket scene illustrating social tensions and humorous layers in art of contradiction by the artist.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #5

    Patient in hospital bed with oxygen mask, doctor showing multiple expensive watches, illustrating humorous social tensions.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    When it comes to what the audience takes away, Marcos said he hopes to provoke thought in people. As he put it: “I guess being touched in the nervous system, feeling a bit shook up. It has to be a strong image, even a punch in the face sometimes. But formal aspects are also important: color, composition, form.
    #6

    Woman with a tattoo and bandage scanning items at checkout, illustrating humorous layers and social tensions in art of contradiction.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #7

    A detailed painting showing humorous layers and social tensions through a man drawing a heart on a rainy window.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Lastly, Marcos added: “Yes, that painting is glorious, that painting a thing, a face, a shoe, or whatever is realer, or at least often stronger or more idiosyncratic than the thing itself seen by the eyes. An egg painted by Velázquez is the quintessence of an egg, you know.

    P.S. I have a solo show at Galerie Polaris in Paris from May 24 until July 25 if you’re interested.”
    #8

    Surreal artwork illustrating social tensions with humorous layers, featuring anthropomorphic rats at a lively underground party.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #9

    Children in colorful outfits interact with a sad clown in a hospital playroom, illustrating humorous layers and social tensions.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #10

    Close-up of a person holding colorful orbs, showcasing humorous layers and social tensions in an illustrated artwork.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #11

    Street scene painting showing delivery workers in branded jackets, capturing humorous layers and social tensions in art.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    A surreal scene depicting humorous layers and social tensions at a crowded stadium viewed from a private suite.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #13

    Man with wires and medical patches writing in a book, illustrating humorous layers and social tensions by this artist.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal artwork illustrating humorous layers and social tensions with floating figures and symbolic objects in vibrant colors

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Urban artwork depicting social tensions with contrasting figures near an ATM, illustrating humorous layers in art of contradiction.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    A detailed painting illustrating social tensions with humor, featuring hands exchanging money and cigarettes in a tense scene.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Man playing virtual golf indoors surrounded by humorous layers and social tensions in this artist's illustration.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal painting illustrating humorous layers and social tensions with a distressed man and bizarre breakfast elements.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Two futuristic figures in a spaceship cockpit illustrating humorous layers and social tensions through art of contradiction.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    #20

    Five diverse people intertwined in an intimate embrace, illustrating humorous layers and social tensions through art.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Painting illustrating humorous layers and social tensions with a barber cutting hair and a reflective apron showing hands.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Colorful illustration depicting social tensions and contradictions among diverse people inside a high-tech server room.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Humorous art illustrating social tensions with a foosball game, people kissing, and playful interactions around a crowded table.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal art illustrating social tensions and humorous layers with detailed characters in a tense market scene.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal portrait showing art of contradiction with humorous layers and social tensions in a reflective disco ball headpiece.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal artwork illustrating humorous layers and social tensions with a unicorn and horse heads in a cluttered room.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    From the artist's description: "There’s only one explanation for the disappearance of the unicorns: they overslept. As a result, these beautiful creatures missed Noah's Ark and drowned in the deluge. No need to say cockroaches and rodents were amongst the first to climb the ark."

    #27

    Illustration depicting humorous layers and social tensions with contrasting characters in a chaotic car interior scene.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Man climbing pole in grimy stairwell wearing artist and firefighter gear, illustrating humor and social tensions in art.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Humorous layers and social tensions shown in an artist’s illustration of a staged heist scene with money and figures.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Two men at a shooting range, one holding a smoking gun, illustrating humorous layers and social tensions artwork.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Illustration showing humorous layers and social tensions with diverse people in a crowded, chaotic indoor scene.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal artwork illustrating social tensions and humorous layers with diverse characters in a cluttered, chaotic indoor setting.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Man wearing plastic bag hat and plaid shirt, holding paintbrush, illustrating humorous layers and social tensions in art.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Humorous layers and social tensions illustrated through a dramatic studio scene with musicians and contrasting characters.

    carrasquermarcos Report

    Surreal art of contradiction showing a man holding a humorous, layered illustration with social tensions depicted.

    carrasquermarcos Report

