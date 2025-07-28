ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, animals laugh – if you know when to look.

As a wildlife photographer, I often capture those rare and genuine moments when animals seem to be laughing – moments full of character, emotion, and humor. These expressions are natural, unexpected, and surprisingly human. Through my photography, I want to show that even in the wild, there are glimpses of joy and playfulness. Animals are not just powerful and majestic – they are also sensitive, emotional, and incredibly expressive.

More info: Instagram | Facebook