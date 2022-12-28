Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer’s Contest
Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer’s Contest

Rosie Torres
Landscape photography is one of the oldest forms of photography. When taking a picture of a landscape, just like in a portrait or a scene, photographers attempt to tell a story and we wanted to discover and celebrate all the beauty and joy that nature can provide.

In November 2022, The Independent Photographer organized its monthly contest around Landscape photography. Congratulations to all Winners & Finalists!

More info: independent-photo.com

Nick Hodgson - 1st Prize: $1000

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

“Sossusvlei Dunes in Sea Mist” - Namibia
An aerial image of part of the Sossusvlei dune system in Namibia,
taken just after dawn, bathed sea mist.

Alessandro Zanoni  - 2nd Prize: $600

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

“Suspended in time” - Nanjing, China
A cluster of tenement houses on the outskirts of Nanjing, China.

Seo In Cho – 3rd Prize: $400

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

“Complex intersection during blue hour” - Guiyang, China
Aerial photography of the Guiyang Qianchun overpass in China.

Finalist: Bennet Witte

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

Finalist: Erin Cahill

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

Finalist: Kah-Wai Lin

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

Finalist: Laurel Anderson

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

Finalist: Matteo Rovatti

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

Finalists: Miguel Winograd

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

Finalist: Rémi Bergougnoux

Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer's Contest

