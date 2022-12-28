Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer’s Contest

Landscape photography is one of the oldest forms of photography. When taking a picture of a landscape, just like in a portrait or a scene, photographers attempt to tell a story and we wanted to discover and celebrate all the beauty and joy that nature can provide.

In November 2022, The Independent Photographer organized its monthly contest around Landscape photography. Congratulations to all Winners & Finalists!

More info: independent-photo.com

Nick Hodgson - 1st Prize: $1000

“Sossusvlei Dunes in Sea Mist” - Namibia

An aerial image of part of the Sossusvlei dune system in Namibia,

taken just after dawn, bathed sea mist.

Alessandro Zanoni - 2nd Prize: $600

“Suspended in time” - Nanjing, China

A cluster of tenement houses on the outskirts of Nanjing, China.

Seo In Cho – 3rd Prize: $400

“Complex intersection during blue hour” - Guiyang, China

Aerial photography of the Guiyang Qianchun overpass in China.

Finalist: Bennet Witte

Finalist: Erin Cahill

Finalist: Kah-Wai Lin

Finalist: Laurel Anderson

Finalist: Matteo Rovatti

Finalists: Miguel Winograd

Finalist: Rémi Bergougnoux