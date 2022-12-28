Landscape Photography: 10 Breathtaking Images That Won The Independent Photographer’s Contest
Landscape photography is one of the oldest forms of photography. When taking a picture of a landscape, just like in a portrait or a scene, photographers attempt to tell a story and we wanted to discover and celebrate all the beauty and joy that nature can provide.
In November 2022, The Independent Photographer organized its monthly contest around Landscape photography. Congratulations to all Winners & Finalists!
More info: independent-photo.com
Nick Hodgson - 1st Prize: $1000
“Sossusvlei Dunes in Sea Mist” - Namibia
An aerial image of part of the Sossusvlei dune system in Namibia,
taken just after dawn, bathed sea mist.
Alessandro Zanoni - 2nd Prize: $600
“Suspended in time” - Nanjing, China
A cluster of tenement houses on the outskirts of Nanjing, China.
Seo In Cho – 3rd Prize: $400
“Complex intersection during blue hour” - Guiyang, China
Aerial photography of the Guiyang Qianchun overpass in China.