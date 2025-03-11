ADVERTISEMENT

Landscape photography has the power to transport us to breathtaking places, capturing the beauty of nature and the magic of the world around us. One photographer who masterfully brings these scenes to life is Gianluca Rubinacci. Originally from a small seaside town near Rome, Italy, Gianluca’s journey into photography began unexpectedly in 2018 when he received a camera as a gift. What started as a curiosity quickly turned into a deep passion.

Scroll down to explore the best photos by Gianluca and learn more about the photographer from our interview!

#1

Stunning landscape with starry skies, featuring a wooden path under the Milky Way arch.

    #2

    Stunning landscape of snow-capped mountains under starry skies and vibrant aurora reflection.

    #3

    Photographer captures stunning landscapes with a starry sky over ancient ruins, showcasing the Milky Way.

    #4

    Stunning landscape and starry sky featuring the Milky Way over rocky terrain at night.

    #5

    Photographer's stunning landscape of starry sky with a lone figure in red cloak under tree arch.

    #6

    Stunning landscape photo of ocean waves crashing against a rocky arch at sunset.

    #7

    Stunning landscape with a dramatic waterfall and mountain under a moody sky.

    #8

    Stunning landscape with green aurora over snowy mountains reflecting in icy water.

    #9

    Stunning landscape with snow-covered mountain and winding road by the sea, captured by a photographer.

    #10

    Stunning landscape with rugged mountains and serene waters under a dramatic sky, captured by a talented photographer.

    #11

    Stunning landscape photography of mountains with starry skies reflecting on water at sunset.

    #12

    Stunning landscape of a sunset over ocean rocks, capturing serene waves and golden light.

    #13

    Stunning landscape photo featuring a dramatic mountain and beach scene at sunset, highlighting the beauty of nature.

    #14

    Photographer captures stunning landscapes with a dramatic coastal view and cloudy skies, featuring a lone hiker on a cliff.

    #15

    Ancient stone archway under a stunning starry sky, showcasing natural landscapes and cosmic beauty.

    #16

    Aerial view of stunning landscapes with dramatic skies and rugged mountains surrounded by ocean.

    #17

    Aerial view of a stunning landscape with icy mountains and lakes beneath a cloudy sky.

    #18

    Photographer captures a stunning landscape with sunlight filtering through a large, ancient tree.

    #19

    Stunning landscape with rocky shoreline at sunset, captured by a talented photographer.

    #20

    Stunning landscapes and starry skies with the Northern Lights over a rugged mountain and stream.

    #21

    Stunning landscape of waves crashing on rocky shore at sunset, with dramatic clouds and distant mountains.

    #22

    Snow-covered mountain landscape at sunrise, showcasing a stunning view of snow and rock formations against a glowing sky.

    #23

    Landscape photography of a serene waterfall surrounded by lush green forest.

    #24

    Stunning landscape photograph of a cascading waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.

    #25

    Stunning landscape in a moonlit canal scene with a starry sky.

    #26

    Person standing on rocky landscape under a vibrant, starry sky, showcasing stunning landscapes and starry skies.

    #27

    Snow-covered landscape with mountain and river, showcasing stunning landscapes captured by a photographer.

    #28

    Sweeping water in front of jagged snow-capped mountains capturing stunning landscapes.

