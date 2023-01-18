Tenants Are Losing Their Child To Heart Disease, This Landlord Still Wants Them To Move Because He’s Selling The Home
Recently, a 47-year-old man turned to the AITA community for a moral judgment. “I inherited a property from my father 11 years ago. For the past five years I’ve been renting the house to a nice family with a young child (5M),” the Redditor who goes by Unique_Jaguar9688 wrote and added that the family has been “great tenants and there haven’t been any issues.”
A month ago, however, the author was approached by a realtor about selling his property. “He had a buyer who was interested and was ready to offer $60,000 over the market because of the location,” Unique_Jaguar9688 said. He saw it as an “opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
So the author contacted Michael, the father of the family who’s been renting his house for the past five years, to tell him he won’t be renewing the lease.
It turns out the situation in the family was critical since their 5-year-old child was terminally ill.
The man didn’t renew the lease for the family who has been renting for five years and sold the house, despite the fact that their 5-year-old child is terminally ill
Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Unique_Jaguar9688
Can't they some how come to a compromise? Talk to the buyer and tenant, and give the tenant a little more time, like a special contract for 3 months or something, maybe the buyer might be able to wait for a little. But I see the place has been sold anyway.
Legally, perfectly fine. Morally, F*****G INSANE. YTA. This person thinks the kid’s last few months on Earth with his f*****g goddamn parents aren’t worth $60,000 of his own profit. Do whatever you’d like, but there apparently is another twat on Earth who just revealed his true colors that are driven by money.
Whats wrong with you?
NTA. It's sad but not OPs responsibility to make sure these people have a place to live, it's theirs. And all these yta comments should be ashamed of themselves. People calling OP the a*****e are hypocrites who would do the same thing. None of them offered their help to the tenants, although they could.
Can't they some how come to a compromise? Talk to the buyer and tenant, and give the tenant a little more time, like a special contract for 3 months or something, maybe the buyer might be able to wait for a little. But I see the place has been sold anyway.
Legally, perfectly fine. Morally, F*****G INSANE. YTA. This person thinks the kid’s last few months on Earth with his f*****g goddamn parents aren’t worth $60,000 of his own profit. Do whatever you’d like, but there apparently is another twat on Earth who just revealed his true colors that are driven by money.
Whats wrong with you?
NTA. It's sad but not OPs responsibility to make sure these people have a place to live, it's theirs. And all these yta comments should be ashamed of themselves. People calling OP the a*****e are hypocrites who would do the same thing. None of them offered their help to the tenants, although they could.