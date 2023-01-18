Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Tenants Are Losing Their Child To Heart Disease, This Landlord Still Wants Them To Move Because He’s Selling The Home
35points
1 hour ago

Tenants Are Losing Their Child To Heart Disease, This Landlord Still Wants Them To Move Because He’s Selling The Home

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Recently, a 47-year-old man turned to the AITA community for a moral judgment. “I inherited a property from my father 11 years ago. For the past five years I’ve been renting the house to a nice family with a young child (5M),” the Redditor who goes by Unique_Jaguar9688 wrote and added that the family has been “great tenants and there haven’t been any issues.”

A month ago, however, the author was approached by a realtor about selling his property. “He had a buyer who was interested and was ready to offer $60,000 over the market because of the location,” Unique_Jaguar9688 said. He saw it as an “opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

So the author contacted Michael, the father of the family who’s been renting his house for the past five years, to tell him he won’t be renewing the lease.

It turns out the situation in the family was critical since their 5-year-old child was terminally ill.

The man didn’t renew the lease for the family who has been renting for five years and sold the house, despite the fact that their 5-year-old child is terminally ill

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Unique_Jaguar9688

People said the author was wrong to sell the house in this situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Hume
Hume
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can't they some how come to a compromise? Talk to the buyer and tenant, and give the tenant a little more time, like a special contract for 3 months or something, maybe the buyer might be able to wait for a little. But I see the place has been sold anyway.

6
6points
reply
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

Legally, perfectly fine. Morally, F*****G INSANE. YTA. This person thinks the kid’s last few months on Earth with his f*****g goddamn parents aren’t worth $60,000 of his own profit. Do whatever you’d like, but there apparently is another twat on Earth who just revealed his true colors that are driven by money.

4
4points
reply
Rynn
Rynn
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited)

NTA. It's sad but not OPs responsibility to make sure these people have a place to live, it's theirs. And all these yta comments should be ashamed of themselves. People calling OP the a*****e are hypocrites who would do the same thing. None of them offered their help to the tenants, although they could.

2
2points
reply
