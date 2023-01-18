Tenants Are Losing Their Child To Heart Disease, This Landlord Still Wants Them To Move Because He’s Selling The Home

Recently, a 47-year-old man turned to the AITA community for a moral judgment. “I inherited a property from my father 11 years ago. For the past five years I’ve been renting the house to a nice family with a young child (5M),” the Redditor who goes by Unique_Jaguar9688 wrote and added that the family has been “great tenants and there haven’t been any issues.”

A month ago, however, the author was approached by a realtor about selling his property. “He had a buyer who was interested and was ready to offer $60,000 over the market because of the location,” Unique_Jaguar9688 said. He saw it as an “opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

So the author contacted Michael, the father of the family who’s been renting his house for the past five years, to tell him he won’t be renewing the lease.

It turns out the situation in the family was critical since their 5-year-old child was terminally ill.

The man didn’t renew the lease for the family who has been renting for five years and sold the house, despite the fact that their 5-year-old child is terminally ill

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Unique_Jaguar9688

People said the author was wrong to sell the house in this situation