My Knitted Cute Bunnies

Hello, I’m Olya! I have been knitting since childhood, I love yarn and grandmother’s knitting needles. Grandma taught me to knit, thanks to her! Therefore, it is so important to knit together with the grandchildren! I like to knit cute toys and in a couple of days my toy is born. I have two sons. Who are passionate about sports, love speed and bake cakes! There is a beloved red cat Peach, who is always with me. I knit, he sleeps on his knees. My family always supports and believes in me. Of course, the children are already big and they have their own way. When they come to me they bring cake and yarn!! Guess what I’m happy about? I want to create many cute designs for you! Join me! I’d love to see you all over the interwebs with me! Your Olya!