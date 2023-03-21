Guy Asks If It Was Wrong To Kick Out His SIL For Intentionally Endangering His Cat

I don’t know about you, but I’d take a bullet for my cat. OK, maybe that’s a tad bit too extreme, but you get the gist.

Anyone who has a pet will go to great lengths to promise them a safe and content life, and sometimes, it just so happens that those around us don’t wish for the same thing. Take this Redditor, for instance. He welcomed his fiancée’s pregnant sister into his home, and instead of thanking him, the woman took his cat, with whom she was, for some reason, at war, and left him far away from home.

Guy welcomes his fiancée’s pregnant sister into their home after she was kicked out by her boyfriend

The woman never grew to like his cat Billy, so she took him and left him at a car repair shop far away from home

“AITA for kicking my fiancée’s pregnant sister out?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most honorable communities to ask its members if it was indeed a jerk move to boot out his partner’s expectant sister who took his cat and deliberately left him at some random auto repair shop. The post garnered 18K upvotes as well as 2K comments discussing the audacity of some people.

Everyone in their right mind knows that animal cruelty is no joke – however, what’s alarming is that, in contrast to maltreatment suffered by humans, only a few individuals report abuse inflicted on pets.

To give you a more illustrative example of how serious the cause really is, the World Animal Foundation, which was founded by a group of animal lovers who are devoted to the safety and welfare of animals worldwide, states that while the US is ranked 31 in the world for the toughest animal cruelty laws, 10 million animals still die from abuse every year; 60% of them are dogs, and 18% are cats.

Now, even though today’s tale has a happy ending, one thing we can all take from it – circling back to one of the opening paragraphs – is that not every person, be it your close one or not, is, in fact, in their right mind.

The star of today’s article is a 27-year-old guy who has a cat named Billy. Billy is his best friend; he’s very funny and adorable.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, the man’s fiancée has a pregnant sister. Her boyfriend booted her out, and she’s now staying with the couple, and the OP is forced to support the whole household because his partner is, for now, jobless. The initial issue started when said sister began complaining about Billy. The woman would yell at him to get out whenever he was in the kitchen or the living room; she’d spray him with water whenever she wanted him gone and would also throw his food away (I know, right?).

Once the man saw it with his own eyes, he demanded she respect Billy as a full-fledged resident of the house and stop hurting him. At first, the author’s fiancée backed her sister and told the man that she’d never had a cat and that was why she didn’t know how to treat them – which, of course, is a bunch of malarkey.

On the day of the incident, the netizen came home at 6 p.m. and couldn’t seem to locate Billy. He went to look for him after his fiancée’s sister claimed that she saw him leaving in the morning – however, shortly after, his neighbor approached him together with the missing Billy, saying he saw the soon-to-be mom dropping him off near a car repair shop away from home.

When the man’s neighbor brought the pet over and revealed the truth, he lost it and booted his fiancée’s sibling out

Image credits: John Morton (not the actual photo)

Needless to say, the man was furious, and Billy was so scared that he couldn’t even eat. The OP then confronted his fiancée’s sibling. She denied going anywhere and asked her sister to back her up, but the woman refused. Not long after, the culprit admitted what she’d done but kept excusing her behavior by claiming to be worried for her unborn child because she, apparently, had heard that cats aren’t good around pregnant women.

The guy reached his boiling point and blew up at her. He asked the woman to leave, and while his partner tried to stop him from kicking her sister out by saying that the woman was still her sibling and he should be more graceful, it was all useless.

During their quarrel, the guy fought for Billy’s welfare but was subsequently referred to as “unsupportive” and was advised to take Billy to stay with friends since the woman’s sibling was obviously afraid of him.

The man then provided a pic of Billy (peep the very first picture in the article) and invited the readers to decide whether Billy is indeed as scary as his fiancée’s sister paints him to be.

