Person Tells Non-Resident Family They Can’t Use The Condo Pool, Lost As Kids Leave Crying

Many people love spending time at the pool – whether it’s having fun in the water or sunbathing near it. Yet, for people to be able to continue having fun in them, there are always certain rules all people should adhere to.

For instance, if a pool is restricted to being only for residents of the condo it belongs to, outside people shouldn’t feel entitled to visit it as a public place, as it isn’t one. So, when today’s OP noticed strangers coming to their pool, they decided to kick them out. That made them so upset that they started crying, and the author started questioning – did they do the right thing?

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

In order not to disturb everyone’s fun and peace at the pool, people always have to adhere to a certain set of rules

Share icon

Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For example, if a pool is limited to a certain group of people – let’s say, condo residents – outsiders shouldn’t be coming there

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the original post’s author noticed a family, who clearly didn’t live in their building, coming to their pool on a hot day

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: spa_rkl / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They weren’t doing anything too bad, but the fact that they felt entitled enough to cross a boundary of a semi-private place irked the author

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Novel_Money3080

ADVERTISEMENT

So, they pointed the family to the “residents only” sign and kicked them out, but when the kids started crying, they started worrying about whether they did the right thing

One morning, the OP was enjoying coffee poolside at their condominium. Then, suddenly, a mother and her two kids arrived. Upon seeing them, the original poster clocked that these people weren’t residents – they changed into their bathing suits in the bathroom, while a resident would have done it at their place.

It was clearly a case of people from other places secretly coming to enjoy some pool time during a hot week – it had been 100 degrees (around 37 degrees Celsius) for a while, so it was understandable they would want some refreshing fun.

At the same time, it wasn’t their pool. The OP started thinking – what would happen if all the kids from the surrounding buildings began using their pool? It would be a mess in many ways.

That’s why condo pools are usually limited only to residents and their guests. Basically, the more people use the pool, the more it costs to maintain it. Plus, outside people coming in are robbing the residents of the semi-private atmosphere that they are paying for.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these things considered, the original poster decided to point out to this mom and her kids that this pool was clearly marked as “residents only” and make them leave. The kids were so disappointed with this that it made them cry, which made the OP feel slightly guilty.

Share icon

Image credits: timurmalazoniia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After all, they weren’t doing anything too wrong, like breaking stuff or anything else. But if something were to happen, like an injury or something, they would probably sue the condo.

There are plenty of ways you can get hurt in a pool. For instance, slipping and/or tripping on wet floors; getting exposed to some kind of pool chemicals they’re allergic to; getting hurt with pool equipment; or, God forbid, drowning. While fun, pools are pretty dangerous places, especially if you’re not careful.

So, the post’s author started wondering – were they a jerk by kicking out a family from a condo pool, or were they doing the right thing? To ease this question, they turned to people online.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their eyes, the OP was far from being a jerk. It was clearly written that the pool was for “residents only,” so this family was knowingly breaking the rules. As someone in the comments said, the more people go without getting “punished” for things like that, the more entitled they feel to do them. So, the post’s author, making them adhere to the rules, did a solid for the whole condo.

What do you think? Was the original poster’s action justified? What would you have done in their place? Share with us in the comments!

People online reassured them that they did – these people were breaking the rules and someone had to do something about it