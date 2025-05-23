Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Tells Non-Resident Family They Can’t Use The Condo Pool, Lost As Kids Leave Crying
Young boy wrapped in towel sitting by empty condo pool area, looking sad after being told non-residents canu2019t use the pool
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person Tells Non-Resident Family They Can’t Use The Condo Pool, Lost As Kids Leave Crying

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

Many people love spending time at the pool – whether it’s having fun in the water or sunbathing near it. Yet, for people to be able to continue having fun in them, there are always certain rules all people should adhere to. 

For instance, if a pool is restricted to being only for residents of the condo it belongs to, outside people shouldn’t feel entitled to visit it as a public place, as it isn’t one. So, when today’s OP noticed strangers coming to their pool, they decided to kick them out. That made them so upset that they started crying, and the author started questioning – did they do the right thing?

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    In order not to disturb everyone’s fun and peace at the pool, people always have to adhere to a certain set of rules

    Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    For example, if a pool is limited to a certain group of people let’s say, condo residents outsiders shouldn’t be coming there

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, the original post’s author noticed a family, who clearly didn’t live in their building, coming to their pool on a hot day

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: spa_rkl / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They weren’t doing anything too bad, but the fact that they felt entitled enough to cross a boundary of a semi-private place irked the author

    Image credits: Novel_Money3080

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, they pointed the family to the “residents only” sign and kicked them out, but when the kids started crying, they started worrying about whether they did the right thing

    One morning, the OP was enjoying coffee poolside at their condominium. Then, suddenly, a mother and her two kids arrived. Upon seeing them, the original poster clocked that these people weren’t residents – they changed into their bathing suits in the bathroom, while a resident would have done it at their place. 

    It was clearly a case of people from other places secretly coming to enjoy some pool time during a hot week – it had been 100 degrees (around 37 degrees Celsius) for a while, so it was understandable they would want some refreshing fun. 

    At the same time, it wasn’t their pool. The OP started thinking – what would happen if all the kids from the surrounding buildings began using their pool? It would be a mess in many ways. 

    That’s why condo pools are usually limited only to residents and their guests. Basically, the more people use the pool, the more it costs to maintain it. Plus, outside people coming in are robbing the residents of the semi-private atmosphere that they are paying for. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    All these things considered, the original poster decided to point out to this mom and her kids that this pool was clearly marked as “residents only” and make them leave. The kids were so disappointed with this that it made them cry, which made the OP feel slightly guilty. 

    Image credits: timurmalazoniia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After all, they weren’t doing anything too wrong, like breaking stuff or anything else. But if something were to happen, like an injury or something, they would probably sue the condo. 

    There are plenty of ways you can get hurt in a pool. For instance, slipping and/or tripping on wet floors; getting exposed to some kind of pool chemicals they’re allergic to; getting hurt with pool equipment; or, God forbid, drowning. While fun, pools are pretty dangerous places, especially if you’re not careful. 

    So, the post’s author started wondering – were they a jerk by kicking out a family from a condo pool, or were they doing the right thing? To ease this question, they turned to people online. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In their eyes, the OP was far from being a jerk. It was clearly written that the pool was for “residents only,” so this family was knowingly breaking the rules. As someone in the comments said, the more people go without getting “punished” for things like that, the more entitled they feel to do them. So, the post’s author, making them adhere to the rules, did a solid for the whole condo. 

    What do you think? Was the original poster’s action justified? What would you have done in their place? Share with us in the comments!

    People online reassured them that they did these people were breaking the rules and someone had to do something about it

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised the pool doesn't have a locked gate. And, OP is NTA.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised the pool doesn't have a locked gate. And, OP is NTA.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda