In this post, children and adults who grew up with parents whose behavior was often seen as entitled, confrontational, or difficult share their experiences. From uncomfortable public scenes and awkward interactions to the lasting impact these moments had on their self-esteem, their stories offer a glimpse into what life was like behind closed doors. Keep reading to discover the surprising, frustrating, and sometimes eye-opening realities of growing up in these households.

Many of us have encountered someone whom people might casually describe as a " Karen ": a person who argues with employees, demands special treatment, or seems convinced that the rules don't apply to them. While these encounters can be frustrating for strangers, they can be far more complicated for the people who live with them.

#1 My Mom is a reformed Karen. When I was a kid she used to treat people in customer service like trash. When I was a teenager and in customer service positions, it finally dawned on her what a terrible human being she was being. She’s turned around and been great ever since. I’m proud of her to recognize her faults and fix them.

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#2 Probably too late to the thread for anyone to notice, but let me just say that it is absolutely miserable.



I can't go anywhere with her without her having some kind of meltdown. She can't even go to a restaurant without complaining about *something*. Nothing is ever her fault. Everything is always someone else's fault, especially if they're an employee. She thinks the world owes her everything on a silver platter and if she doesn't get it right now, then they're practically conspiring against her to make her life miserable.



A basic example: One time we went to Burger King's drive thru, and after she's already paid, she asks the guy who hands her the food for a cup of Big King sauce on the side. They tell her they can't do that because they'd have to charge her for it. She responds to this by practically ripping the bag out of his hand and screaming "OH, I THOUGHT THIS WAS BURGER KING! WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO HAVE IT YOUR WAY, B***H!?", and then peeling out of the drive thru.



Of course I chewed her out about it, but it's no use. She'll never change. She's infuriating to be around.

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#3 I knowwwww every restaurant has f****d with our food, and for good reason. I’m in my 30s now and I won’t go out with my mom in public. She doesn’t want to either, because I’ll give her s**t for whatever she did to some poor teenaged cashier until she cries. Two can play this game and no one wins.

Many of us have heard the term "Karen" online. It's become a popular piece of internet slang, often used to describe someone who appears entitled, demanding, or overly confrontational in public situations. According to the BBC, the term gained widespread popularity as a meme referring to a particular type of middle-class white woman whose behavior is often perceived as stemming from privilege. Common examples include demanding to "speak to the manager," belittling service workers, engaging in anti-vaccination rhetoric, or displaying subtle forms of discrimination and racial insensitivity. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Over time, however, the label has evolved beyond any one specific demographic and is now often used more broadly to describe certain patterns of behavior rather than a particular type of person.

#4 When I was a child everything was someone else's fault. We'd speak to managers in stores/restaurants/etc.



When I came of age, I joined the military and moved away as fast as possible. As an adult, my relationship with her was terrible. I was so frustrated by her asking me to come back to visit her area everytime we talked, that I just stopped talking to her.



Something particularly interesting had happened this past year. I went home to see my grandma on dad's side as she was passing. I called my mom and told her I was taking an emergency trip and would be in the area but wouldn't have time to see her. Her response? "That's fine, I understand your family needs you."





I was beside myself. I had known that she was working on herself for a while, but living so far away and speaking so little I hadn't witnessed it. Five years ago, she would have demanded that I leave my dying grandma to come see her. I came back to the area the next month and we discussed it more.



She said that she realized that a lot of problems in her life and a lot of the unhappiness stems from selfishness. I am incredibly proud of the changes she's made in her life. And it has forced me to reevaluate my own actions pertaining to our strained relationship and my life as a whole. And I've come to a conclusion.



I'm just like her.

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#5 My sister is a Karen in recovery, and her teenage kids are mortified by her. They had a Karen intervention with her a few months ago, and pointed out that about one out of every 3 visits to a restaurant results in a meal or a drink sent back, and about 1 in 10 results in a conversation with the manager. Unresolved complaints over the phone practically have a pre-written script: "This is unacceptable! Poor customer service, etc."



She's trying to be more self-aware because she now recognizes that not only can her behavior be embarrassing, but she's a Karen caricature. If someone described the typical Karen by looks, age, race, tone of voice, social standing - they would be describing her to a tee. Sure, it's Karen Shaming, but we're living in a society here.

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#6 Frankly its embarassing. You have to sit there while they shriek at a manager and cause a big scene. If you try to chime in you get yelled at, then they are in a bad mood the rest of the day. I've sat through hour long debates with managers over 11 cents disparity on a bill. Everyone is looking at you and you are just kind of trapped there.

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One reason the stereotype gained so much attention is because of how these behaviors affect others. The BBC notes that a defining feature of the "Karen" archetype is the way some individuals may use their perceived social, racial, or economic advantages against others. This can include escalating minor disagreements, making unnecessary complaints, or involving authorities in situations that don't warrant such responses.

#7 Not my mum but my grandmother, it's really terrible and it f***s with your perception of reality. There is a very obvious hierarchy in her mind, which she never veers away from. So whoever in a discussion is higher in the hierarchy, is automatically right. It usually goes:



- Herself



- Her children



- Well respected people in her local community + television personalities she likes like Dr. Phil



- Her other grandchildren



- Me and my brother



- Everybody else



For example when me and my cousins would fight, she would always side with them, but any time I got a bad grade, she would insult my teacher and say that they were probably stupid for not seeing how smart I am. It was very confusing and really messed with my self esteem.



Karen's are typically narcissists who can't handle being challenged on their beliefs, and the only way they can bring people up is by tearing other people down. I recently moved far away from home and haven't seen much of her, and I feel like I'm much more stable now.

#8 When my siblings and I were younger, she was great, but she’s become more insufferable as she’s gotten older. She has two voices: a talking to us voice and a talking to other people voice. Her other people voice is very serial k**ler like. She tells us not to shop at certain stores or stay at certain types of hotels when we travel because they are “ghetto”. She is never EVER wrong. For anything. Even when I tear an argument of hers to shreds, she makes me apologize. I’ve never received an apology from her in my life, even when she’s screamed in my face for absolutely no reason.



She’s not exactly the “let me speak to your manager” type, but she will leave places c**ppy reviews on Google or Facebook if she doesn’t like the service. Speaking of which, she is the queen of Facebook. The first couple months of the pandemic she wouldn’t stop posting about how we all need to go back to living. Now that the protests have started, she’s been ranting about how she didn’t sit in the house for 2 months for it to be ruined by protesters. I’ve had to learn to just ignore it and be thankful I don’t live with her anymore.



It may also be worth mentioning my mom is a second generation Karen. My grandma is the literal textbook definition of Karen. She’s almost 80 years old and I still can’t go to restaurants with her because I never know what she’s going to say or do. My generation’s Karen seems to be my brother. However, my fiancé already knows that if I ever start showing any traits of Karen then he is to immediately put me out of my misery.

#9 My parents are lovely people on the whole, but they are unbelievably entitled when they go to restaurants. I spoke up about it every time and they'd brush it off. Such behaviors include:



-When there is a clear 'wait to be seated' situation, they'll just walk in and sit down at any table, even if it's un-bused.



-They will get multiple drinks beer, soda, water with lemon, coffee. Really anything refillable.



-Tip poorly



-Ask questions a normal waiter doesn't have the answers to like "what's the rent here" or "what's the history of the building"



I stopped going to restaurants with them a couple years ago, even a free meal isn't worth the frustration.

Interestingly, some of the behaviors people often associate with the "Karen" stereotype can resemble traits that psychologists have studied for years. For example, individuals with strong narcissistic tendencies may have an inflated sense of entitlement, struggle with criticism, or find it difficult to take responsibility when things go wrong. Instead, they may shift blame onto others or insist that everyone else is the problem. Of course, this doesn't mean every demanding or difficult person is narcissistic. Human behavior is rarely that simple. Still, when someone constantly believes they're right and refuses to consider other perspectives, it can make everyday interactions and conflicts incredibly frustrating for the people around them.

#10 It was humiliating. My mother treated everyone in the service industry as if they were idiot peasants placed there to serve her exclusively. However; she usually never brought her children out in public, so I was spared the majority of her behavior. She has always looked shockingly young for her age and it always seemed like she had kids really young, so that was a part of it. The other part was that she hated how I looked.



We're an asian family and I was always overweight; a complete taboo for women. She would comment about my appearance to every single stranger she could. Doctors, target employees, other kids, etc. Whenever she was forced to buy me clothing, she would comment to every worker how nothing looked good on me because I was ugly and fat. Then she would proceed to insult the workers. I always felt so ashamed by both actions that I could never look anyone in the eye. I could feel their pity radiating out and it was humiliating.



I didn't want anyone to feel bad for me. I didn't want their d**n sympathy. I didn't want to be a major point of ridicule. It has led to a lifetime of having too much pride. It's hard to laugh at myself now and I take myself way too seriously. I struggle to act less serious, but I spent so much time being laughed at. I can't take it and I hate it when anyone talks s**t about anyone, even if they deserve it. I have openly refused to trash talk a nonpublic figure for a long time. It's always toxic, especially if you wouldn't say it to their face. My mother would also use her first language to openly insult people all the time. She bled entitlement. It was horrific.

#11 My mom was actually named Karen. Her hair is the cut of actual meme Karen. Living with her was hell. She is no longer in my life. I have so many crazy horror stories I doubt many would believe me. She was a radiologist so she has "f**k you" money to top it all off. IT WAS AWFUL. So bad my sister and I convenienced my very catholic father to divorce her. He was an attorney and she managed to get her doctor pals to label her disabled so my father (whom earned much less than her) had to pay her $270,000 for the privilege. The final straw for me was she only paid any attention to my daughter. When we had my son she wanted nothing to do with him.

#12 My mom is somewhat of a Karen (mostly in regards to restaurants) and I have an anxiety disorder. It's a combination made in hell.

That said, not every emotional outburst comes from a place of entitlement or superiority. Sometimes, intense reactions can stem from completely different struggles. Mental health professionals note that certain conditions, such as Borderline Personality Disorder, can involve heightened sensitivity to rejection, criticism, or feeling misunderstood. In those situations, a person's reaction may appear similar on the surface, but the emotions driving it are very different. This is one reason why it's important to approach conversations about difficult behavior with a degree of empathy. We often see the reaction, but we don't always know the story behind it.

#13 I learned to end argues by saying "you're right".

#14 My grandma is banned from most stores in three counties. Before my hometown turned into a regular suburb, it was a semi rural small town.... in those times I could bring up her name and strangers would cringe. She wasn't a regular Karen though, she's an unapologetic white supremacist, so...I don't blame them



We haven't spoken with her in a decade or so.

#15 My mom is a Karen to service people sometimes. She can range from mildly rude to a total monster at times. I used to make excuses, like one time when she worked as a realtor and in the middle of buying something retail, stepped away a bit to take a phone call. The lady had this obvious "are you kidding, that couldn't wait another minute to finish this" kinda expression I tried to smooth it over like "oh sorry, she's at work always even when she's not at work" kinda thing. Lady responded "it's still rude" and tbh that was the first moment I realized yeah, my mom is rude.



Now if she's unreasonable I straight up tell her off. Usually ends in the 2 of us fighting and me apologizing to whoever just got yelled at. The worst was after my grandma died, she took her feelings out on everyone. After her being rude to a waitress for NO reason, my brother told me to ease up since "she just lost her mom". I replied, every one of us here just lost a person we love but they gives her NO right to treat others like c**p! Especially for no reason!

Another condition that occasionally enters these discussions is Intermittent Explosive Disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, IED involves repeated episodes of impulsive anger, verbal aggression, or reactions that are far more intense than the situation calls for. This can include road rage, shouting matches, throwing objects, or explosive arguments that seem to come out of nowhere. While most people who lose their temper don't have IED, the condition highlights an important reality: sometimes there are deeper emotional or psychological factors contributing to behavior that others can't immediately see. Understanding that doesn't excuse hurtful actions, but it can help us view people and situations with a little more nuance.

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#16 My Mom was slowly treading down the path to Karenhood. I would just hang my head and be embarassed, but I didn't really know why it was so wrong.



Well, a few years in retail fixed that *right the f**k up*. So when that s**t started up again I calmly explained that she's getting pissy at the wrong person and has to follow the same rules everyone else does. She shouldn't expect special treatment just because she's angry.



Fortunately, she took the road less traveled and made an effort to be more understanding and calm.

#17 You have to realize no matter how many times you tell them their behavior is wrong or that they’re just wrong in general, it will get you nowhere. I cannot tell you how many times my mom has said some ridiculous s**t and if you say anything other than “yeah I agree” she plays the victim card.

#18 I am constantly wondering if the next white woman to go viral for calling the police on an unsuspecting black person will be my mother.

At the same time, it's important not to turn an internet label into a medical diagnosis. Being called a "Karen" doesn't automatically mean someone has a personality disorder, anger disorder, or any other mental health condition. The term itself is a cultural stereotype, not a clinical one. Plenty of people can act rude, entitled, selfish, or inconsiderate without meeting the criteria for any psychological diagnosis. That's why it's often more helpful to focus on the behavior itself and the impact it has on others rather than trying to put a label on the person behind it.

#19 My dad is a Karen. KFC once forgot to put barbecue sauce in our order and he spent a full half hour writing an angry email. Next time I went in with him to get KFC he had a printout to scan for store credit.



He also enjoys yelling at CS reps on the phone, especially when they're in a foreign call centre. To be fair to him, he yells on the phone even when he's being happy (I can hear him from outside the house) but even if it's not malicious there's no way it doesn't come across that way on the other end.

#20 F*****g terrible. She would yell at any person trying to help her if they said anything she just didn't like or agree with. Not only do I have anxiety from all that horse s**t, but I also now go out of my way to be nice to anyone providing me a service as much as I can. I also make it my mission to make them laugh so they can be comfortable. My husband and I like to trade stories of when we can get people to smile or laugh.



One time that sticks with me is when my couch was being delivered by Macys. I was just in the living room doing my usual s**t of saying funny things and just being my weird self trying to make the two guys comfortable in my home. One of the guys stopped as he was cleaning up all the plastic that the couch was wrapped in and said to me, "Thank you for being so nice. Most people don't even look at us." I was floored. Not for the compliment, but that people would treat another human being that way. Just terrible.



Also, shout out to my dad for always teaching me to be kind. My husband and I once took him out to Outback Steakhouse for his birthday and when the waiter came to take our order my dad insisted he sit down in the booth next to him because he didn't think he should have to stand to wait on us. I know that's where I get my kookiness from but I love it. Being kind takes no effort.

#21 My mom will always exaggerate everything. She’s gotta keep up with her friends while they complain about how their kids are doing d***s, shop lifting, sneeking out. My mom talks about how I said the word “c**p” and makes it seem like a cussed out an adult right before m**dering them. I’m almost an adult and I’m not allowed to swear. And yes, the child swear words count too. Any word that can be used as an insult, counts.

#22 Lots of nodding along and desperately searching for an opportunity to make a joke that lightens the mood or changes the subject. Very rarely am I asked outright for my thoughts and when I am I make an absurd joke to make it clear I have no interest in discussing it(she asked me how I voted once so I said “I was confused by the ballot so I just checked everything off. That’s what I was supposed to do right?”). I also don’t make a lot of eye contact during those topics, and especially if I’m not the only one there I kind of distance myself a little, engage with my nieces or the dog or something until I hear the topic has changed.

And that impact can be very real. Research examining customer entitlement found that dealing with highly demanding or disrespectful customers can leave frontline workers feeling stressed, emotionally drained, burned out, and even dehumanized. Think about the cashier who gets yelled at over a coupon, the waiter blamed for a kitchen mistake, or the customer service representative stuck listening to a rant they didn't cause. Most of us have either witnessed or experienced how one difficult interaction can completely change the tone of someone's day. Over time, those experiences can take a significant emotional toll.

#23 I grew up in Texas but my parents are originally from Tennessee. When we were visiting Tennessee once, she remarked about how few Tennessee state flags were flown compared to the number that you see in Texas, so she thought they could use a little more state pride. She wrote letters to a few congressmen and I think even the governor’s office to tell them to fly more flags. The next time we visited she’d point out every Tennessee flag we saw. Obviously you couldn’t prove it was because of her, but admittedly there were a lot more that trip.



TL;DR - my mom asked to speak with the manager of a whole state and got her way.

#24 My mom once had some strong Karen tendencies, but she started channeling that Karen energy into activism, community service, and advocating for people, and it morphed into assertiveness and tenacity rather than rudeness. Honestly, she's an inspiration to me, because she took what was an issue for her and turned it into something positive that helps others.

#25 My aunt is a Karen.



Quite frankly, both our families flat out ignore her. She has no relationship with her kids. We didn't realize how much it impacted our lives until we grew up and saw that kind of behavior just makes everyone hate you. The only people that put up with her is Karen's husband and my mom (her sister); even then the marriage is basically done.



The number of times I heard "The squeaky wheel gets the grease," just makes me cringe to look back on. She was so proud of it every time too.



Then I grew up and got a service job and it immediately sunk in: "The squeaky wheel gets replaced; the bare f*****g minimum to just get them to shut up and get out the door, and you remembered from that point on as a problem."



So in the end, everyone hates her; including her own children.



Edit: It should be noted that she's not actually blood related to my mom; they're just that close, my grandma just took her in as a teenager, they're "sisters" as much as it can be and we've always called her "aunt" and her kids are our "cousins." It's just how most of our extended family is. Which in a way makes her and my mom's relationship kind of worse, I guess.

#26 I have many patients who are children and their "Karen" mothers are probably the worst part of my job. I feel bad for the kids and husband the most to be honest.

But perhaps the people most affected are often the ones closest to the person displaying these behaviors. Family members, spouses, friends, and especially children don't just witness these moments occasionally; they may live with them every day. Growing up with a parent who constantly argues, creates public scenes, ignores boundaries, or lashes out at others can be exhausting and sometimes embarrassing. The stories in today's post offer a glimpse into what that experience can be like. So, Pandas, what are your thoughts? Have you ever had to deal with someone who fit this stereotype or perhaps even grown up with a parent like this? Share your experiences in the comments below.

#27 Infuriating.



Both my mum and dad are awful to shop assistants, despite the fact that I worked in the sector for 20 years. Neither of my parents read shelf signage properly, but if there’s a price discrepancy it’s always the fault of the cashier and they’re very fond of the “YOU’RE not doing your job properly!” argument. Even if it’s a penny difference, they’ll kick off. I’ve seen my mum reduce people to tears before. Mum also uses her disability to her advantage and will scream for the manager, throw the “its because I’m disabled!” Card around and will then be nice as anything when the manager appears. They both shoplift too and see nothing wrong with it.



I’m more than happy to help my parents with their shopping but I have to walk away once they go to pay because it’s so exhausting!

#28 My mom will always want to see the manager for whatever slight thing. Once she waited in line a the service desk for something like half an hour because she thought she was overcharged a few cents for two bottles of dish liquid that was on sale. Then she gets up there to complain and she discovers that she was actually undercharged quite a bit. So she complained about not paying enough and the managers said he would have to write up the cashier for the undercharge but she can have the items. Like who wastes that much of their life on this stuff.



She picked me up from the airport when I was coming back from a trip to apply to graduate school and she accidentally parked in the overnight lot. when she went through the gate the attendant said '$20'. She blew up and threw an unholy fit. The entire car was shaking. She was going to get them fired somehow. I was just trying not make eye contact as I was really embarrassed by this. I am bound for graduate school and my white trash mother is screaming at parking lot attendants because she parked in the wrong lot. The attendants finally just raised the gate and she gunned it out of the lot. And to this day she brings up this story as if it was a win.

#29 My sisters is a Karen. So entitled and self-obsessed. She’s never not sent a meal back at a restaurant. I figure she’s eaten a lot of spit.

#30 My stepmom is a certified Karen. Honestly it is mortifying to go anywhere in public with her. We went to Disney last year and she made this huge fuss that we weren’t staying at the freaking Ritz Carlton. Then she loudly complained to the dining cast members at Pop Century (what a dump /s) when they didn’t cook her specialty burger before everyone else’s order. The kicker is that we (my husband and I) footed the bill for a lot of their vacation, but she never once said thank you.



My real mom died of cancer and never would have been such a Karen :-(.

#31 I’ve called Walmart to apologize for her.

#32 It's like having a boss more than a mom. A boss who micro manages you from sweeping the floor to eating your pasta. A boss who complains non-stop about anything and everything. A boss who always says bad things to the ceo(dad) behind his back. She never runs out if things to ask you to do. It's a t*****e. I dont even want to talk to her or stay in the same room with her. Thankfully i was able to leave home now. We still fight when i come to visit my parents but it's seldom now coz i dont visit them much.

#33 I dont have any social skills because I learned being quiet gets people to leave you alone.

#34 It was awful. I cut her out of my life a long time ago.