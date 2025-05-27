ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Peterson, a controversial right-winged psychologist, is facing the heat after arguing in a debate against 20 atheists.

Airing on Monday, May 26, the 62-year-old Canadian author was featured on the YouTube channel Jubilee amidst their Surrounded series, where one person is typically pitted against 20 audience members who share different views. They each take turns debating a specific topic before time runs out.

Most debates have had an undercurrent of respect for the one person in the hot seat. But this time, Peterson was met with a wave of roasts for his performance.

    Psychologist Jordan Peterson was brutally roasted for his debate against 20 atheists

    Jordan Peterson seated indoors, wearing a dark suit and white shirt, during a serious debate against atheists.

    The commentator, who is best known for speaking on subjects such as free speech, transgenderism, feminism, religion, and COVID-19, took his seat to answer questions on Christianity, its morality, and the teachings of the Bible.

    But a few moments in, the nearly 90-minute debate had viewers cringing — most prominently when he would not confirm nor deny which religion he followed.

    Jordan Peterson seated at a table debating atheists in a large room with an audience watching closely.

    As reported by news.com.au, the episode was originally slated to be titled 1 Christian vs 20 Atheists, before it was instead changed to Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists a few hours after its publication.

    “You’re a Christian,” one debater named Danny said as he sat down, after asking Peterson about his views on Catholic teaching.

    The author repeatedly avoided questions and refused to give direct answers

    Jordan Peterson in a formal debate setting, facing a young atheist opponent, with microphones and a digital timer on the table.

    “You say that, I haven’t claimed that,” was the author’s response.

    Confused, Danny asked, “What is this, is this Christians versus atheists?”

    Jordan Peterson in a debate with atheists, speaking passionately during a recorded discussion event.

    “I don’t know,” Peterson said.

    “You don’t know where you are right now,” Danny fired back, to which the 62-year-old warned, “Don’t be a smart*ss.”

    “Either you’re a Christian or you’re not — which one is it?” Danny questioned.

    He never confirmed nor denied whether he was a Christian

    Tweet criticizing Jordan Peterson, referencing a debate with atheists and his role as a psychologist.

    Image credits: Taylormusic67

    Jordan Peterson in a debate setting, wearing a striped suit, discussing ideas during a controversial atheist dialogue.

    The back-and-forth happened for quite some time, with Danny getting increasingly frustrated as Peterson refused to answer his initial question. The debater told the psychologist, “You’re really quite nothing” at one point before the line was drawn.

    Peterson claimed, “Okay, I’m done with him,” either prompting the next question to be asked if time ran out or for another debater to try his hand.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Jordan Peterson, highlighting patience in handling rude customers during debates.

    Image credits: CSchroeder125

    But this wasn’t the only exchange that stood out for viewers.

    Parker — a debater who has appeared in several Jubilee episodes and is known for his strong left-wing views — asked if he “believe[d] in the all knowing, all powerful, all good notion of God.”

    Peterson asked, “What do you mean by believe?” to which Parker provided the definition, “You think it to be true.”

    Snippets of the debate quickly went viral

    Jordan Peterson engaged in a heated debate with atheists on Christianity and biblical interpretation.

    But the author once again avoided the question, saying that was a “circular definition.” At another point in time, he declined to answer the hypothetical question of whether he would lie to save his life or someone else’s.

    “If you were in Na*i Germany and there’s Jew*sh people in your attic, would you lie to the Naz*s?” Parker grilled.

    “I would have done everything I bloody well could so I wouldn’t be in that situation to begin with,” said Peterson. “It’s a hypothetical. I can’t answer a hypothetical like that. Don’t play games.”

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a heated debate involving Jordan Peterson and atheists.

    Image credits: theelapislazuli

    Tweet by Karlyn Borysenko questioning participation in debate, referencing Jordan Peterson brutal atheist debate roast.

    Image credits: DrKarlynB

    Various clips of the debate went viral on social media, and it’s safe to say netizens did not let Peterson get away unscathed.

    “Jordan Peterson, apparently, is very bad at debating,” said one simple comment.

    Netizens pointed out his debating skills and said he’d never been challenged by a group of people before — contributing to his flawed approach

    Young man speaking passionately into a microphone during a debate, highlighting Jordan Peterson brutally roasted in debate against atheists.

    Another read, “One reason Jordan Peterson is so poor at reasoning is he’s surrounded by sycophants who don’t give him feedback on his extremely flawed arguments. Here’s what happens when he tests his ideas against someone who isn’t in his close circle of salad brain pseudointellectuals.”

    David Pakman, a Youtuber, gave his side of things, saying, “Jordan Peterson’s completely humiliating and failed attempt to debate 30 random atheists is a great reminder that he’s really not worth paying attention to.”

    Tweet criticizing Jordan Peterson for failing to answer questions in a humiliating debate against atheists.

    Image credits: Philosophi_Cat

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing debates and referencing Jordan Peterson in a heated exchange with atheists.

    Image credits: mattsdoormats

    “Posited nothing of interest or meaning and simply played semantics games every time he was outmatched, which was often.”

    As reported by the outlet, the author has described himself as Christian in the past, but other times, like the debate, has declined to talk about his faith in more detail.

    The nearly 90-minute video was talked about all over social media

    Jordan Peterson speaking passionately during a heated debate with atheists on religion and identity.

    His wife, Tammy Peterson, converted to Catholicism in 2024 following a battle with cancer.

    Though divided, a few online supported the debaters who took Peterson down a notch

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a debate involving Jordan Peterson and atheists, focusing on criticism and roasting.

    Image credits: BillboardChris

    Tweet criticizing Jordan Peterson as a grifter, shared during a heated debate against atheists online.

    Image credits: Rodrigu93989836

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Jordan Peterson during a humiliating debate against atheists.

    Image credits: abierkhatib

    Tweet showing Jordan Peterson mentioned in debate with atheists, highlighting a surprising moment in the atheist debate discussion.

    Image credits: J0hnADouglas

    Tweet by Ian Smith Sr. discussing Jordan Peterson, questioning his wellbeing after a brutal atheist debate.

    Image credits: iansmithfitness

    Tweet discussing Jordan Peterson and atheists, debating religious identity and commitment in a public online conversation.

    Image credits: Asher73979290

    Tweet about Jordan Peterson brutally roasted in a humiliating debate against atheists, questioning his debate experience.

    Image credits: ibdhippo

    Tweet from a user expressing disappointment in Jordan Peterson’s handling of questions in a debate with atheists.

    Image credits: LexsinDay

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising a video showing the true colors of Jordan Peterson in a debate with atheists.

    Image credits: EvB05034506

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jordan Peterson during a brutal debate with atheists about his hype and reputation.

    Image credits: Lead_Flinger

    Tweet criticizing Jordan Peterson during a humiliating debate against atheists, calling the interaction embarrassing.

    Image credits: SamPhelps448922

    Twitter reply from user Hussy, Thudfrazzle Glowpigger commenting on a debate about Jordan Peterson against atheists.

    Image credits: IgnorantHussy

    Twitter reply criticizing Jordan Peterson, calling him a used car salesman who talks nonstop about nothing.

    Image credits: kendall6699

    Twitter user criticizing Jordan Peterson in a heated debate with atheists, calling him a fool, with 269 likes.

    Image credits: Rodrigu93989836

