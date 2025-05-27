ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Peterson, a controversial right-winged psychologist, is facing the heat after arguing in a debate against 20 atheists.

Airing on Monday, May 26, the 62-year-old Canadian author was featured on the YouTube channel Jubilee amidst their Surrounded series, where one person is typically pitted against 20 audience members who share different views. They each take turns debating a specific topic before time runs out.

Most debates have had an undercurrent of respect for the one person in the hot seat. But this time, Peterson was met with a wave of roasts for his performance.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

Psychologist Jordan Peterson was brutally roasted for his debate against 20 atheists

Share icon

Image credits: Jordan B Peterson

The commentator, who is best known for speaking on subjects such as free speech, transgenderism, feminism, religion, and COVID-19, took his seat to answer questions on Christianity, its morality, and the teachings of the Bible.

But a few moments in, the nearly 90-minute debate had viewers cringing — most prominently when he would not confirm nor deny which religion he followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

“Science has to exist within a moral framework that isn’t in itself scientific” @jordanbpeterson takes on 20 Atheists in latest episode of #surroundedpic.twitter.com/10Pp2lRD56 — Jubilee (@jubileemedia) May 25, 2025

As reported by news.com.au, the episode was originally slated to be titled 1 Christian vs 20 Atheists, before it was instead changed to Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists a few hours after its publication.

“You’re a Christian,” one debater named Danny said as he sat down, after asking Peterson about his views on Catholic teaching.

The author repeatedly avoided questions and refused to give direct answers

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

ADVERTISEMENT

“You say that, I haven’t claimed that,” was the author’s response.

Confused, Danny asked, “What is this, is this Christians versus atheists?”

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

ADVERTISEMENT

“If God created this world… by knowing exactly what’s going to happen in the future it makes all of those events inevitable which means that they’re all casually determined which means we have no free will”@jordanbpeterson takes on 20 Atheists in latest episode of #surroundedpic.twitter.com/O5jghKcOlb — Jubilee (@jubileemedia) May 25, 2025

“I don’t know,” Peterson said.

“You don’t know where you are right now,” Danny fired back, to which the 62-year-old warned, “Don’t be a smart*ss.”

“Either you’re a Christian or you’re not — which one is it?” Danny questioned.

He never confirmed nor denied whether he was a Christian

Share icon

Image credits: Taylormusic67

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

The back-and-forth happened for quite some time, with Danny getting increasingly frustrated as Peterson refused to answer his initial question. The debater told the psychologist, “You’re really quite nothing” at one point before the line was drawn.

Peterson claimed, “Okay, I’m done with him,” either prompting the next question to be asked if time ran out or for another debater to try his hand.

Share icon

Image credits: CSchroeder125

ADVERTISEMENT

But this wasn’t the only exchange that stood out for viewers.

Parker — a debater who has appeared in several Jubilee episodes and is known for his strong left-wing views — asked if he “believe[d] in the all knowing, all powerful, all good notion of God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterson asked, “What do you mean by believe?” to which Parker provided the definition, “You think it to be true.”

Snippets of the debate quickly went viral

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

But the author once again avoided the question, saying that was a “circular definition.” At another point in time, he declined to answer the hypothetical question of whether he would lie to save his life or someone else’s.

“If you were in Na*i Germany and there’s Jew*sh people in your attic, would you lie to the Naz*s?” Parker grilled.

“I would have done everything I bloody well could so I wouldn’t be in that situation to begin with,” said Peterson. “It’s a hypothetical. I can’t answer a hypothetical like that. Don’t play games.”

Share icon

Image credits: theelapislazuli

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DrKarlynB

ADVERTISEMENT

Various clips of the debate went viral on social media, and it’s safe to say netizens did not let Peterson get away unscathed.

“Jordan Peterson, apparently, is very bad at debating,” said one simple comment.

Netizens pointed out his debating skills and said he’d never been challenged by a group of people before — contributing to his flawed approach

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

“How much do you know about me? I didn’t lie to save my career. I didn’t lie to save my clinical practice” @jordanbpeterson takes on 20 Atheists in latest episode of #surroundedpic.twitter.com/wpsozkG4L2 — Jubilee (@jubileemedia) May 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Another read, “One reason Jordan Peterson is so poor at reasoning is he’s surrounded by sycophants who don’t give him feedback on his extremely flawed arguments. Here’s what happens when he tests his ideas against someone who isn’t in his close circle of salad brain pseudointellectuals.”

David Pakman, a Youtuber, gave his side of things, saying, “Jordan Peterson’s completely humiliating and failed attempt to debate 30 random atheists is a great reminder that he’s really not worth paying attention to.”

Share icon

Image credits: Philosophi_Cat

Share icon

Image credits: mattsdoormats

ADVERTISEMENT

“Posited nothing of interest or meaning and simply played semantics games every time he was outmatched, which was often.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported by the outlet, the author has described himself as Christian in the past, but other times, like the debate, has declined to talk about his faith in more detail.

The nearly 90-minute video was talked about all over social media

Share icon

Image credits: Jubilee

Image credits: Jubilee

His wife, Tammy Peterson, converted to Catholicism in 2024 following a battle with cancer.

Though divided, a few online supported the debaters who took Peterson down a notch

Share icon

Image credits: BillboardChris

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Rodrigu93989836

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: abierkhatib

Share icon

Image credits: J0hnADouglas

Share icon

Image credits: iansmithfitness

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Asher73979290

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ibdhippo

Share icon

Image credits: LexsinDay

Share icon

Image credits: EvB05034506

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Lead_Flinger

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SamPhelps448922

Share icon

Image credits: IgnorantHussy

Share icon

Image credits: kendall6699

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Rodrigu93989836