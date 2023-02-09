I’ve Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania
I don‘t know what I did right in this life but my teenage dream to have a gothic room came true…
This is my photo studio in Vilnius, Lithuania. And the fun fact is that this studio is the first (and so far the only) gothic studio in my country. I kinda took the risk here, but I couldn‘t be happier
It took us (me and my husband) 4-6 months to build it all from scratch. Just both of us, no help. We painted walls, ceiling, floor all by ourselves. He made that huge windowsill that you can sit/walk on, and some other furniture like the vanity table that it still in production. I made a treasure chest out of old paper photo backdrop and carton that used to be a package for the mirror #zerowaste.
All other stuff like bed, sofa, closet, curiosity cabinet, chairs, picture frames etc. we either found in the dumpster, flea market, Facebook market or some friends just gave it away. I only had to repaint the bed and the closet.
A lot of stuff here has a story of their own. Even a red wall that was supposed to be green, but after a long staring my father suggested that green will have to wait for the next project.
Nevertheless, it was still pretty expensive. I purposely didn‘t count the exact number of what we have spent for the sake of being able to sleep. For example, only on paint buckets we gave away a fortune..
Is this the best what I can do? No. But with the money that I had I was forced to improvise. And I think it turned out to be pretty cool.
We have this inside joke now about Gotika‘s life stages:
baby – photo studio
teenage – flat
adult – castle
old beauty in pension – theme park
I share more stories and pictures on Instagram and Facebook if you’d like to check them out! :}
More info: Instagram
Very cool. If you travel you Maybe want to visit a small town near Bremerhaven in North Germany - there you find the Café Salon 1900 . An old Villa two siblings bought years ago and decorated, collected and build so much cool Gothic stuff. Nancy and Franky are really nice and talented. You can See Pics on their Website and Facebook i think. Maybe for more inspiration? We visit her every year with other Friends to Show them the House of curiousities 😆 ( we are Gothic too and our Appartement ist simmilar clutterd, which we Love, but the Walls are brought because we Rent)
Very cool. If you travel you Maybe want to visit a small town near Bremerhaven in North Germany - there you find the Café Salon 1900 . An old Villa two siblings bought years ago and decorated, collected and build so much cool Gothic stuff. Nancy and Franky are really nice and talented. You can See Pics on their Website and Facebook i think. Maybe for more inspiration? We visit her every year with other Friends to Show them the House of curiousities 😆 ( we are Gothic too and our Appartement ist simmilar clutterd, which we Love, but the Walls are brought because we Rent)