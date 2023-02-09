Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I’ve Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania
Interior Design5 hours ago

I’ve Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

Ingrida I. Portretistė
Community member

I don‘t know what I did right in this life but my teenage dream to have a gothic room came true…

This is my photo studio in Vilnius, Lithuania. And the fun fact is that this studio is the first (and so far the only) gothic studio in my country. I kinda took the risk here, but I couldn‘t be happier

It took us (me and my husband) 4-6 months to build it all from scratch. Just both of us, no help. We painted walls, ceiling, floor all by ourselves. He made that huge windowsill that you can sit/walk on, and some other furniture like the vanity table that it still in production. I made a treasure chest out of old paper photo backdrop and carton that used to be a package for the mirror #zerowaste.

All other stuff like bed, sofa, closet, curiosity cabinet, chairs, picture frames etc. we either found in the dumpster, flea market, Facebook market or some friends just gave it away. I only had to repaint the bed and the closet.

A lot of stuff here has a story of their own. Even a red wall that was supposed to be green, but after a long staring my father suggested that green will have to wait for the next project.

Nevertheless, it was still pretty expensive. I purposely didn‘t count the exact number of what we have spent for the sake of being able to sleep. For example, only on paint buckets we gave away a fortune..

Is this the best what I can do? No. But with the money that I had I was forced to improvise. And I think it turned out to be pretty cool.

We have this inside joke now about Gotika‘s life stages:

baby – photo studio

teenage – flat

adult – castle

old beauty in pension – theme park

I share more stories and pictures on Instagram and Facebook if you’d like to check them out! :}

More info: Instagram

My “living room”. That curiosity cabinet is the key of the studio. My hubby accidentally found it on Facebook market and we bought it without a second thought way before we knew that this studio will happen 😃 It does contain real animal bones and other super weird but beautiful stuff.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

The “bedroom”. You can see 3 characters in this picture: Irina is the redhead on the right (just a mannequin but scares the *** out of all of us when we enter the room), Drunkhorn on the bed (I got him on my b-day) and Danutė on the wall. She is a bit “double-faced”. Also, on the gallery wall you can see this Moon shape made of white frames. That’s where it all started from.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

THE bed. It so happened to be dark forest themed. Walls behind it turned out like this not on purpose. But we loved it so we kept it. Then I needed a different floor for the bed to make it stand out. Yes, we cut that out with our own hands. It’s a shape of a lichen. Later, bed canopy was made out of real branches that we found in forest just like that. It’s not fully done yet, but I’m getting there.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

A lot of stuff was gifted by my friends. Some was found in the flea market. Many of them were made by hand. It is a true nightmare for a minimalist. But for me all this “clutter” is very cozy.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

This is today’s decoration for the Valentine’s. Hearts are also a reused paper backdrop 😃

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

Vanity table that my hubby made. It is still in the process.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

Got the sofa on fb market. That leather ghost was a leftover from a project my friend was making. Didn’t change anything, found it like this. Also, red wall was supposed to be green. But my father suggested that red would fit better. He was right.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

This is how it looked like in October when I opened the door to the public. The main difference is that the Dog was changed to a portrait of Poe.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

The windowsill to sit/lay/walk on. And the view in October.

I've Built The Very First Gothic Photo Studio In Lithuania

Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very cool. If you travel you Maybe want to visit a small town near Bremerhaven in North Germany - there you find the Café Salon 1900 . An old Villa two siblings bought years ago and decorated, collected and build so much cool Gothic stuff. Nancy and Franky are really nice and talented. You can See Pics on their Website and Facebook i think. Maybe for more inspiration? We visit her every year with other Friends to Show them the House of curiousities 😆 ( we are Gothic too and our Appartement ist simmilar clutterd, which we Love, but the Walls are brought because we Rent)

0
0points
reply
POST
