These Are The Top 21 Things That Pandas Chose To Spend Their Money On During Prime Day
Move over bamboo, there's a new obsession in town! Prime Day deals had pandas everywhere ditching their leafy snacks for a shopping spree like no other. From pampering themselves to upgrading their dens, it seems these discerning bears have a taste for the finer things in life. We've rounded up the 21 most popular products that had pandas hitting "add to cart" with wild abandon, proving that even the fluffiest creatures can't resist a good bargain. Only 365 days till the next Prime Day, so get your scrolling fingers warmed up!
This post may include affiliate links.
This Wall Socket Extender With USB Ports Is The Must-Have Gadget For Any Tech-Loving Panda – It's The Perfect Way To Charge All Your Devices Simultaneously Without The Tangled Mess
Review: "This outlet extender perfectly fits my need for office and home use. I'm tired of traditional power strip with cable. This one stays on top of existing wall outlet plate with one screw securing it on." - Tom
Pandas Are Ditching The Soggy Sandwiches And Warm Drinks With These Leak-Proof, Reusable Slim Ice Packs
Review: "I love that these are slim! They keep my food cold without taking much space and they fit PERECT in my Yeti lunch box!" - jhbe
Pandas Everywhere Are Ditching Their Toxic Cleaners For This Pink Stuff That's Tough On Grime, But Gentle On The Planet
Review: "Wow, I clean my stove in an easier way, I highly recommend it. Everyone should use it. It is good and economical, I use it to clean my pots on the bottom and the stove is great." - Christi C.
I've been using this for the last 6 months and it's pretty amazing. It cleans really well without a lot of hard scrubbing on most things. Also I am allergic to most fragrances, but the very subtle smell of this does not bother me at all. It is a relief to find something that works so well that I can be relaxed around.
Pandas Are Proving That Fashion And Frugality Can Coexist With These Affordable Shoe Heel Repair Kits – The Perfect Prime Day Find For Budget-Conscious Shoppers
Review: "My old hiking shoes are amazing but after so many miles I had literally worn down both the heel and backs. I shopped for new shoes before thinking to try to repair them. I purchased this kit and the adhesive repair patches are very flexible and don’t leave any wrinkles. The shoes feel good and are all patched up, ready for more miles. These are definitely worth trying. They feel like leather." - Lauren Yoder
Bored Panda Users Are Flossing Like Never Before With This Easy-To-Use Waterpik Water Flosser – Even Their Dentists Are Impressed
Review: "Waited way too long to get one of these but it was sure worth buying. Gets in between teeth perfectly with no pain. Amazed at how much is still between your teeth after floasing. This makes short work of anything left. Great buy." - Ryan
It Seems Like Prime Day Was The Perfect Excuse For Pandas To Pamper Their Paws Thanks To Callus Remover Gel
Review: "I never leave a review but this product’s quality and result inspired me to do so. This is my husband’s feet, love the results! I left the product on for 15 minutes due to how bad his feet were. They are now so soft! Definitely you get value for money with product! Buy it now and save hundreds at the nail salon!" - Mel&Mels
Pandas Don't Have Time For Boring Desks. They Splurged On These Cute Cat Pens To Make Sure That Never Happens!
Review: "I bought these for a gift for my friend. She loved then, they are super cute and they write pretty well. They have a fine point." - Amber M
If you thought pandas only cared about bamboo and naps, think again! These Prime Day picks prove that even the most laid-back creatures appreciate a little pampering and self-care. From soothing solutions to refreshing rituals, these items had pandas feeling their best.
Bored Panda Users Are Nuts About These 365 By Whole Foods Market Roasted & Salted Cashews - The Perfect Prime Day Snack For Satisfying Cravings And Fueling Their Creative Pursuits
Review: "I like to casually snack on cashews and this is my brand of choice. Great quality with no inflammatory oils. The bag is packed full so you are getting your money's worth." - Dustin Wolfe
Users Are Turning Back The Clock With This Prime Day Steal: The Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Lotion That's Making Wrinkles A Distant Memory
Review: "I love this product its great for all seasons keep the skin tone and moisturized." - Tamara
Pandas Are Saying Goodbye To Yellow Teeth And Hello To A Brighter Smile With This Top-Rated Whitestrips Kit
Review: "When I look at the before and after I still can't believe my eyes on how much nicer my teeth look now. I used these and actually noticed results after two or three applications. But I continued the days applying these bad boys and they would get whiter every application. Must buy in my opinion!" - james royce
This Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover Is The Prime Day Find That's Making Pandas Feel Like They Just Stepped Out Of A Salon – Without The Hefty Price Tag
Review: "Works great for hair removal! I like that it has one AA battery. Doesn’t have to be charged with a wall charger which is nice. Fits in a small make-up bag. Very good for travel." - Cynthia A. Kelly
Bored Panda Users Are Brightening Up Their Lives (And Their Dark Corners) With These Under Cabinet Lights – The Prime Day Find That's Illuminating Their Homes
Review: "These little lights are great! In the past I have used battery operated lights and they suck! These are magnetic or they come with a magnetic that sticks to the light and then has adhesive on the other side to use in non metal areas." - Sam
This Portable Neck Fan Is The Must-Have Accessory For Any Panda Who Wants To Stay Cool And Comfortable During Those Hot Summer Days
Review: "I have been using this non-stop all summer!! I take it to the amusement park by us every time we go and I love it. So far it’s held up, and a charge lasts on full blast for a few hours. Definitely better than the fans you hang on a string around your neck- this one cools better because it’s closer to your head and cools the sides of your face and neck." - ZMomUtah
Pandas Are Embracing Their Inner Escargot With This Best-Selling cosrx Snail Mucin Essence - It's The Prime Day Find That's Making Their Skin Crawl (With Joy)
Review: "I love the way it leaves my skin glowing and moisturize. I've seen a difference on my skin after using this. Soon need to order another one." - Linabeth Rivas
Ready for another round of panda-approved picks? These final few items are the creme de la creme of any bear's Prime Day haul. From quirky gadgets to everyday essentials, these finds are so good, you'll be wondering how you ever lived without them.
Bored Panda Users Are Saying "I Do" To This Diamond Dazzle Stik On Prime Day, Keeping Their Bling Sparkling Like New
Review: "Super fast and easy to use! Takes about a minute of your time and you're left with an impeccable shine. Definitely recommend very affordable 👌" - Jessica
Pandas Also Chose To Upgrade Their Sleep Game With This Queen Size Mattress Pad – The Cloud-Like Comfort Is A Prime Day Dream Come True
Review: "It was exactly what wanted, thick, soft and so comfortable. The first night it was on my bed, I felt like I was lying on cotton. It was amazing. Love this pad and the price was right. It fits the mattress perfectly with elastic all the way around so the pad will never slip off." - 6871
This Instant Mold And Mildew Stain Remover Spray Is The Scrubbing Superhero That Even The Toughest Grime Can't Resist – A Prime Day Must-Have For Any Panda With A Bathroom
Review: "This stuff is amazing. I really thought we were gonna have to throw our cushions away and buy new but it completely got mold off of them and made them look brand new again. I will continue to keep purchasing the stuff and keeping it on hand at all times. I just bought the gallon to keep refilling it!! I couldn’t believe the results!" - Amber Carlo
Pandas Are Scrubbing Smarter, Not Harder, With This Powerful Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber
Review: "Works like a charm! It's very powerful, well made and with the multiple brush heads, great for many uses. Exceptional value for the money!" - Good
This Car Cleaning Gel Is The Sticky Solution To Your Car's Crumbs And Coffee Spills – A Prime Day Deal That's Leaving Pandas Feeling Refreshed
Review: "Works like a charm. Doesn't leave sticky residue. Stays in my car at all times and extreme hot and cold does not change its effectiveness." - Karen Wilson
Shoppers Are Tackling Tough Stains With This Prime Day Hero, The Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner, Proving That Even Pandas Can Be Clean Freaks
Review: "This cleaner does a great job on my couch and rugs. I have 2 cats prone to hairballs who I swear aim for the rugs, it's so nice to be able to clean them quickly. It is lightweight and the lavender cleaner has a pleasant but not overwhelming smell." - julie liberante
Pandas Also Found The Secret To Beating The Dreaded Afternoon Slump, This Dunkin' Midnight Dark Roast Is The Pick-Me-Up That Will Have You Feeling Like A Caffeine-Fueled Superhero
Review: "This is a strong, flavorful dark roast and does not disappoint. Pleasantly surprised! I alternate this with Starbucks French roast. Both dark, rich coffees but with distinctively different flavor. Enjoy!" - Gean J