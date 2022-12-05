Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“We Miss Dave”: What Starts As Malicious Compliance Ends Up As A “Shrine” For An Ill Coworker That’s On Sick Leave
32points
Other3 hours ago

“We Miss Dave”: What Starts As Malicious Compliance Ends Up As A “Shrine” For An Ill Coworker That’s On Sick Leave

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Recently, Redditor Dvillin shared a story on the Malicious Compliance community with an unusual twist.

Titled “We Missed Dave,” the story recounts an incident from a couple of years ago when Dvillin was working temp services as a PC technician.

“The first day I walked in, I noticed that one of the empty desks had a huge pile of broken laptops behind the chair,” the author wrote. The computers were flooding the desk day by day and Dvillin asked what was happening. “I was told that the desk belonged to ‘Dave,’ one of the shift supervisors.” Apparently, Dave put a rule in place that nobody was allowed to recycle a broken laptop other than himself.

Turns out, Dave got seriously ill and took a medical leave, but the computers kept on piling up. One day, Dave finally came back to find an Everest of PCs and a sweet message on its peak.

Employees stack computers in need of repair on their supervisor’s desk because that’s the rule, a stack turns into a mountain when he goes on a sick leave

Image credits: dougmantis (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jermaine Young (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dvillin

The author shared some more information in response to the comments

People shared more reactions as well as their own experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda