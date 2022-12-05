“We Miss Dave”: What Starts As Malicious Compliance Ends Up As A “Shrine” For An Ill Coworker That’s On Sick Leave

Recently, Redditor Dvillin shared a story on the Malicious Compliance community with an unusual twist.

Titled “We Missed Dave,” the story recounts an incident from a couple of years ago when Dvillin was working temp services as a PC technician.

“The first day I walked in, I noticed that one of the empty desks had a huge pile of broken laptops behind the chair,” the author wrote. The computers were flooding the desk day by day and Dvillin asked what was happening. “I was told that the desk belonged to ‘Dave,’ one of the shift supervisors.” Apparently, Dave put a rule in place that nobody was allowed to recycle a broken laptop other than himself.

Turns out, Dave got seriously ill and took a medical leave, but the computers kept on piling up. One day, Dave finally came back to find an Everest of PCs and a sweet message on its peak.

Employees stack computers in need of repair on their supervisor’s desk because that’s the rule, a stack turns into a mountain when he goes on a sick leave

Image credits: dougmantis (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jermaine Young (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dvillin

The author shared some more information in response to the comments

People shared more reactions as well as their own experiences