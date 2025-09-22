I Captured 30 Photos Revealing The Spirit Of Istanbul
I have been inspired to walk the streets of Istanbul with my camera since coming across the work of Ara Güler, a famous street photographer from Istanbul. Another inspiration has been Alex Webb’s photobook, aptly named ‘Istanbul.’
I spent a few days getting lost and wandering the streets of Istanbul, Fuji X100VI in hand. I highly recommend the trip. The super-friendly locals aren’t against photography in any way. The history and backdrops make for great street photography. I will definitely be heading back one day.
Istanbul is a city like no other. Straddling Europe and Asia, it’s a place where cultures, colours, and centuries of history collide. As a street photographer, it’s an endless source of inspiration. Every turn reveals something new, from bustling markets to quiet backstreets, and from ferries across the Bosphorus to super-friendly locals.
AI, Istanbul Style
But yellow, and with an toxic stick instead: 80fba951-3...18c111.jpg
Soccer Head
There are few purer images of Istanbul than games on the street, every sytreet.
Puppy Training
Life
Sonic Boom
Self-Babysitting
"You said 5 minutes an hour ago, Mom! Let's blow this pop stand!"
Layered Istanbul
I Love You Too?
Married Layers of Istanbul
Bride Overload
Streets of Balat, Istanbul
Metro, Istanbul Style
Don’t Mess With Batman
Enjoyment
Flying the Flag
