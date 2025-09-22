ADVERTISEMENT

I have been inspired to walk the streets of Istanbul with my camera since coming across the work of Ara Güler, a famous street photographer from Istanbul. Another inspiration has been Alex Webb’s photobook, aptly named ‘Istanbul.’

I spent a few days getting lost and wandering the streets of Istanbul, Fuji X100VI in hand. I highly recommend the trip. The super-friendly locals aren’t against photography in any way. The history and backdrops make for great street photography. I will definitely be heading back one day.

Istanbul is a city like no other. Straddling Europe and Asia, it’s a place where cultures, colours, and centuries of history collide. As a street photographer, it’s an endless source of inspiration. Every turn reveals something new, from bustling markets to quiet backstreets, and from ferries across the Bosphorus to super-friendly locals.

