ADVERTISEMENT

I have been inspired to walk the streets of Istanbul with my camera since coming across the work of Ara Güler, a famous street photographer from Istanbul. Another inspiration has been Alex Webb’s photobook, aptly named ‘Istanbul.’

I spent a few days getting lost and wandering the streets of Istanbul, Fuji X100VI in hand. I highly recommend the trip. The super-friendly locals aren’t against photography in any way. The history and backdrops make for great street photography. I will definitely be heading back one day.

Istanbul is a city like no other. Straddling Europe and Asia, it’s a place where cultures, colours, and centuries of history collide. As a street photographer, it’s an endless source of inspiration. Every turn reveals something new, from bustling markets to quiet backstreets, and from ferries across the Bosphorus to super-friendly locals.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | uk.pinterest.com | danmorrisphotography.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Istanbul Street Photography

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
User avatar Dan Morris
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Istanbul Street Photography

    AI, Istanbul Style

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Soccer Head

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are few purer images of Istanbul than games on the street, every sytreet.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Puppy Training

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Life

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they have to keep them locked up so they're safe?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Sonic Boom

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Self-Babysitting

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You said 5 minutes an hour ago, Mom! Let's blow this pop stand!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Layered Istanbul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Istanbul Street Photography

    I Love You Too?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Married Layers of Istanbul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Bride Overload

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Streets of Balat, Istanbul

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Metro, Istanbul Style

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Don’t Mess With Batman

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Enjoyment

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Istanbul Street Photography

    Flying the Flag

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Dan Morris
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!